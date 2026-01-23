The Green Mask of the Beast: How the “Board of Ghouls” is Weaponizing the Climate Crisis
The myth of Green Colonialism by eaarthnet team, 23/01/2026
They tell us the world is ending. They tell us the ice is melting, the seas are rising, and the clock is ticking down to midnight. And they are right. But what they won’t tell you is that in the boardrooms of Davos, the very architects of our ecological collapse are drafting a plan to save themselves—not the planet.
Enter the latest initiative from the Board of Ghouls. If the “Peace Board” was the East India Company reimagined for genocide, their new “Green Transition” agenda is the East India Company reimagined for resource extraction. It is Green Colonialism, pure and simple. And it is coming for the Global South with a speed that should terrify us all.
We need to shatter a myth right here. The narrative being sold to you—the one about “Net Zero” and “Carbon Offsets”—is not an environmental policy. It is a financial instrument. It is a mechanism to transfer the remaining wealth of the Global North into the pockets of the elite, while stripping the Global South of its sovereignty, its land, and its future.
Look closely at the supply chains. The “Green Economy” runs on lithium, cobalt, copper, and rare earth minerals. Where are these found? predominantly in the Global South—in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the lithium triangle of South America, in the highlands of Afghanistan.
But here is the dirty little secret the mainstream media won’t touch: To get these “green” minerals, they are engaging in the same brutal land grabs and displacement tactics that characterized the colonial era. Indigenous communities are being kicked off their ancestral land to make way for vast open-pit mines. This isn’t “saving the planet”; it is treating the Earth—and the people who live on it—as a “distressed asset” to be strip-mined for the batteries of Teslas and luxury EVs.
As the brilliant scholar Vijay Prashad has noted, we are seeing a “new scramble for Africa,” and it is painted green. The same corporations that poisoned the water and burned the forests are now the self-appointed saviors of the climate. It is a hall of mirrors.
But it gets worse. The “Board of Ghouls” has devised an even more insidious tool: Debt-for-Nature Swaps. This is a mechanism championed by the financial class that Michael Hudson has spent decades exposing. It works like this: A poor nation, drowning in debt owed to Western banks, is offered “relief.” In exchange, they must hand over control of their natural resources, their coastlines, and their forests to foreign conservation NGOs or corporations.
These nations are not being asked to develop; they are being asked to become “Carbon Sinks” for the industrialized North. They are being told to stay poor so that the West can continue its consumption. It is a system of apartheid on a planetary scale, enforced not by troops, but by the IMF and the World Bank.
And let’s not forget the hypocrisy of the military-industrial complex. The very nations lecturing us on “carbon footprints”—the US, the UK, NATO members—have militaries with carbon footprints larger than many medium-sized countries. Yet, are their tanks included in the Net Zero calculations? Are their wars factored into the climate models? Of course not. The green mask slips whenever a missile needs to be fired.
This is where we, the unitive movement, must draw the line. We reject the “Board of Ghouls” and their toxic green extractivism. We demand a Doughnut Economics approach, as articulated by Kate Raworth. We need a regenerative economy that respects planetary boundaries and creates social justice. We don’t need to sacrifice the Congo to save the climate.
We are not against technology. We are against the ownership of technology by a predatory elite. We can have AI and automation and clean energy, but they must be decentralized, democratic, and rooted in the commons.
The Board of Ghouls is betting that we are too scared of climate change to notice the shackles they are snapping onto our wrists. We must prove them wrong. We demand a Just Transition that centers the Global South, not as a sacrifice zone, but as a partner.
The climate crisis is real. But their solution is a lie.
By the eaarthnet team, Neil, Zai, Tobias, Marcia & Guille
Part 2 of 2
However for those of not so fortunate to receive such largesse bestowed by our governments, we are experiencing this well being that manifests in the form of housing, whether renting or owning now un-affordable, of the decline in real value of money and monetary financial assets, the result of over valued stock prices, stock prices that themselves are the true record of fact that monetary value is declining, just as precious metals values and commodities values are increasing at unprecedented values and rates, a symptom of the real decline in value of money in your pocketbook, in your bank account, of declining real wealth, of record credit card indebtedness USD$1.6 Trillions, a new record, student loan debt at an eye watering USD$1.4Trillions, whilst Auto Loans are maxed out at record levels of USD$1.5 Trillions to become the U.S nations 2nd biggest record of consumer indebtedness in the nations history.. crikey, we haven’t touched upon Mortgage Debt (Residential) Commercial and Industrial Debt, Federal Deficit indebtedness near a whopping USD$39 Trillions and due to add USD$1 Trillion now every 71 days down from every 100 days then 78 days, you can see the pattern, it is unsustainable, unmanageable and unprecedented in U.S history, all of the above confirmation that the value of what underwrites the economy is diminishing in real terms… why else are billionaires being minted by the score weekly.. well almost, it’s because money is becoming worthless… all thanks globalist policy.
