THE GREAT JURY HEIST
❖ EAARTHNET MAR 09, 2026 : How “Efficiency” Fences Off Justice from the People Who Need It Most
Picture this: you’re in a courtroom, not as a defendant, but as one of those 12 ordinary folks in the jury box. You’ve got plumbers, teachers, retirees—people like you, not lawyers in wigs or judges who’ve climbed the ladder of the system. Your job is simple: listen, weigh, decide if the state gets to lock someone away. It’s messy, it’s human, and it’s one of the last places where the public can say “no” to the powerful.
❖ EAARTHNET is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now imagine a government shows up with fences and says, “Sorry, folks, too many backlogs. We’re taking a chunk of this commons for ‘efficiency.’ Judges only from here on out.”
That’s the UK’s Labour government under Keir Starmer, pushing a bill to strip jury trials from a swathe of criminal cases—anything likely to carry three years or less. No more choice for defendants to opt for a Crown Court jury; instead, a new “Bench Division” where one judge sits alone and calls the shots. Justice Secretary David Lammy compares three years in prison to a “scrape on the knee.” Easy for him to say—he’s not the one facing it.
This isn’t fixing a broken system; it’s using the breakage as cover to enclose justice. The backlog didn’t come from juries. It came from austerity: court closures, gutted legal aid, crumbling buildings, staff fleeing for better pay. Governments hacked at justice like a budget line item, and now they’re blaming the mess on too much public involvement. “Modernisation,” they call it. But strip away the varnish, and it’s fewer ordinary people in the room, more state-appointed professionals deciding guilt. Permanent change, not temporary. Once the fence is up, the commons shrinks for good.
Over 3,200 lawyers, including retired judges, are screaming “stop.” The Criminal Bar Association calls it a “draconian evisceration of jury trial.” The Bar Council warns of “substantial risk” with little gain. Even The Secret Barrister labels it a “dangerous gamble with liberty.” These aren’t hobbyists; they’re the people who live in these courts. Yet Labour plows ahead, bill passing second reading 304 to 203.
Why now? Look at the Filton 24. Six Palestine Action activists broke into an Elbit Systems (Israeli arms firm) site. The state threw aggravated burglary at them—life sentence potential. A jury acquitted. Prosecutors then dropped the charge against the other 18. Ordinary people looked at the evidence, the politics, the state’s heavy hand—and said no. That’s the power Labour wants to limit. Politically awkward cases (protest, sabotage, disorder) go to a single judge instead? The room changes. Biases breathe easier without 12 peers to check them.
And the optics? They scream. Courts Minister Sarah Sackman (Jewish Labour Movement member, reported clerkship at Israel’s Supreme Court—where juries don’t exist) fronts the bill. Justice Secretary Lammy (Labour Friends of Israel) oversees it. Starmer himself courts Labour Friends of Israel, calls himself a “Zionist without qualification.” Coincidence? Maybe. But after a jury denies the state a win in an Israel-linked case, and the same government moves to cut juries? People notice. Israel uses judge-only trials; Sackman has ties there. No blueprint needed—the resemblance is public.
This isn’t conspiracy hunting; it’s refusing to ignore patterns. Starmer’s authoritarian streak (banning protests, withholding Gaza aid) shows an instinct to trust the state more, the public less. Enclosure of justice fits right in.
Graeber would spot this as classic bullshit: a “crisis” caused by the powerful, solved by disempowering the rest. The commons of justice—our shared right to check the state—gets fenced off, privatised to judges shaped by the system. We lose; they consolidate.
But enclosures have always been fought. Commoners tore down fences before. We can too: demand juries stay, expose the optics, refuse the “efficiency” lie. Justice isn’t a budget item—it’s the line between freedom and state overreach.
The fence isn’t up yet. Let’s keep it down.
✊🌎❤️
eaarthnet / Gee / Zai
❖ EAARTHNET is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What a terrible end to the near 800 years of the Magna Carta… shame on the Israeli Trained Lawyer, Labour appointed deputy Sackman that is driving this through… guess that tells you everything though and who is behind it, another nail in the coffin of freedom being driven the Isteal/Israel Zionists in their quest one world governance… Britons need to fight this ….
Just saying …. Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand
I’m not convinced, personally I believe U.K Greens despite their stunning and most recent by election victory contesting the seat of .. Gordon and Denton (The name of the electorate sounds like a Legal Accounting Partnership 😂😂) the promises made and the wonderful individual traits of their successful Candidate, the 34yo Hannah Spencer ( Any relation to Mark of Marks and S …) who comes across as a woman, not only pleasing upon the eye, but as a truly decent human being, grounded, articulate, bright, reasonably self assured and confident but still sassy enough to impose herself, doubtless resulting her time on building sites and working in primarily the trad man’s domain of plumbing and plastering resulting her being qualified in both trades, watch this space and her growing into a formidable parliamentarian the firm of Gordon and Denton are lucky to have her, prescient enough to have seen in her the skills offered, skills she will deploy first and foremost we know, on their behalf .
Whilst Leader Zack Polanski is as bright and very articulate, hard to beat in any interview I have seen, what concerns me about the Greens is that all Green Parties internationally being joined at the hip, they will be no less in favour of defending that corrupt Nazi Shithole, Ukraine thus embroiling and keeping the U.K in that conflict, my prediction is that they won’t do what they ought and exit, withdraw their support, hope they’ll stay in, reinforcing the U.K’s venal hatred of Russia a nation it seems most know next to little about.
Not only that but they will do as other Green parties have such as for example Germany under the intellectually deficient Baerbock and absolute lunatic power obsessed Robert Harbeck who between them have literally single-handedly and all but fully deindustrialised their nation, the German economic powerhouse and E.U financial mainstay, such is the parlous state of Germany insofar as the German economy, growth of the German economy relates… the result on what were once great German businesses from the largest to the smallest has been devastating, in the process creating in what was once an upbeat and truly proud populace a sense of malaise, of real dread of how to overcome this economic bludgeoning they have endured together a loss of national identity resulting the influx of immigration and the worst of the immigration issue, a severe uptick in crime.
We know not all immigrants are bad citizens, many become great citizens, hard working and bring with them cultural aspects most indigenous to the nation would never ever get to experience but unfortunately there are those that whatever reason will not assimilate, and are or seem to be motivated to shit stir, to commit crime.. such not welcomed, most of their country men and woman of those committing such crime truly embarrassed and angered at the antics of their countrymen and woman, some leading the charge to expel such elements….I hope the Greens will govern for Britons, will defend sovereignty whilst upholding all it is they do stand for, do that and they’ll score big points with a populace that has lost all confidence in the traditional 2 cheeks of the same arsehole political class (Lib Dems, Conservatives and New Labour/Labour) underscored the huge win in G and D by Hannah Marks.. just saying Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand