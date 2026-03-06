Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The concluding statement on the podcast does not reflect the ultimate quest of the article, we do not demonize 4th stage achievers, were all spiral through these stages but being aware of where you land can help every ones progress to unity.

By the eaarthnet team

As the skies over Iran burn with the seventh day of unprovoked airstrikes from a US-Israel alliance, the world watches in stunned condemnation. Tehran’s streets echo with sirens, civilian casualties climb past 1,000—including the heartbreaking loss of at least 165–168 young girls (aged 7–12) and staff in the February 28 strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, during morning classes—and retaliatory strikes light up the night across borders.

This is no isolated skirmish; it is the brazen escalation of a “greater Israel project,” a supremacist vision that seeks to redraw maps through force, ignoring international law, moral legitimacy, and the sovereignty of nations. Iran, attacked without provocation, had warned clearly: aggressors and their enablers—US bases in bordering countries like Iraq, Jordan, and Syria—would become legitimate targets in self-defense. Yet this warning went unheeded, exposing the assault not as protection, but as imperial expansion masked as necessity.

This companion to our “Daddy God Syndrome” exploration delves deeper into the stunted Achiever psyche fueling such horrors. Here, supremacism and cultarism converge in a geopolitical blaze, enslaving not just minds, but entire regions to the fragile ego’s need for dominance.

The Stunted Achiever’s Expansionist Delusion

At the heart of this inferno lies the arrested development we diagnosed: the Stage 4 Achiever mentality, trapped in self-absorption, win-at-all-costs efficiency, and an inability to hold unitive perspectives. For elites in this stage—whether in Tel Aviv boardrooms or Washington war rooms—success is measured by control, not coexistence. Challenges are not dialogues; they are threats to be eradicated.

This fragility births the “greater Israel project”: an ideological blueprint, rooted in Zionist supremacism, envisioning expansion from the Nile to the Euphrates, absorbing territories through settlement, displacement, and now outright assault.

Iran’s “crime”? Existing as a sovereign counterweight, resisting hegemony in a region long carved by colonial knives. The strikes—framed as “pre-emptive” against nuclear sites, leadership, and infrastructure—lack any UN mandate or legal basis under international law (as affirmed by the ICJ’s advisory opinion on February 28, 2026). No imminent threat justified the bombardment; instead, it’s a calculated bid to neutralize a rival, secure resource corridors, and perpetuate the “us-vs-them” cultarism that shields the project from scrutiny. Iran’s prior warnings to the US—via diplomatic channels and public statements—highlighted the inevitability: complicity in aggression makes enablers fair targets. Ignoring this isn’t strategy; it’s arrogance, the stunted Achiever’s refusal to see the web’s interconnected threads.

The Groundswell of Global Condemnation

Yet the world is not silent. A groundswell of outrage—millions marching in London, Berlin, New York, and beyond—condemns Israel and the US as architects of this disgrace. Protests decry the hypocrisy: a nation born from resistance to occupation now perpetuates one, enabled by billions in US aid and vetoes at the UN. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International label the strikes “war crimes,” citing indiscriminate attacks on civilians and infrastructure. Even allies waver: EU statements urge restraint, while BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) rally behind Iran’s sovereignty, proposing emergency talks.

This condemnation echoes the essay’s core insight: supremacism enslaves the Achiever by demanding external validation through conquest. The “Daddy God” syndrome manifests here as divine entitlement—“chosen people” rhetoric justifying erasure—while cultarism enforces it through information control (media blackouts, dissent labeled “anti-Semitic”), fear manipulation (threats of economic ruin for critics), and authoritarian impunity (leaders exempt from accountability). The greater Israel project isn’t faith; it’s a political cult, conflating Judaism with nationalism to weaponize empathy and silence solidarity.

The Disgrace of Complicity and the Path to Unitive Sovereignty

Most disgraceful is the disregard for Iran’s warnings: US bases, symbols of empire’s footprint, were flagged as legitimate in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Yet escalation proceeded, pulling neighbors into the fire without consent. This isn’t mutual security; it’s unilateral domination, risking a wider inferno—Strait of Hormuz closures, oil shocks, refugee crises—that threatens planetary stability.

We must reject this. The unitive way forward lies not in vengeful deities or cultish hierarchies, but in internal cognisance: recognizing all sovereignty as interconnected, all lives as part of the web. Indigenous wisdom—free of supremacist micro-structures—offers the model: celebrate life in harmony, not conquest. Religions can aid ego evolution when unitive, but elites trapped in Achiever narcissism hijack them for hoarding and harm.

The “eviction notice” extends here: for the greater Israel project, for US complicity, for the stunted mindsets igniting the blaze. Join the groundswell—boycott, divest, protest—not in division, but in solidarity for justice. Iran endures; the world awakens. Let this be the bend toward unitive peace, where no empire owns the field.

❖ EAARTHNET is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Signature: ✊❤️🌎