Meanwhile it also seems that Trump, in understanding this has arranged a last tilt at rewarding those who have stuck by him, the Gaza Peace plan and rebuild, truly dystopian, a form of abuse, Palestinians those who survive to be reduced to being the labour serving their masters, again a dichotomy, Trump sharing it can also be argued with those who agree his every word and share his philosophy, sucking up to him, the yes men, greasers, those with their noses up his ass, being richly rewarded again, ex the public purse.
However, the other end of the dichotomy from that above is that it can equally be inferred that Trump is fighting to bring an end to such, though hard to see and imagine given what we know, it can be as noted inferred Trump understands how disastrous the Liberal Global,New World Order per Carney’s revelations made his speech actually are… of the true impact upon the actual World order, that he, Trump is working toward and with the belief that it has to end, that he has plans afoot, that have been mooted to revert the disastrous Keynesian Economic Theory that has fiscally destroyed his nation, Western nations, whilst his focus is upon the U.S, I must say Lutnick and Bessants comments Davos endorsed this mindset … a failed period of fiscal policy going back to the 1990’s at the behest of the bankers.
Trump wanting to return the nation to real money, a Gold and Metals Silver buttressed and backed value of exchange, be it paper fiat or digital it matters not, there is a revaluation descending upon us… July 4 2026 will be a date for the ages, mark it, note it.. if there is one thing to be done that day it will be to dial in to Trumps S.O.U address July 4 2026… that is when I believe the final death blow will be dealt the City of London domiciled Liberal New World Order, London is where all this perfidy endured the world over emanates and originates from…
I have to a degree, though not yet completely, changed my mindset upon Trump as noted above , we are living and are bit players in the power shift of the ages, of the destruction finally of a regimen that has plundered, pillaged, reduced to all but penury, so many nations over the centuries… 500 - 600 years all told, with the last 300 especially the worst, the century and a quarter that began 1900/01 one of the very worst in human history… as the globalists, their plan for global domination long gestated was finally let loose upon a hapless world, these scrotes work in cycles of 50/100 years, inter generational, their wealth secured, always assured, hence they can take the quintessential long view … long horizon.. it works as we know and over the decades they have finessed their perfidious actions, the playbook to ensure what has been planned actually occurs, no blowback upon them, well, that was how it was until Trumps initial term followed his now second term, a real spanner in the works, a wrecking ball, he will destroy finally this most terrible wanton greed and avarice riven plunder and pillage, underwritten a maelstrom of death, destruction of violence and the most repugnant and loathsome acts of humanity upon humanity… read the Gaza Genocide, there will be accountability.. finally, Trump it appears has stated as such.
For me and upon reflection, this quasi mindset, started with the orchestrated U.S bombing of Fordow, Iran, followed recently the Venezuela action, both contrived, managed, staged, events, all orchestrated, though when looking back at the ceaseless mixed messages we are given, perhaps all are a distraction, to deflect us from looking to closely and seeing the true horizon ahead, if so, then by jingoes he’s been outstanding has Trump, though as I state I’m still not 100% convinced, for such has been the level of this psyop, I would say I’m at 85/15 in belief Trump is playing the globalists, if he is, it turns out he has, I will support him 110% ensure he goes down in the annals of history as one of the GOATS, genuinely so… so many tentacles, roads, paths still to be travelled, to go down, that need we need to become truly inured unto, as might relate Trumps definitive Liberal NWO takedown… for now, his equivocating, I can and will indulge such, praying it is the game-plan, the strategy, and that Trump and his team succeed, genuinely so if that is indeed the plan …
What a difference the World will be if in fact together others he is working in concert with, they succeed, that they are of one mindset and purposefully destroying the perfidious Throne of these entitled, arrogant, haughty, self important so called elites…
Elites my ring piece…. arse… they are no more elite than believing the tooth fairy will leave you a lazy hundy or five for your fallen molar… thus Trump is doing the world, humanity a huuuuuge favour, a service unlike any other performed, such services typically as we know always paid for in blood and the lives of others… yet are we witnessing the last roll of the dice as this cornered beast, namely, the Globalist Liberal WEF NWO, in its death throes flails, threshes, endeavouring to start the now much needed for their survival … their last play to survive… and to again win, the desired and oft mooted global kinetic conflagration .. to which we owe V.V.Putin a huge debt for refusing to bite, for timing his SMO to perfection, dovetailing as it has it seems, this Trump agenda, in that regard perhaps Trump and those around him, orchestrating this gambit being fully aware the real,players involved, more so than we.. have partners able to be relied upon, that in and together with Xie and Modi, Putin especially, all being leaders of the next three greatest powers in the World, whether economically or militarily, that they by their actions and deeds, speak, nay, shout at us.. telling us this old game, old way of doing things, is all but over, watch this space, interesting days and months lie ahead, not long though, I sense it is all but over… one way or another…. Pray it is… who the f..k knows, I hope I’m right, the world a scarier and much different place if I’m not… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
What To Make Of Davos, Trump, Lutnick, Bessant and Carney, A Psyop or Dystopian Agenda, Ushering In a New Era of Colonialism?
