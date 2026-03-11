❖ EAARTHNET

Peter Taylor
1h

What a terrible end to the near 800 years of the Magna Carta… shame on the Israeli Trained Lawyer, Labour appointed deputy Sackman that is driving this through… guess that tells you everything though and who is behind it, another nail in the coffin of freedom being driven the Isteal/Israel Zionists in their quest one world governance… Britons need to fight this ….

Just saying …. Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand

Peter Taylor
27m

I’m not convinced, personally I believe U.K Greens despite their stunning and most recent by election victory contesting the seat of .. Gordon and Denton (The name of the electorate sounds like a Legal Accounting Partnership 😂😂) the promises made and the wonderful individual traits of their successful Candidate, the 34yo Hannah Spencer ( Any relation to Mark of Marks and S …) who comes across as a woman, not only pleasing upon the eye, but as a truly decent human being, grounded, articulate, bright, reasonably self assured and confident but still sassy enough to impose herself, doubtless resulting her time on building sites and working in primarily the trad man’s domain of plumbing and plastering resulting her being qualified in both trades, watch this space and her growing into a formidable parliamentarian the firm of Gordon and Denton are lucky to have her, prescient enough to have seen in her the skills offered, skills she will deploy first and foremost we know, on their behalf .

Whilst Leader Zack Polanski is as bright and very articulate, hard to beat in any interview I have seen, what concerns me about the Greens is that all Green Parties internationally being joined at the hip, they will be no less in favour of defending that corrupt Nazi Shithole, Ukraine thus embroiling and keeping the U.K in that conflict, my prediction is that they won’t do what they ought and exit, withdraw their support, hope they’ll stay in, reinforcing the U.K’s venal hatred of Russia a nation it seems most know next to little about.

Not only that but they will do as other Green parties have such as for example Germany under the intellectually deficient Baerbock and absolute lunatic power obsessed Robert Harbeck who between them have literally single-handedly and all but fully deindustrialised their nation, the German economic powerhouse and E.U financial mainstay, such is the parlous state of Germany insofar as the German economy, growth of the German economy relates… the result on what were once great German businesses from the largest to the smallest has been devastating, in the process creating in what was once an upbeat and truly proud populace a sense of malaise, of real dread of how to overcome this economic bludgeoning they have endured together a loss of national identity resulting the influx of immigration and the worst of the immigration issue, a severe uptick in crime.

We know not all immigrants are bad citizens, many become great citizens, hard working and bring with them cultural aspects most indigenous to the nation would never ever get to experience but unfortunately there are those that whatever reason will not assimilate, and are or seem to be motivated to shit stir, to commit crime.. such not welcomed, most of their country men and woman of those committing such crime truly embarrassed and angered at the antics of their countrymen and woman, some leading the charge to expel such elements….I hope the Greens will govern for Britons, will defend sovereignty whilst upholding all it is they do stand for, do that and they’ll score big points with a populace that has lost all confidence in the traditional 2 cheeks of the same arsehole political class (Lib Dems, Conservatives and New Labour/Labour) underscored the huge win in G and D by Hannah Marks.. just saying Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand

