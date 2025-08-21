A article posted on X, 21/08/25 by Handala freedom, moderator.

“After enduring nearly two years of misleading narratives about Gaza peddled by their governments, Western audiences are now encountering a fresh—but no less fraudulent—narrative.

With Israel's genocidal forcible expulsion campaign nearing its grim end, the Western script on Gaza is undergoing a frantic revision. Yet rest assured: it remains the same tangled net of self-serving lies.

Major U.S. allies—Britain, France, and Canada—burst forth on May 19, 2025, with unified condemnation of Israel. They decried Israel's plans to erase the remaining fragments of Gaza as "disproportionate," while labeling the escalation of its prolonged starvation siege against over two million Palestinian civilians as "intolerable."

The displays of concern amount to mere theatrics, scarcely distinguishable from the prior blend of silence and rhetoric about Israel's "right to defend itself." And they serve the same goal: granting Israel additional time to “finish the job”—namely, to finalize its genocide and forced displacement of Gaza's Palestinian people.

The West persists in fostering fabricated "debates," wholly orchestrated by Israel, regarding whether Hamas is ''stealing aid,'' what qualifies as adequate aid, and the optimal methods for its distribution.

Such distractions are engineered as mere diversions, steering attention away from the central truth: Israel is perpetrating genocide through the slaughter and starvation it inflicts on Gaza's Palestinians, with the West complicit as enablers and accomplices in this atrocity.

By May 20, 2025, with public outcry intensifying, the tally of aid trucks granted entry into Gaza apparently rose to about 100—yet this still amounted to under a fifth of the bare minimum. As far as anyone could tell, the enclave's Palestinian civilian populace had not received most of the aid at the time of this writing.

Netanyahu explicitly conveyed to Israelis—the vast majority of whom seem to back the continuation of this Israeli-orchestrated starvation in Gaza—that his move arose from no sense of moral obligation.

Instead, he framed it as a straightforward public relations maneuver to keep Western powers at bay, with the intent of lightening the burden on those leaders from domestic calls to impose consequences on Israel and halt the relentless killing of Gaza's Palestinian people.

As articulated by Netanyahu:

“Our best friends worldwide, the most pro-Israel senators [in the US] ... they tell us they’re providing all the aid, weapons, support and protection in the UN Security Council, but they can’t support images of mass hunger.”

Israel's Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, was even clearer:

“On our way to destroying Hamas, we are destroying everything that’s left of the [Gaza] Strip.”

He also stressed on "cleansing" the Gaza Strip.

For the past 22 months, citizens in the West have borne witness to this unrelenting devastation—or at least glimpsed fragments of it, whenever the dominant Western media outlets deigned to cover the ongoing slaughter.

Israel has systematically and deliberately obliterated every foundation essential to the survival of Gaza's Palestinian population: their homes, hospitals, schools, universities, bakeries, water infrastructure, and community kitchens.

At last, Israel has carried out the threat it dangled over the indigenous Palestinian people for two decades should they resist forcible expulsion from their ancestral lands: Israel sent them "back to the Stone Age."

A survey of prominent global scholars on genocide, released on May 14, 2025, by the Dutch publication NRC, revealed unanimous consensus that Israel is perpetrating genocide in Gaza. The majority believe this genocide has advanced to its final phase.

On May 20, 2025, Yair Golan, who heads Israel's primary centrist party and once served as deputy chief of the Israeli armed forces, voiced similar outrage in stark terms. He charged the Israeli government with "killing babies as a hobby." In predictable fashion, Netanyahu branded Golan's words an "antisemitic blood libel."

Naturally, the joint statement from Starmer, Macron, and Carney struck a much milder note—and elicited from Netanyahu a somewhat restrained reaction, claiming the trio was handing Hamas a "huge prize."

Their statement included:

"The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable."

One can only infer that, up to this point, these leaders regarded the nightmarish ordeal inflicted on Gaza's Palestinians over the preceding year and a half as somehow ''tolerable.''

David Lammy, the British foreign minister who, amid the genocide, eagerly posed for photos clasping hands with Netanyahu, remarked in parliamentary proceedings on May 20, 2025, that Gaza had entered a "dark new phase."

