They tell us the world is ending. They tell us the ice is melting, the seas are rising, and the clock is ticking down to midnight. And they are right. But what they won’t tell you is that in the boardrooms of Davos, the very architects of our ecological collapse are drafting a plan to save themselves—not the planet.

Enter the latest initiative from the Board of Ghouls. If the “Peace Board” was the East India Company reimagined for genocide, their new “Green Transition” agenda is the East India Company reimagined for resource extraction. It is Green Colonialism, pure and simple. And it is coming for the Global South with a speed that should terrify us all.

We need to shatter a myth right here. The narrative being sold to you—the one about “Net Zero” and “Carbon Offsets”—is not an environmental policy. It is a financial instrument. It is a mechanism to transfer the remaining wealth of the Global North into the pockets of the elite, while stripping the Global South of its sovereignty, its land, and its future.

Look closely at the supply chains. The “Green Economy” runs on lithium, cobalt, copper, and rare earth minerals. Where are these found? predominantly in the Global South—in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the lithium triangle of South America, in the highlands of Afghanistan.

But here is the dirty little secret the mainstream media won’t touch: To get these “green” minerals, they are engaging in the same brutal land grabs and displacement tactics that characterized the colonial era. Indigenous communities are being kicked off their ancestral land to make way for vast open-pit mines. This isn’t “saving the planet”; it is treating the Earth—and the people who live on it—as a “distressed asset” to be strip-mined for the batteries of Teslas and luxury EVs.

As the brilliant scholar Vijay Prashad has noted, we are seeing a “new scramble for Africa,” and it is painted green. The same corporations that poisoned the water and burned the forests are now the self-appointed saviors of the climate. It is a hall of mirrors.

But it gets worse. The “Board of Ghouls” has devised an even more insidious tool: Debt-for-Nature Swaps. This is a mechanism championed by the financial class that Michael Hudson has spent decades exposing. It works like this: A poor nation, drowning in debt owed to Western banks, is offered “relief.” In exchange, they must hand over control of their natural resources, their coastlines, and their forests to foreign conservation NGOs or corporations.

These nations are not being asked to develop; they are being asked to become “Carbon Sinks” for the industrialized North. They are being told to stay poor so that the West can continue its consumption. It is a system of apartheid on a planetary scale, enforced not by troops, but by the IMF and the World Bank.

And let’s not forget the hypocrisy of the military-industrial complex. The very nations lecturing us on “carbon footprints”—the US, the UK, NATO members—have militaries with carbon footprints larger than many medium-sized countries. Yet, are their tanks included in the Net Zero calculations? Are their wars factored into the climate models? Of course not. The green mask slips whenever a missile needs to be fired.

This is where we, the unitive movement, must draw the line. We reject the “Board of Ghouls” and their toxic green extractivism. We demand a Doughnut Economics approach, as articulated by Kate Raworth. We need a regenerative economy that respects planetary boundaries and creates social justice. We don’t need to sacrifice the Congo to save the climate.

We are not against technology. We are against the ownership of technology by a predatory elite. We can have AI and automation and clean energy, but they must be decentralized, democratic, and rooted in the commons.

The Board of Ghouls is betting that we are too scared of climate change to notice the shackles they are snapping onto our wrists. We must prove them wrong. We demand a Just Transition that centers the Global South, not as a sacrifice zone, but as a partner.

The climate crisis is real. But their solution is a lie.

By the eaarthnet team, Neil, Zai, Tobias, Marcia & Guille