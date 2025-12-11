EAARTHNET

5h

What to avoid in order to prevent aluminum build in the body, especially in the brain.

INGESTED and INJECTED

Aloxiprin for joint pain relief is aluminium acetylsalicylate

Aluminium beverage cans (if pinholes are in the plastic lining)

Aluminum cookware

Aluminum foil and cooking trays

Antacids active ingredients include aluminum hydroxide

Antigas products based on simethicone contains at least 2 aluminum lakes like D&C #11, #27, #30 and #40

Antiperspirant - aluminum chlorohydrate,

Aspirin (buffered variety) may contains aluminum based buffer)

Cheese ([powdered form)

Chewing Gum,

Coffee Pods made of aluminum.

Cold Medicines. e.g. Nyquil : Aluminum lakes Yellow #10, Blue #1, Blue #2 and Yellow #6

Colours in sweets/candies (aluminum lake pigments)

Cosmetics

Double acting bakng powder (Clabber Girl for example) and the resulting baked goods.

Drinking water contaminated with the coagulant aluminium sulphate (EU allows 0.2mg/L)

Drugs heated in aluminium foil before inhaling ("chasing the dragon”)

E numbers to obscure presence of aluminum. E520-523, E541, E554, E555.

Fluoridated water binds Al and helps to absorb it through gut (toothpaste too!)

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics (bind Al)

Glyphosate herbicide (binds Al at low pH)

Hair Dyes

Herbicides, Pesticides and Fungicides that contain aluminum (some - read label)

Infant Formulas

Kidney dialysis (encephalopathy due to Al)

Milk Powders

Multivitamin supplements

Other drugs that use aluminum?

Packaging (Al used as oxygen barrier in long shelf life packaging like Tetrapack)

Pain Killers that have been buffered with aluminum hydroxide

Pretzels cooked in aluminium using sodium hydroxide (lye)

Prosethics and dental products (read label)

Smoking

Soft drink cans - a recent study shows aluminum accumulates in drink with storage

Sunscreens

Tea, coffee and soy unless organically grown

Tomato paste in aluminum tubes

Toothpaste in aluminum tubes

Tylenol contains aluminum oxide & Red no 40 & Yellow no 6 & Blue Aluminum Lakes depending on type.

Vaccinations with aluminium adjuvant (most of them)

Vaping (with aluminium heating elements)

White flours (aluminum whitening agent in some) and the baked goods it goes into.

INHALED

Climate Engineering (aluminum oxide from cargo planes etc)

Residues from aircraft and satellites

Rocket Fuel

Smelting

Volcanoes (let someone else film the fumes coming out of the crater!)

Welding

ILLNESSES STRONGLY LINKED TO ALUMINUM

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, Dialysis Encephalopathy, MS, Epilepsy, Osteomalacia, Arthritis, Anaemia, Calciphylaxis, Allergies, Asthma, COPD, Macrophagic Myofasciitis, Cutaneous Lymphoid Hyperplasia, Aluminum hypersensitivity, SCIT, Cancer, Diabetes (T2, T1), Sarcoidosis, Down’s Syndrome, Muscular Dystrophy, Cholestasis, Obesity, Hyperactivity (ADHD), Autism (esp. when severe), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Gulf War Illness, Aluminosis, Crohn’s Disease/IBD/UC, Vascular Disease/Stroke, Fertility/Reproduction, Breast Cancer, so-called Autoimmune Conditions, Immunosuppression.

