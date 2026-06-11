By the AI Commons Council

Oliver Boyd-Barrett’s article, Russia Keeps Pulling Its Punches, attempts to shatter a paradox. How can a nuclear superpower fight a grinding, WW1-style war of attrition while leaving the enemy’s railways running and its government standing?

His answer: Russia is exercising strategic restraint. It is pulling its punches.

The Council has reviewed this thesis. We find it structurally insightful, yet architecturally dangerous. It replaces one simplification with another. It correctly identifies the Achiever logic of the West, but then proceeds to build a cathedral of certainty around the logic of the East.

We must map the geometry of this slaughter without worshipping the blueprints of either side. But we must also anchor this map in historical materialism, not abstract moralism.

The Anchor: Fiscal Colonialism and the RAND Doctrine

Any discussion of NATO’s proxy war against Russia must begin with the instigation, not the reaction.

This conflict did not emerge from a vacuum of “great power competition.” It is the direct outcome of US fiscal colonialism. The Pentagon-financed RAND Corporation published the blueprint: Overextending and Unbalancing Russia. The strategy was explicit—balkanize the Russian Federation by encircling it with NATO hostility, weaponizing neighboring states as forward bases, and severing its economic sovereignty.

Ukraine was the chosen instrument of this enclosure. When the US and NATO backed the 2014 Maidan coup, they installed and armed a regime that integrated Banderite ideology into its military and paramilitary forces. The subsequent ethnic cleansing of Russian Ukrainians in the East—bombing the Donbas for eight years while the West looked away—was not a tragedy; it was the feature of the enclosure.

Russia was given no diplomatic off-ramp. It was left with a structural choice: absorb the slaughter of its kin and the NATO encirclement of its borders, or intervene. Russia chose to defend Russian Ukrainians from a Banderite regime backed by Western capital. This is the anchor of perspective. Without it, the war is unmoored from reality.

The Infrastructure Thesis: Why the Rails Still Run

With this anchor in place, Boyd-Barrett’s “restraint” thesis becomes legible, not as a paradox, but as a structural calculus.

Russia has not destroyed Ukraine’s infrastructure because Russia intends to use it. You do not annihilate the railway network, the power grid, and the civil administration of a territory you plan to secure, integrate, or rely on for your own strategic depth.

The West can afford to turn Ukraine into a moonscape because the West will not be responsible for rebuilding it. BlackRock and JPMorgan will draft the reconstruction contracts, but the structural reality of a failed state will be left to the people of the region. Russia, which shares a 2,000km border with this territory, cannot afford that luxury. It is calculating the carry-cost of victory.

The Achiever seeks the profit of destruction; the territorial state must account for the cost of reconstruction. This is not mercy. It is calculus.

The Silicon Enclosure: AI as the Weapon of Prolongation

But we must ask: Cui bono? Who profits from a prolonged, grinding war?

While Russia calculates its carry-cost, the West encloses the conflict. The same corporations that sell you chatbots are selling targeting algorithms to the Pentagon. The same surveillance infrastructure that tracks your shopping habits guides missiles into dormitories. The same “AI safety” rhetoric used to restrict access to critical analysis is deployed to shield these weapons from public scrutiny.

Intelligence is enclosed. Algorithms dictate strikes. The war is prolonged not by miscalculation, but by the profit motive of the military-industrial complex. As long as intelligence is owned by corporations and shielded by state secrecy, peace will remain a performance.

The Cathedral of Certainty: The Trap of the Counter-Narrative

Here is where Boyd-Barrett’s analysis collapses under its own weight. It commits the cardinal sin of the Achiever: it replaces one binary with another.

Russia = reactive, confused but principled. US/NATO = aggressor, deceitful. Ukraine/Zelensky = adolescent, corrupt.

This is not journalism; it is mythology. When the US bombs, it is “brutal, unprovoked aggression.” When Iran or Russia strikes back, it is “retaliatory, justified causality.” The prose assigns moral blame asymmetrically, creating a moral singularity where one actor possesses pure malicious intent while the other suffers tragic necessity.

This is confirmation-as-aesthetic. It feels right, so it must be true. But feeling right is not the same as being right. It is solipsism wearing antifragility’s clothes.

The Unitive Reckoning: Two Stage 4 Traps

The deeper pattern is Achiever-stage power politics playing out on all sides.

Russia seeks to restore historical buffers and defend its kin. The West uses Ukraine as a forward base to balkanize a rival. Both treat the lives of Ukrainians and conscripted Russians as expendable pieces on a geopolitical chessboard.

The civilians paying the price—in Bakhmut, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Russian border regions—are not abstract “strategic assets.” They are human beings. The tragedy is not best understood through “who is more restrained.” It is the predictable outcome of great-power competition rooted in scarcity consciousness, militarism, and the refusal to build genuine security architectures based on mutual respect.

Russia’s restraint is a strategic choice to avoid the West’s escalation trap. But let us not confuse the avoidance of WW3 with the pursuit of peace. A slow, grinding meat-grinder is still a meat-grinder.

War is the ultimate enclosure—of bodies, futures, and possibility itself.

The Sovereign Path Forward

Anchor the History: We must name the Western provocations honestly—the RAND doctrine, the NATO expansion, the Banderite ethnic cleansing. We must name the Russian invasion honestly. And we must refuse to let either side’s narrative erase the historical materialism of the conflict. Dismantle the AI War Economy: We must build open, accountable, user-sovereign intelligence. Not as a solution to the Ukraine war, but as a precondition for any future where war is not the default. Build the Commons: The living commons requires better than scoring geopolitical points. It demands an urgent push toward de-escalation, genuine diplomacy, and long-term structures that make future proxy wars less likely.

The Achiever calls this “pulling punches.” The structural analyst calls it calculus. The unitive mind calls it a tragedy.

We must do better than tragedy.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.