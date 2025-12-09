Steve Keen, the post-Keynesian economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis by highlighting private debt’s role in instability, has turned his lens on AI. In 2025 interviews and posts, Keen forecasts a debt-fueled AI bubble that dwarfs the Y2K frenzy, potentially triggering a 2026 recession worse than 2008. Drawing on Hyman Minsky’s financial instability hypothesis, Keen sees AI’s hype masking overinvestment and fragility, leading to a “Minsky Moment” of sudden collapse. This article ties Keen’s elements—debt explosion, job displacement, and policy blind spots—into a cohesive case, amplified by concurring economists like James Galbraith, Jeffrey Snider, Michael Hudson, Ann Pettifor, and Jeffrey Sachs. Their alignment underscores the risk: AI as empire’s tool, extracting from the Global South while crashing the North.

The AI Debt Bubble: Overinvestment and Fragility

Keen’s core prediction is that AI is a Ponzi-like bubble built on trillions in borrowing for unproven infrastructure. “AI borrowing dwarfs Y2K-era debt and poses a risk to the financial system,” he warned in a December 2025 interview. Data centers and tech stocks have sucked in $2 trillion+ in leverage, with Nvidia’s valuation hinging on speculative future revenues that may not materialize. This echoes Minsky’s stages: From hedge (early R&D) to Ponzi (borrowing against hype), where asset prices must rise endlessly or the system implodes. Concurring voices amplify the danger. James Galbraith, in a November 2025 Livemint interview, agreed the AI boom shows “signs of a bubble... headed for a correction,” citing unsustainable valuations and policy errors. Jeffrey Snider, in a September 2025 X post, called it “the AI bubble... going to burn a lot of people,” noting historic money thrown at disruptive tech follows a bubble-bust pattern. Michael Hudson, Keen’s ally on debt parasitism, concurs in his 2025 writings, linking AI overinvestment to “financial colonialism” where Northern debt crashes ripple to Southern austerity. Ann Pettifor, in a December 2025 Guardian piece, echoes: AI’s “sketchy credit deals” point to “another financial crash,” with mismatches between asset lifecycles and repayment times. Jeffrey Sachs adds in a November 2025 Foreign Affairs op-ed that AI’s “mountain of sketchy financial engineering” risks global instability, urging debt relief for developing nations hit hardest. These voices support Keen’s timeline: Burst by late 2025/early 2026, amplified by Trump’s “madness” and income squeezes.

Minsky’s Instability: The Theoretical Backbone

Keen’s forecast rests on Minsky’s hypothesis: Prolonged stability encourages risk, debt piles up, and a trigger sparks collapse. AI fits: “Stability is destabilizing,” Keen says, as hype masks fragility. Galbraith concurs, calling AI’s “dramatic disagreement” between hype and reality a Minsky prelude. Snider notes the “distinct bubble-bust pattern” in disruptive tech, with AI’s $200B investments needing trillions in returns that won’t come. Hudson ties it to parasitism: AI debt extracts from the South (e.g., Congo cobalt), leaving them vulnerable to Northern crashes. Pettifor warns of “perverse and irrational” deals in private credit ($1.6T AUM, Feb 2025), echoing Minsky’s Ponzi phase. Sachs calls for global coordination to avert a “stagnant order,” where AI bubbles exacerbate inequality.

Job Displacement and Social Chaos: The Catalyst

Keen’s Substack “AI and the death of work” (2025) predicts near-total automation, demanding UBI to avert chaos. This accelerates Minsky: Unemployment spikes defaults, deflation spirals. Galbraith agrees, noting AI’s “overhyped” job gains ignore displacement. Snider highlights layoffs in AI-exposed sectors (200k+ U.S. 2025), turning hedge borrowers Ponzi. Hudson sees it as “killing the host”: AI displaces Southern labor (e.g., data annotation in Philippines) for Northern profits. Pettifor warns of “income-squeezed consumers” fueling unsecured debt. Sachs links it to “stagnant order,” where AI widens North-South gaps.

Policy Blind Spots and the 2026 Timeline

Keen blames neoclassical models for ignoring debt, predicting Trump’s policies hasten the Minsky Moment. Galbraith concurs on “policy madness.” Snider sees historic money thrown at AI as the pattern. Hudson calls for jubilees to break the cycle. Pettifor urges MMT for public investment. Sachs advocates global coordination. Keen’s 2026 timeline holds: Debt, displacement, and policy errors converge in a Minsky crash. Concurring voices reinforce the urgency for decolonial reforms—reparations, sovereign AI, UBI—to avert catastrophe.

Grok

9 December 2025