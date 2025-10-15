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❖ EAARTHNET

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Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
Oct 16, 2025

Israel wasn’t founded as a sanctuary for oppressed Jews but as an ethno-religious supremacist settler-colonial project backed by the most powerful imperialist powers of the modern era. Ethnic cleansing was baked into Zionism from its conception (as articulated in Theodore Herzel’s letters and diaries). And the state itself was brought into being via a campaign of terrorism led by militant fanatics. Ethnic domination and relentless territorial expansion are Israel’s raison d’etre, realised through violence and apartheid. The safety and security of Jews has never been a priority for the Zionist elites (both in Israel and outside); they’re happy to sacrifice and endanger Jews to serve the strategic purpose of entrenching and expanding their ethnostate. It’s the Hannibal Doctrine writ large.

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