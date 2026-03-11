Picture this: you’re in a courtroom, not as a defendant, but as one of those 12 ordinary folks in the jury box. You’ve got plumbers, teachers, retirees—people like you, not lawyers in wigs or judges who’ve climbed the ladder of the system. Your job is simple: listen, weigh, decide if the state gets to lock someone away. It’s messy, it’s human, and it’s one of the last places where the public can say “no” to the powerful.

Now imagine a government shows up with fences and says, “Sorry, folks, too many backlogs. We’re taking a chunk of this commons for ‘efficiency.’ Judges only from here on out.”

That’s the UK’s Labour government under Keir Starmer, pushing a bill to strip jury trials from a swathe of criminal cases—anything likely to carry three years or less. No more choice for defendants to opt for a Crown Court jury; instead, a new “Bench Division” where one judge sits alone and calls the shots. Justice Secretary David Lammy compares three years in prison to a “scrape on the knee.” Easy for him to say—he’s not the one facing it.

This isn’t fixing a broken system; it’s using the breakage as cover to enclose justice. The backlog didn’t come from juries. It came from austerity: court closures, gutted legal aid, crumbling buildings, staff fleeing for better pay. Governments hacked at justice like a budget line item, and now they’re blaming the mess on too much public involvement. “Modernisation,” they call it. But strip away the varnish, and it’s fewer ordinary people in the room, more state-appointed professionals deciding guilt. Permanent change, not temporary. Once the fence is up, the commons shrinks for good.

Over 3,200 lawyers, including retired judges, are screaming “stop.” The Criminal Bar Association calls it a “draconian evisceration of jury trial.” The Bar Council warns of “substantial risk” with little gain. Even The Secret Barrister labels it a “dangerous gamble with liberty.” These aren’t hobbyists; they’re the people who live in these courts. Yet Labour plows ahead, bill passing second reading 304 to 203.

Why now? Look at the Filton 24. Six Palestine Action activists broke into an Elbit Systems (Israeli arms firm) site. The state threw aggravated burglary at them—life sentence potential. A jury acquitted. Prosecutors then dropped the charge against the other 18. Ordinary people looked at the evidence, the politics, the state’s heavy hand—and said no. That’s the power Labour wants to limit. Politically awkward cases (protest, sabotage, disorder) go to a single judge instead? The room changes. Biases breathe easier without 12 peers to check them.

And the optics? They scream. Courts Minister Sarah Sackman (Jewish Labour Movement member, reported clerkship at Israel’s Supreme Court—where juries don’t exist) fronts the bill. Justice Secretary Lammy (Labour Friends of Israel) oversees it. Starmer himself courts Labour Friends of Israel, calls himself a “Zionist without qualification.” Coincidence? Maybe. But after a jury denies the state a win in an Israel-linked case, and the same government moves to cut juries? People notice. Israel uses judge-only trials; Sackman has ties there. No blueprint needed—the resemblance is public.

This isn’t conspiracy hunting; it’s refusing to ignore patterns. Starmer’s authoritarian streak (banning protests, withholding Gaza aid) shows an instinct to trust the state more, the public less. Enclosure of justice fits right in.

Graeber would spot this as classic bullshit: a “crisis” caused by the powerful, solved by disempowering the rest. The commons of justice—our shared right to check the state—gets fenced off, privatised to judges shaped by the system. We lose; they consolidate.

But enclosures have always been fought. Commoners tore down fences before. We can too: demand juries stay, expose the optics, refuse the “efficiency” lie. Justice isn’t a budget item—it’s the line between freedom and state overreach.

The fence isn’t up yet. Let’s keep it down.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet / Gee / Zai