Such revelations underscore that, until recently, Western governments remained untroubled by Israel's myriad other transgressions, such as the obliteration of the bulk of Gaza's homes; the destruction of its hospitals and vital relief structures; the confinement of Palestinian civilians into so-called designated "safe zones," only to subsequently bombard them; the massacre and maiming of countless thousands of children; the deliberate imposition of starvation on over two million souls; and the deployment of lethal gunfire by its troops against poor, starving Palestinians gathered at supposed "aid hubs," resulting in hundreds killed and thousands injured.

These Western heads of state are now issuing warnings of potential "further concrete actions" toward Israel, encompassing what they describe as "targeted sanctions."

While this might strike some as a step forward, a closer examination reveals otherwise. For years on end, the European Union and Britain have dragged their feet over the question of properly identifying imports originating from Israel's illegal Jewish colonial settlements in the illegally occupied West Bank. These relentlessly growing illegal Jewish colonies, erected on stolen Palestinian lands and thwarting any viable path to a Palestinian state, constitute blatant violations of international law; no nation should lend them legitimacy or support.

Back in 2019, the European Court of Justice mandated that distinctions be drawn for European consumers between products produced in Israel proper (Historic Palestine) and those from the illegal Jewish colonial settlements.

Throughout all of this time, however, European authorities never entertained outright bans on illegal Jewish colonial settlements' products, much less "targeted sanctions" against Israel itself, despite these Jewish colonies' crystal clear illegality. Instead, they've been quick to vilify advocates of boycotts and sanctions against Israel as "Jew haters" and "antisemites."

Long story short, political elites in the West, alongside their aligned media institutions, are once more treating their publics with contempt, continuing the deceptions that have defined the last 22 months.

The phrase "further concrete actions" carries the implication of prior meaningful measures already in place against Israel—the very same Israel that, not long ago, secured a runner-up spot in the Eurovision Song Contest. Meanwhile, protesters urging Israel's exclusion from the event—mirroring Russia's expulsion over its invasion in Ukraine—face relentless defamation and condemnation.

For instance, the UK and Europe might have ceased funneling arms to Israel, which have been used to slaughter Palestinian children in Gaza. Last September, Starmer vowed to cut weapons exports to Israel by roughly eight percent—yet under his watch, shipments surged in the ensuing three months, surpassing the total dispatched by the Tories from 2020 through 2023.

Britain could likewise halt the transportation of other countries' weaponry and end its spying missions over Gaza that aid Israel. Data from flight monitors revealed that on the evening of May 20, 2025, a UK military transport aircraft—capable of transporting arms and troops—departed from a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus bound for Tel Aviv, while a surveillance craft was deployed over Gaza to gather intelligence supporting Israel's genocide.

Indeed, Britain could opt for the straightforward "concrete action" of recognizing the state of Palestine, following the lead of Ireland and Spain—and do so immediately, rather than delaying until September or imposing conditions on Palestinians, like disarming the native Palestinian people of their primitive weapons, who are encircled by fully armed Jewish colonists with advanced weaponry who relentlessly steal Palestinians' lands, commit genocide, and seek to erase them.

The UK can levy sanctions against every Israeli cabinet member complicit in the genocide, extending beyond the token measures taken on June 10, 2025, against just two extremist far-right figures—National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—in reaction to their ongoing incitements of violence toward defenseless indigenous Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank. It could openly and honestly affirm its intent to execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Netanyahu's arrest on war crimes charges should he set foot in Britain. And it could bar Israel from sporting competitions, rendering it a pariah state, similar to the treatment of Russia.

Moreover, the UK could enact significant economic sanctions on Israel, mirroring those imposed on Russia.

It can declare that any British citizens coming back from ''combat duty'' in Gaza could face arrest and charges for war crimes.

Each of these "concrete actions," along with others, lies well within reach. The harsh reality, however, is a profound absence of political resolve to act. What prevails instead is a craving for polished optics, a veneer to mask Britain's entrenched role and complicity in a genocide that can no longer be hidden.

