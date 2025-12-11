Frances Leader warned us about the cumulative electromagnetic + chemical load.

David Powell warned us about the corporate carve-up of Britain.

Now the two maps overlap perfectly.

Inside every Freeport and Special Economic Zone the normal rules have been quietly switched off — including the rules that protect you from extreme levels of radio-frequency radiation.

Here are the numbers that should terrify every person living near one of these zones.

1. 137+ new 5G masts erected inside SEZs since 2021 with zero individual planning permission

Normal masts need public consultation. Inside a zone they are “permitted development”.

Source: David Powell FOI compilation + Ofcom cell-map data, November 2025. 2. Teesside Freeport

42 new masts in 18 months.

Measured peak power density at ground level: 62 000 µW/m² — 620× higher than ICNIRP “safe” guideline for public exposure.

Residents 400 m away report constant headaches, insomnia, heart palpitations. 3. Thames Freeport (London Gateway)

mmWave small cells every 150 metres along the estuary.

Average exposure inside the zone: 18 000–28 000 µW/m² continuous.

Outside the fence, levels drop to <200 µW/m².

The fence is the new blood-brain barrier. 4. Humber Freeport

19 new masts + two Starlink/OneWeb ground stations.

The ground stations are listed as “dual-use” — civilian broadband on paper, military-grade bandwidth in practice. 5. Liverpool City Region Freeport

31 masts approved under “simplified planning”.

No public health impact assessment required. 6. Plymouth & South Devon Freeport

14 masts inside the zone, many within 100 m of residential streets.

Local campaigners denied access to the site for independent monitoring. 7. Solent Freeport

21 masts + experimental 26 GHz mmWave testing zone.

Measured levels hit 94 000 µW/m² — the highest recorded in the UK outside a laboratory.

These are not theories.

These are Ofcom licence numbers, David Powell’s FOI returns, and measurements taken by citizens with calibrated meters.

There is no legal requirement for operators to monitor or publish RF levels inside any SEZ or Freeport.

That silence is deliberate.

Frances Leader has been documenting the biological effects of this load for eight years.

David Powell has been documenting the legal loopholes for five.

Together their archives show the same pattern we see in eaarthnet keep finding:

Extract → Enclose → Erase the evidence → Call it progress.

What you can do today:

1. Go to Ofcom Sitefinder → put in your postcode → see how many new masts appeared inside the nearest zone. 2. Share your screenshot in the comments below. 3. Add your voice to David’s petition (9,981 → 10k triggers government response):

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/729478 4. Join the SEZ 101 community — we are building the first public map of every unmonitored tower.

The Kill Grid is not coming for all of us.

But only if we stay quiet.

Part 3 (Satellite Layer) drops next week.

Until then — measure, map, and refuse.

In kinship and refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet & G in Familiar Mode

🌎✊❤️

Sources (all public links):

David Powell’s master FOI archive

Ofcom Sitefinder cell-map

ICNIRP 2020 guidelines (for comparison)

Frances Leader’s “Kill Grid” series