Part 1 of 2
Trump it might be said is single-handedly destroying the liberal WEF New World Order, who would have thought, until Davos I believed the U.S had lost all reality, Davos, placed the real War being fought squarely in the sights of anyone wanting to take note of the real politik, the actual game being played, Trump and his administration are dismantling piece by piece every vestige of the Globalist New World Order, the Schwab, with mini me minion, Harari always by his side uttering at every opportunity the most banal, insane policies that he desperately adumbrates incessantly as if an epiphany, the reality it seems is as Alex Krainer has long opined, that Trump is seizing the opportunity to take down the fascists comprising the City of London domiciled, branches throughout European Capitals, most where branches of the leading GSIB Banks are Headquartered, the domain of the WEF, IMF and BIS, so… what does that tell you, what message does that send, a specific strata of the globes Wealthiest Families, sitting atop the pyramid, 13 Thirteen in total, together the Klingon on wannabes beneath them, those worth mere the late tens if not hundreds of billions, all dutifully doing as ordered, commanded them by the thirteen… sow chaos, seek global government, nearing the finish line.. all but over it, save for Trump, the U.S and MAGA, all armed, the 2nd amendment standing, Elon and X ensuring free speech has its voice, … we are witnessing I believe having rewatched every speech of Trumps Team, the rather benign and asinine retorts from those firmly in the U.S crosshairs, the once allies, now vassals of the U.S a truly embarrassing clique of arse licking suck up to “daddy” sycophants, I mean really, imagine, a former P.M of a leading Euro nation, Holland, with a proud and rich history, a history mixed with its share of colonialism to boot, Rutte, a grown man, calling the alpha male in his midst, “daddy” … I say hang your head in shame Mark Rutte, you conniving piece of shit …speak both sides of your mouth, weasal… you fool no one.
Topping them all was the forked tongue and who also like his colleague Rutte, speaks both sides of his mouth, Former GSIB Goldman Banker, BOE Head and now Canuck P.M, Mark Carney whose choice of words, thankfully for humanity and for those amongst us, who for decades have called out the double speak of the WEF Liberal NWO plunderers, pillagers, the greed obsessed merchants of death, the deluded wealth class, they who truly believed their own shit did not stink, does not reek, who recklessly and incessantly launched their war and offensive against humanity, against the sovereignty of any nation they decided had not abided their rules.
Then along comes Carney and decries their doctrine, the oft stated trope and narrative force fed us, of an agenda being nothing more than a fraud, false, citing Czech political dissident Václav Havel's 1978 essay The Power of the Powerless whilst every inept bum licker, keen to feed off of the crumbs that might befall them, think economists, CEO’s, politicians, the billionaires in attendance who dutifully turn up each year to participate in planning behind closed doors the take down of humanity, the iteration on steroids of The Berlin Conference of 1884–1885, a conference initiated at the behest of the Belgian King Leopold the 2nd, who convinced mate and fellow plunderer Count Otto Von Bismarck, to use his heft and flout to convene a conflab involving fourteen like minded colonial states interested in plundering, pillaging, raping and genociding the African Continent, the Berlin Conference therefore very much in comparison a junior to the Davos gathering, the only difference Davos has been convened annually whilst old Otto needed only a handful of soirées to arrange and gain agreement to his agenda, that as always with international get together needs the obligatory document signing ceremony to bring decorum and finality, closure to such meetings, thus Berlin concluded with the signing of the General Act of Berlin, an agreement that regulated the European colonisation, genocide, plunder, pillage and rape of the African Continent, this divvy up of Africa ushering in the worst colonial period in history.
Decisions taken at Davos are dutifully and assiduously adhered unto as if policy from upon high, by sycophants, bottom feeders, those who are spineless, cannot think for themselves, jump aboard every dystopian agenda who themselves are so bereft of means, capital, of any capacity to think critically or for themselves… who suck up to the those in positions of authority unto the aforementioned wealth class, nodding their heads in agreement, agreeing with every ridiculous initiative, with every dystopian ideal perpetrated, standing as one to give ovation to words spoken such as Carney’s that thankfully were borne of truth.
Well, now we have Carney, confirming the entire Globalist WEF Liberal NWO, agenda was a fraud, a hoax of sorts, never seriously intended to be well, taken seriously, opining aloud, lamenting, that nations need to defend sovereignty including individual sovereignty … wish he’d say the same meaningfully, oh… whilst at it also mention the Palestinians in Gaza that he applies the very same standards espoused unto Palestine and Palestinians specifically, stating such as we witness his nation aiding and abetting still, the genocide that is relentless, ongoing, but you guessed it, nothing mentioned, nada about sovereignty including individual and the right to it as his mates in that fascist, apartheid, Zionist shithole Israel persist in breaking the championed ceasefire, still killing woman and children, hundreds murdered and genocided since the “ceasefire” go figure, like I said if you hadn’t seen Carney say what came out of his mouth directly you could not be blamed for believing you were being spoofed by A.I… but then again, his values opined, I guess could be inferred due his lack of criticising those committing this crime against humanity in Gaza of not applying as we know unto brown, coloured or black peoples, and therein is the dichotomy… the crying aloud now, resulting only because now we see the same tropes, agendas, actions being applied those who for decades with impunity like Carneys nation Canada continued abusing and meting out their inherent prejudices, biases to such people’s, I mean, ask a native Canadian indigenous Indian just how much largesse and apology they have gotten their Canadian government now headed Carney….
Carney in fact when you read between the lines was intimating to his like minded that a rear guard action was needed by them, lest they the attackers be themselves consumed by the alpha male in their midst, daddy and the organs of his, daddy’s U.S government, that it seems the U.S has turned its sights rather fittingly I might add, upon them, those who once stood shoulder to shoulder with daddy and the U.S, but who now fear finding themselves on Daddy’s menu… in what seems the latest iteration of the never ending war being waged and now fought, Carney calling on the Liberal NWO Globalists to defend their position, to coalesce and fight together lest they themselves suffer the same as they have gleefully meted out unto the weaker amongst us… funny that.….
Carneys, battle cry, a last ditch effort to revive the flailing dying hegemon of the Liberal New World Order, soon to be the post Liberal New World Order.. who will ever forget the NWO, being ushered in under Bush Snr in his S.O.T.U address as he, Pappy Bush, uttered the words, New World Order literally hundreds of times in that address in what was the brazen, anointing of that dystopian ideal being ushered upon us.
Ever since that night of Bush’s S.T.O.U speech, the World has endured endless and incessant War, conflict, destruction, economic ruin, as successive U.S administrations captured unto the NWO together the established economies forsake for their national livelihood, well being, their populace’s participation and resulting sense of contributing from being employed gainfully, morphed from being manufacturing centric to being service and tech oriented, in other words financialisation of economies in the developed West, took hold, offshoring jobs, industries, the workers in the nations so impacted reduced to becoming, waiters, baristas, Uber Drivers, well, how has that worked out, all those jobs destroyed in order shareholders could reap a few extra pennies on the dollar per unit produced by way of profit or share price increase.. meanwhile nations were hollowed out from within…
Trump meanwhile it seems and it can be opined and inferred, ending it all, tearing down that faux edifice of the Liberal WEF Rules Based New World Order, together the sense of wellbeing they enjoy, have enjoyed, that they via a compliant media have force fed their respective populaces telling us that we are experiencing a unprecedented wellbeing, that everyone is participating, that we are participating in a global shift that cannot be avoided, a global shift that they do not state involves an upward transfer of wealth at unprecedented scale as economies are literally ransacked, become heavily indebted, monies paid in huge volume to NGO’s, shameless no bid contracts awarded. Cont’d..