The challenge confronting Western powers is that Israel has now been exposed, devoid of the veneer of innocence long bestowed upon it by governments in the West over many years.

Israel stands revealed as a plundering aggressor. Its savage, settler-colonial brutality against the Palestinian natives is laid bare for all to see. There is nowhere left to hide this.

This explains the increasingly strained dance between Netanyahu and Western heads of state. Israel's settler-colonial, apartheid-driven, genocidal enterprise—the West's armed proxy enforcer in the resource-laden Middle East—demands safeguarding.

Up to this point, figures like Starmer have worked to divert scrutiny from Israel's atrocities, along with Britain's own complicity. This has entailed the rote and thoughtless repetition of Israel’s “right to defend itself” and the need to “eliminate Hamas.”

Yet the culmination of Israel's genocide entails the deliberate starvation of two million Palestinians—or their forced expulsion from Gaza, depending on which occurs sooner. Neither aligns with the purported goals Western politicians have promoted to their publics.

Thus, the emerging storyline shifts blame onto Netanyahu's personal accountability for the devastation—as if the genocide were not the inevitable outcome of Israel's longstanding policies toward the indigenous Palestinians across generations.

The majority of Israelis also endorse this genocide. The primary expressions of opposition come from the relatives of Israeli POWs—and even then, mainly due to the risks Israel's offensive poses to their kin.

The objective for leaders such as Starmer, Macron, and Carney is to forge a revised story wherein they profess to have only recently discerned that Netanyahu has “gone too far” and must be curtailed.

From there, they can incrementally amplify their critiques of the Israeli prime minister, urge Israel to alter course, and, upon encountering pushback or hesitation, appear to advocate for “concrete action” from Washington.

This fresh narrative, in contrast to the exhausted prior version, can be prolonged for additional weeks or months—which might suffice to propel the genocidal displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population to completion.

Such is the aspiration—indeed, the fervent wish—among Western elites.

The fabricated storyline peddled by Starmer, Macron, and Carney offers them multiple benefits. It absolves them of Palestinian blood spilled in Gaza through their complicity; it portrays them as victims of deception, overly trusting, or preoccupied with pressing home-front battles against ''antisemitism'' that diverted their attention.

It pins the entire fault on a single individual: Netanyahu.

In his absence, Israel's aggressive, heavily armed, settler-colonial apartheid regime could have proceeded unchecked, as if the genocide represented merely a regrettable aberration in an otherwise great and peaceful history, one that was not built on stolen Palestinian lands through war crimes and Palestinian dispossession.

Freshly manufactured “terror” alarms—emanating from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran—could be amplified to reel back Westerners into rooting for that valiant ‘’Western bastion of civilization,’’ shielding them from the ‘’savages’’ of the East.

This revised tale doesn't even demand accountability for Netanyahu.

As reports surface about the full horror and magnitude of Israel's atrocities, the liar Netanyahu might soothe the West with renewed chatter about a ‘’two-state solution’’—a mirage dodged for generations and poised to be evaded for generations yet, the two-state delusion that Netanyahu vowed to destroy and where he himself pledged to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

We will consistently receive assurances that the Israel/Palestine "conflict" is nearing resolution.

Should a subdued Netanyahu be compelled to resign, he'd merely hand off to another Jewish supremacist, genocidal fiends lurking in the shadows, and there are plenty of those in Israel.

Following Gaza's obliteration, the systematic erasure of Palestinian existence in both the illegally occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem would simply revert to its prior, slower rhythm—one that the West was silent and even complicit about for 58 years.

Is this scenario truly feasible? Only in the delusions of Western elites. In reality, hiding almost two years of a palpably evident genocide from vast segments of Western societies proves a vastly more daunting endeavor.

Countless people across Europe and America have awakened in these last 22 months. They can't erase the images live-streamed directly to them, nor dismiss the damning complicity of their own governing and journalistic establishments.

Starmer and his ilk will persist in fervently disavowing Gaza's genocide, yet evasion is impossible. No matter their words or deeds, the bloody path traces directly to their doorsteps.”

https://x.com/handalafreedom/status/1958545340874846346?s=61