The podcast that would be great if the BBC broadcast it! but do not hold your breath!

Part 1.

Davos remains pure theater—an annual spectacle of elite consensus, choreographed under the influence of financial titans like BlackRock, whose CEO Larry Fink holds interim co-chairmanship of the World Economic Forum. On January 22, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump used this stage to unveil his “Board of Peace,” billed as Gaza’s reconstruction engine but swiftly expanding into a global conflict overseer with a $1 billion permanent membership fee. Signatories from roughly 20 nations—Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE among them—joined, yet major Western Europeans hesitated, wary of its potential to supplant the United Nations. Trump, as indefinite chair, casts it as a UN complement, but its design exposes a deeper script: a corporate raid on collective sovereignty, diverting attention from the real contest—the systematic exclusion of populations from planetary governance.

This “Board of Ghouls”—more fitting than “peace”—exemplifies Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine: the exploitation of disaster-shocked societies to ram through radical free-market policies that favor elites while citizens, overwhelmed, cannot effectively resist. Gaza, ravaged by prolonged violence despite nominal ceasefires like UN Resolution 2803 (2025), becomes the latest laboratory. Klein’s framework traces how crises—wars, coups, natural disasters—create disorientation, enabling privatization, deregulation, and asset grabs. Here, reconstruction rhetoric masks profit-driven reengineering: Gaza reframed as prime real estate for mega-projects, luxury developments, and investor-led zones, with Palestinians sidelined and women absent from leadership.

The board’s executive—Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Marc Rowan of Apollo, Steve Witkoff—merges political enablers with private equity, primed to capture reconstruction funds and resources. Netanyahu’s invitation, amid international warrants, signals impunity. Financial webs linking to BlackRock underscore the theater: crises as opportunities for capital accumulation, echoing Klein’s cases from post-tsunami beach privatizations to Iraq’s oil concessions.

As U.S. hegemony falters—amid saber-rattling toward Iran and Russia, pressures on Venezuela, Greenland, Iceland, and Canada—this board redirects focus from the core erosion: corporate capture of governance. Yanis Varoufakis diagnoses it as corporate feudalism; Michael Hudson unmasks financial imperialism’s debt traps; Jeffrey Sachs warns of elite impunity; Jason Hickel advocates decolonial degrowth; Carne Ross demands accountable diplomacy. European responses, though critical, remain sideshows—symbolic gestures that fail to confront the underlying hegemony.

For those trapped in corporate media silos, where narratives reinforce isolation, the unitive picture pierces through: crossing these bubbles reveals interconnected wholeness. The Shock Doctrine’s techniques—shock, economic therapy, dispossession—operate openly, yet invite awakening. True sovereignty arises from decolonial solidarity: populations reclaiming agency, bursting elite enclosures, and restoring symbiosis over extraction.

