The greatest paradigm shift of our times.
China and Russia with the Brics+ revolution are freeing the world from a White supremacist empire that is driven by the individual greed of narcissists and puerile ignorance.
Simple Lessons for a Western audience.
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The ignorance of Western leaders and their citizens is breathtaking! Little knowledge on the Chinese multi layered government structure, how it has achieved such monumental advancement in infra-st…