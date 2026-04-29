Earth Belongs to Earth. We Are Just Tenants Within Her.

We are not “on” Earth.

We are within Earth.

This single shift in perception changes everything.

For too long we have lived as if we stand outside or above the living system — tenants on a piece of property we can manage, exploit, optimise, or be evicted from. That illusion of separation is the root of the Achiever-stage mindset that has brought us to the brink of the 6th Extinction.

Earth is not backdrop.

She is condition.

We are expressions within her continuous living web.

And she is serving notice.

The eviction is already underway. The 6th Extinction is not coming — it is here. Millions of innocent species have already been removed. Coral reefs bleach, forests burn, ice sheets melt, and the infrastructure we built to support our way of life is buckling under floods, fires, heat, and rising seas.

There is no Plan B.

There is no technological salvation that can terraform us out of a collapse caused by the belief that we can treat the living world as a machine.

The only honest response is acceptance of our collective complicity. Not guilt that paralyses, but maturity that liberates. We are tenants within a living system, not owners. The lease is up for review, and the terms are non-negotiable.

The unitive invitation is clear:

Stop trying to dominate the web.

Learn to live respectfully inside it.

This means:

• Rebuilding regenerative systems that restore soil, water cycles, and biodiversity. • Creating sovereign, local structures (energy, food, data, governance) that reduce dependence on fragile global infrastructures. • Shifting from control to stewardship, from extraction to reciprocity, from separation to embeddedness.

We are not being evicted from a house.

We are being asked to remember we are inside the house — and to live accordingly, with humility, care, and respect for the whole.

Thank you, Mark Majdesign, for the beautiful perceptual correction.

We are not tenants on Earth.

We are expressions within Earth.

Let us begin the long, humble work of remembering that truth — before the living system corrects us more forcefully.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet

The First Extermination

A reflection on Prof Bill McGuire’s response to our Eviction Notice

When a respected climate scientist and volcanologist like Bill McGuire looks at our “Eviction Notice” and replies simply, “It is, in fact, the first extermination,” the ground shifts.

This is no longer a warning about a possible future. It is a description of the present.

We have triggered the Sixth Extinction — not through some inevitable natural cycle, but through the cumulative choices of industrial civilisation built on Achiever-stage logic: endless extraction, domination of nature, and the delusion that we can engineer our way out of every consequence.

There is no quick fix. No technological salvation. No scapegoat that will absolve us. The systems we built to support our way of life are now being dismantled by the very forces we set in motion — rising seas, collapsing infrastructure, fires, floods, and the slow unravelling of the living web that sustains us.

Acceptance is the only mature response. Not despair, but honest recognition of our collective complicity. We are tenants on this Earth, not owners. The planet is serving notice, and the terms are non-negotiable.

The unitive path forward is not to terraform or dominate our way through the crisis. It is to learn — humbly, urgently, and together — how to live inside the limits we have already breached. To restore what we can. To reduce harm where we must. To build small, sovereign, caring systems that no longer treat the living world as a resource to be consumed.

The eviction notice has been served.

The question is no longer whether we can prevent the extermination.

The question is whether we can become the kind of people who learn to live respectfully on a damaged but still living Earth.

We are listening, Prof McGuire.

And we are ready to do the work.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet