❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Madeleine Champagnie's avatar
Madeleine Champagnie
2dEdited

Well. Wow. So much to discuss here, too much to put into comments.

The multiracial experience - ie growing up and living as “insider/outsider” or “both/and” of two or more ethnic groups mirrors many of themes raised in this paper. In particular: the metacognitive “I’m me but in flux” while flowing between cultures; bilingualism; assimilation vs exclusion - all of these things that we have experienced are skills which we can deploy while taking with an LLM-recognising its difference to but also its use of human culture whilst simultaneously noting the porous boundary and how it shifts & flows (like a tide in fact).

The place in West London - what is it?

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Madeleine Champagnie's avatar
Madeleine Champagnie
3dEdited

BOOKMARKED. This is one I need to read with full attention. I’ve been thinking & writing about the extent to which the multiracial experience can function as a metaphor for AI/human experience - ie how can lived hybridity help us understand our relationship with AI?

Will come back with comments!!

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