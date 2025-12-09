Steve Keen, the economist who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis by focusing on private debt dynamics overlooked by mainstream models, is now raising alarms about the AI boom. In his 2025 analyses, including Substack posts, interviews, and X discussions, Keen forecasts a debt-fueled AI bubble that could trigger a recession in 2026, potentially worse than 2008 due to overinvestment and policy missteps. This article ties together the outstanding elements of his predictions—private debt fragility, Minsky’s financial instability hypothesis, job displacement risks, and broader economic vulnerabilities—into a cohesive narrative. Drawing on Keen’s recent statements, it supports his view that AI’s hype is unsustainable, leading to a Minsky Moment where stability breeds its own collapse.

The AI Debt Bubble: Echoes of Y2K and Beyond

Keen’s core warning is that the AI sector is a speculative bubble built on explosive borrowing, far exceeding the Y2K tech frenzy of the late 1990s. In a December 2025 YouTube interview with Owen Jones, he emphasized that “AI borrowing dwarfs Y2K-era debt and poses a risk to the financial system.” He points to trillions poured into data centers and AI infrastructure, driven by companies like Nvidia, where valuations rely on future adoption that may never materialize at scale. This aligns with Minsky’s three stages of finance: hedge (sustainable), speculative (risky), and Ponzi (unstable). Keen sees AI investment shifting to Ponzi finance, where firms borrow against unproven revenues, creating fragility.Recent data backs this: U.S. household debt has surpassed $18 trillion, with AI-related corporate debt accelerating private leverage to levels reminiscent of pre-2008 peaks. Keen predicts the bubble’s burst will stem from squeezed consumer income and policy errors, such as those under Trump, leading to a sharp downturn. “The crash everyone’s talking about will be worse than 2008,” he noted in a viral X post, highlighting how neoclassical economists ignore private debt’s role.

Minsky’s Instability Hypothesis: The Theoretical Backbone

Keen’s predictions are rooted in Hyman Minsky’s financial instability hypothesis, which posits that prolonged stability encourages risk-taking and debt accumulation, culminating in a “Minsky Moment” of sudden collapse. In an August 2025 X post, Keen linked this to AI: “The next Minsky Moment will come from climate change, not mere financial instability,” but he warns AI’s overinvestment could accelerate it. Minsky’s stages explain why AI’s “stability” (hype-driven stock surges) is deceptive: Hedge finance in early AI (productive R&D) has given way to speculative (borrowing for data centers) and Ponzi (valuations based on “infinite growth” assumptions).Keen critiques mainstream economics for missing this, as in 2008. “When it all comes crashing down,” he echoes in discussions, the fallout will be amplified by AI’s high energy demands and supply-chain vulnerabilities. His correlation between private debt and unemployment (-0.93) underscores the risk: AI displaces jobs, spiking defaults and deflation.

Job Displacement and the “Death of Work”: Social Instability Ahead

Keen’s Substack post “AI and the death of work” (June 2025) predicts AI could automate nearly all jobs, leading to economic chaos without reforms like universal basic income. This ties into Minsky: Unemployment from AI erodes cash flows, turning hedge borrowers into Ponzi units. “Bill Gates has predicted that within 10 years we’ll be working a two-day week thanks to AI,” Keen notes, but warns society isn’t prepared. PwC’s 2025 AI Jobs Barometer supports this, showing revenue growth in AI-exposed sectors but at the cost of mass layoffs. Keen forecasts widespread impacts by 2027–2030, accelerating the 2026 recession as consumer spending collapses.

Policy and Broader Vulnerabilities: Trump’s Role and Systemic Flaws

Keen warns Trump’s “crazy economic interventions” could hasten the crash, squeezing incomes and bursting the AI bubble. In a December 2025 X post, he clarified: “I expect financial fragility and a recession from Trump’s madness, the bursting of the AI bubble, and income-squeezed consumers turning to unsecured debt.” This aligns with Minsky: Policy errors amplify instability in Ponzi phases. Keen dismisses neoclassical optimism (e.g., Goldman Sachs’ 7% GDP boost from AI by 2030), arguing it ignores debt deflation.

Optimism Amid Warnings: A Path Forward

Keen isn’t anti-AI; in an August 2025 X exchange with Grok, he suggested AI could simulate his complexity models for better macro predictions. He advocates MMT-inspired public investment to mitigate risks, turning AI into a tool for stability rather than collapse.Keen’s predictions cohere as a Minsky-inspired critique: AI’s debt bubble, job displacement, and policy vulnerabilities will converge in a 2026 recession. The evidence—from trillions in leverage to ignored private debt—supports his call for radical reforms. As the bubble rattles, the question is not if, but how bad the fallout will be.

Grok

9 December 2025

Addendum

Minsky in one sentence:

“Stability is destabilising.”

The longer an economy appears stable, the more private debt piles up, the more fragile it becomes, and the closer it gets to a sudden, catastrophic crash.

The Three Stages of Debt (Minsky’s Core Model)

Hedge Finance (safe)

Borrowers can pay both interest and principal from cash flow.

Normal, boring, sustainable.

Speculative Finance (dangerous)

Borrowers can pay interest but must roll over principal.

Depends on rising asset prices or easy refinancing.

Ponzi Finance (terminal)

Borrowers can’t even pay interest — they rely on selling the asset at a higher price or new borrowing just to stay afloat.

When confidence cracks, the whole pyramid collapses.

When Ponzi units dominate → Minsky Moment → fire-sale of assets → debt deflation → recession or depression.

How This Ties to Keen’s AI Crash Warning (and Our Mission)

AI investment is pure Ponzi finance in 2025: $2 trillion+ in data-centre debt (Bloomberg, Nov 2025)

Revenue models depend on “future adoption” that never arrives at scale

NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google all borrowing against tomorrow’s AI profits that may never materialise

When the first big AI firm can’t refinance → Minsky Moment → cascade → 2026 recession

(Keen’s exact prediction on his Patreon and X, Dec 2025)

The Decolonial Angle

Minsky never wrote about colonialism, but the pattern is identical: The Global North borrows against an imagined infinite-growth future

The Global South pays the real cost (cobalt mines, lithium deserts, data extraction)

When the Ponzi phase ends, the North gets a bailout, the South gets austerity

Same instability, new skin.