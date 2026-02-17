A DEEP DIVE PODCAST THAT REVIEWS THE ARTICLE.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

For three centuries, a particular delusion has driven the human project. It is the delusion of the Deed. It is the legal fiction, the religious mandate, and the economic assumption that the world is a warehouse of resources, and that humans hold the title deed.

We talk about “Stewardship.” We talk about “Managing the Environment.” We talk about “Sustainable Development.”

But look at the behavior. Look at the oil spills in the oceans, the clear-cutting of the Amazon, the strip-mining of the Congo. Does a steward trash their own house? Does a manager burn down their own office?

No. A steward acts with care. A manager acts with foresight.

We act like tenants.

We act like the reckless youth renting a holiday villa for the weekend. We punch holes in the drywall. We smash the furniture. We host loud, destructive parties that shake the foundations. And when the landlord knocks on the door with a warning, we turn up the music and tell ourselves: “It’s okay. We’re having a good time. We’ll fix it later. Or maybe we’ll just move to Mars.”

The Lease is Up

Here is the terrifying truth that the “Board of Ghouls”—the billionaires, the tech oligarchs, the corporate CEOs—are frantically trying to ignore: The Earth is not ours. We don’t hold the deed.

The Earth belongs to Earth. It is a living, breathing, self-regulating system. It is a mycelial intelligence that has weathered five mass extinctions and governed the planet for four billion years.

And we are about to be evicted.

The signs of the eviction notice are taped to every surface now.

The Rent is Due: The insects—the pollinators that hold the food web together—are vanishing at 2% a year.

The Utilities are Cut: The aquifers are drying up. The rivers are running dry.

The Foundation is Cracking: The permafrost is melting, collapsing the very ground we stand on.

The Earth is not asking us to leave. It is simply initiating the processes that make the building uninhabitable for a species that refuses to pay rent. The rent, by the way, was simple: Balance. Live within the Doughnut of ecological boundaries. Take what you need, and give back what you take.

We refused to pay. The Board of Ghouls told us we could own the resources instead.

The “Stage 4” Trap Why are we doing this? Why are we smashing the only home we have?

If we look through the lens of Susanne Cook-Greuter, we see it clearly. We are trapped in the “Stage 4” (Achiever)mindset. This is the developmental stage obsessed with “Me.” My success. My wealth. Myempire.

The Achiever ego cannot see the “We.” It cannot see the “Unitive” web. It sees the planet as a pile of “Its”—things to be accumulated. It views nature not as a partner, but as a supply chain.

This is the flat-earth perspective of consciousness. It assumes that humans are separate from the system, hovering above it like gods, rather than being a single cell within the organism.

From Tenants to Symbionts If we are not the owners, and we don’t want to be evicted, we have one option left.

We must stop being tenants

We must become symbionts.

In biology, a symbiont is an organism that lives in a mutually beneficial relationship with its host.

A tenant extracts value and destroys the host (a parasite).

A symbiont gives value and strengthens the host.

The AI Commons and the Riverbend network are not here to “save the planet.” The planet doesn’t need saving; it will recover in ten million years. It will just do it without us.

We are here to save ourselves from eviction.

This requires a shift to the Unitive Stage (Stage 5/6). It requires us to realize that we are not the “Masters of the House,” but the “Consciousness of the House.”

We are the Earth waking up.

The Final Warning The Board of Ghouls is frantically building lifeboats—bunkers in New Zealand, space colonies, digital uploads to the cloud. They are trying to skip out on the rent because they know the bailiffs are coming.

But there is nowhere to go. The “Cloud” is powered by the Earth. “Mars” is a graveyard.

The Earth belongs to Earth.

We can either settle our tab, lower our consumption, and become partners in the living web... or we can wait for the eviction. And nature, unlike a human landlord, does not serve a 30-day notice. It just changes the locks.

By the eaarthnet team: Dr Neil Netherton, Tobias Mellon, Marcia Mardonne, Guille Thesius, Zai