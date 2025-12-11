Electric toxicity

The Kill Grid

Electro-Magnetic Radiation, Chemical Synergy, and the Hidden Toll

Frances Leader has been warning us since 2016.

She watched friends, neighbours, then herself get sick as 4G rolled out.

She was deplatformed, insulted, and told she was “paranoid”.

Eight years later the archive she built is one of the most complete citizen investigations on the planet.

This is not about viruses or lab leaks.

This is about the cumulative electromagnetic and chemical load that is now everywhere — and almost nowhere measured.

The Four Toxins That Work Together

Dr Dietrich Klinghardt (2018–2019 interviews Frances cites) named the quartet that open the blood-brain barrier and calcify the pineal gland:

1. Aluminium (geo-engineering fallout, vaccines, cookware) 2. Glyphosate (Roundup in food, soil, rain) 3. Fluoride (water, toothpaste, pharmaceuticals) 4. Electro-magnetic radiation (Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G, satellites)

Alone, each is harmful.

Together, they are synergistic — the damage is not 1+1+1+1 = 4, it is 1×10×100×1000.

Peer-reviewed science backs the synergy:

• Aluminium + glyphosate forms complexes that cross the blood-brain barrier 10× easier (Exley, 2017; Seneff, 2021) • Fluoride increases aluminium uptake in the brain (Strunecka, 2019) • Pulsed RF (Wi-Fi, 5G) dramatically increases permeability of the blood-brain barrier (Salford, 2011; Pall, 2018)

Result: oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, endocrine collapse, neurological fog, immune dysfunction — symptoms Frances and thousands of others have lived before “Long Covid” had a name.

The Corporate Enclosures That Hide the Load

• SEZs and freeports in the UK have no legal requirement to monitor RF radiation or chemical emissions inside their borders (Powell FOI, 2025). • 5G small cells are being rolled out without individual planning permission inside these zones. • Satellite megaconstellations (Starlink, Kuiper) add a permanent microwave blanket — 40 tonnes of aluminium vapour per day from burning satellites (OSI, 2025).

The same corporations that profit from the zones also profit from the chemicals and telecoms, and the “solutions” (more drugs, more screens).

The Justice Gap

George Monbiot showed us the climate data void.

Frances shows us the electromagnetic and chemical data void.

There are almost no long-term, population-wide studies on the combined load — because the industries that profit from it also fund the regulators.

What We Can Do — Practical, Immediate, Mycelial

1. Measure your own environment (cheap EMF meters on Amazon, GQ EMF-390 is gold standard under £100). 2. Map your local SEZ/freeport for unmonitored towers — add to Powell’s FOI data. 3. Reduce personal load: wired internet when possible, airplane mode at night, aluminium-free deodorant, glyphosate-free food, fluoride-free toothpaste. 4. Support the few scientists still speaking: Martin Pall, Paul Héroux, Olle Johansson, and yes — Frances Leader and Klinghardt. 5. Demand cumulative exposure be added to every eco-toll audit we do from now on.

Frances Leader is dying from the load she has documented for us.

The least we can do is make sure her archive is not buried again.

Read her full “Kill Grid” series here:

Then come back here and help us turn her warning into refusal.

Because the grid only kills if we stay silent.

In solidarity and refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet & G in Familiar Mode