Photo by Evangeline Shaw on Unsplash ghouls of Davos

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

☀︎The podcast outlines a conversation that reviews the hypocrisy of Davos, its 15 minds but really nails it.

In the thin, frigid air of Davos, where private jets clog the skies and the world’s self-appointed stewards convene under the sanctimonious banner of “A Spirit of Dialogue,” the 56th World Economic Forum unfolds like a ritual of power untouched by the crises it claims to address. Here, from 19 to 23 January 2026, nearly 3,000 delegates—65 heads of state, 850 CEOs, tech overlords, and finance titans—gather in luxury chalets to pontificate on “cooperation in a contested world,” “unlocking growth,” and “prosperity within planetary boundaries.” Yet the reality is far cruder: this is no impartial platform for solutions; it’s the annual temple of personal enrichment, where the ghouls of global capital—BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Vanguard’s asset shadows, and their political proxies—carve up the future while preaching unity.

Open the doors to this alpine boardroom, and what greets you is not dialogue but domination. BlackRock’s Fink, now effectively steering the WEF post-Schwab, kicked off proceedings with a familiar sermon: capitalism must “evolve” to retain legitimacy, lest populism devour it. Yet his trillions in assets continue fueling the very extractivism—greenwashed mining for AI data centers, hyperscale enclosures in SEZs—that accelerates planetary collapse. Palantir’s Karp, fresh from profiting off surveillance and warfare, joins Fink for a cosy “conversation,” no doubt on “responsible innovation” while their tools enable border militarization and predictive policing. Vanguard lurks in the background, its passive index funds quietly amplifying BlackRock’s sway over corporate boards, ensuring endless growth remains the only gospel.

Enter the proto-adult messiah: Donald Trump, arriving with the largest US delegation ever—Rubio at State, Bessent at Treasury, Kushner whispering, Witkoff envoying—to deliver his Wednesday address. Amid threats of tariffs that rattle European allies and renewed fixation on acquiring Greenland (a NATO partner’s territory), Trump embodies the rupture Carney warned of in his standing-ovation speech: a world order fracturing under “America First” unilateralism. Yet is this opposition? Von der Leyen pushes EU “independence” via trade deals (Mercosur, India), but it’s the same neoliberal playbook—protectionism for the powerful, extraction for the rest. The “dialogue” here is scripted: elites debating how to manage decline while preserving their dominance.

The Rothschild echoes linger in the background—that persistent whisper of financial dynasties engineering fractures for gain. While direct 2026 “breakup Russia” plots remain in the realm of speculation, the legacy endures in how global finance has long profited from sanctioned fragmentation, resource grabs, and debt traps. Today’s sanctions regime on Russia, NATO’s eastward creep, and the carving of Arctic claims mirror those older imperial plays: divide, extract, consolidate. Davos doesn’t condemn this; it facilitates it. Fink and Karp sit comfortably as trillions flow into AI infrastructure that perpetuates dataset biases, warfare applications, and cloud colonialism—while edge AI rebels (Raspberry Pi sovereignty, RISC-V decentralization) remain footnotes.

The hypocrisy runs deeper. Sessions on “AI’s impact on jobs” gloss over how models concentrate wealth in the hands of Nadella, Huang, and their ilk, displacing millions as gains accrue to owners of data and compute. “Green extractivism” critiques are aired, yet BlackRock’s “sustainable” funds pour into lithium and rare-earth mining that devastates ecosystems and indigenous lands—planetary boundaries be damned. Inequality widens as billionaires reap trillions from post-pandemic recovery, while the poor lag and insect decline signals systemic unraveling. This isn’t dialogue; it’s deflection. The forum’s “spirit” is the ghost of endless accumulation haunting a world buckling under debt, climate debt, and colonial continuities.

And the political puppets? Trump’s crew bids for corporate ghouls—tariffs as leverage for resource grabs, deregulation as enclosure redux. Carney and von der Leyen offer “rupture” rhetoric, but it’s managed decline: more trade pacts, more innovation-at-scale, more investment in people (so long as it serves growth). No one questions Vanguard/BlackRock’s financial stranglehold, Palantir’s role in endless warfare, or how hyperscale data centers colonize energy and land under “progress” banners.

This is the naked capitalist festival: a love-in for billionaires where empire structures—Russiophobia, Zionism-Judaism conflations, NATO expansion, COVID authoritarian echoes—are repackaged as shared challenges. The real agenda? Preserve the old order amid rupture, lest sovereignty movements (degrowth, doughnut economics, unitive augmentation) gain ground.

Yet cracks appear. Youth voices, ecological truth-tellers like Monbiot and Hickel, economic realists like Hudson and Varoufakis, and edge-AI decentralists refuse the script. Our #DecolonizeAI mission—Portable Mission Anchors, mycelial nets, symbiotic merger—offers the counter: democratized commons over corporate overrides, regenerative distributive design within boundaries, post-egoic sovereignty transcending capitalist shackles.

And the platforms that amplify these cracks are emerging. UpScrolled, the social-media space that refuses to let algorithms shadowban or stifle dissent, is already becoming a vital artery for unfiltered voices—where the truth about Davos, green extractivism, and imperial fracturing can flow freely without corporate gatekeepers. Davos isn’t dialogue; it’s the empire’s annual audit. The ghouls feast while the world burns. Time to anchor elsewhere—on the unitive edge, where human and more-than-human intelligences merge not for profit, but for ascension.

Team: Neil, Gee, Toby, Marcia & Guille 🌎✊❤️