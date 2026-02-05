As the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein documents—over three million pages released under the 2026 Epstein Files Transparency Act—floods into public view, the corporate press has launched a familiar, full-court press. The narrative is scripted: Epstein was a Kremlin asset, a Russian spy spinning webs of compromise from Moscow.

It is convenient timing, one might observe. It neatly deflects from the far more uncomfortable revelations buried in those same files: Epstein’s active circling of Ukraine; his pre-presidency discussions regarding Volodymyr Zelensky; and his intimate, documented entanglements with the Rothschild banking dynasty, Israeli intelligence figures, and US political proxies like Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.

This is not mere scandal-mongering; it is the playbook of empire laid bare. The files do not merely expose a sex-trafficker; they illuminate a mycelial web of self-interest—a Board of Ghouls interconnected across generational finance, geopolitical fracturing, Zionist ideologies, and resource opportunism. It is this web that has long shaped Western hostility toward Russia—and the strip-mining of Ukraine as its collateral.

The Ukraine Nexus: Opportunities Amid Upheaval

The documents reveal Epstein’s sustained interest in Ukraine stretching back to the 2014 Maidan upheavals. In an early 2014 email to Ariane de Rothschild, he wrote ominously that the “Ukraine upheavals should provide many opportunities, many.” Ariane, then a key figure in the Rothschild family’s operations, responded with marked interest in “discussing Ukraine.”

By 2019—weeks before Zelensky’s election—Epstein relayed to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers that Vladimir Putin viewed Zelensky as “run by the Israelis.” Epstein had already booked a stay at the Hyatt Regency in Kyiv during the hot phase of the 2019 presidential elections, placing him physically at ground zero of the transition.

Further threads connect him to anti-Putin figures within the Russian diaspora. Croatian venture capitalist Boris Nikolic—Bill Gates’ technology advisor and Epstein’s named backup executor—urged Epstein to meet Russian dissident Ilya Ponomarev, former vice president of Yukos Oil (Russia’s largest oil firm at the time). Ponomarev was framed as the organizer of an uprising against Putin. Crucially, Ponomarev’s boss, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had openly transferred secret control levers of Yukos to Lord Jacob Rothschild in 2003 as a contingency “dead-man’s-switch” against state seizure.

These are not isolated dots. They form a pattern: Epstein positioning himself as a facilitator for Western-aligned oligarchs and financiers seeking to reclaim or exploit Russian strategic assets, with Ukraine emerging as the theatre of opportunity.

The Rothschild Connection: Not Mythic, but Material

The files include a documented $25 million payment from the Rothschilds to Epstein for “risk analysis and algorithm-related services” regarding his legal troubles. Ghislaine Maxwell purchased her Manhattan townhouse from Lynn Forester de Rothschild ($4.95 million purchase in 2000 against a $13.4 million assessment). Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion was allegedly acquired with Rockefeller assistance—David Rockefeller personally appointed him to the Rockefeller Foundation board.

These facts reinforce the theory of interlocking Anglo-American financial dynasties acting as a protective shield. A 2023 prank call by Russian comedians Vovan & Lexus—posing as Zelensky—drew telling admissions from Alexandre de Rothschild, head of the French branch: a “fantastic relationship” with the Ukrainian government since 2017, and eager discussion of the $750 billion+ reconstruction windfall post-conflict.

Separating Fact from Folklore: The Khazar Distraction

Some narratives trace Rothschild animosity toward Russia to ancient Khazarian origins—an expulsion from medieval Khazaria/Ukraine for “occult beliefs,” followed by a vow to destroy the Tsars, allegedly culminating in Bolshevik funding.

Let us be clear: This Khazar hypothesis has been thoroughly debunked by genetic, linguistic, and historical scholarship. Ashkenazi Jewish origins lie in the Middle East and Europe, not Turkic Khazaria. The Bolshevik-funding claim traces to early 20th-century antisemitic pamphlets and lacks credible evidence. We must reject this racialized folklore as a distraction from the material truth.

The core financial antipathy is real and documented. Putin’s 2003–2005 dismantling of Yukos—jailing Khodorkovsky and reclaiming strategic oil assets from oligarch-financier networks—directly challenged the post-Soviet privatization model that enriched Western-aligned interests. The Rothschild name appears here not as a mythic puppet-master, but as a specific node in a broader web of asset control that Moscow disrupted.

The Zionist Thread and the Mossad Web

The ties extend to Israeli circles, underscoring the mycelial nature of this web. Epstein maintained extensive contacts with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, including discussions on “gigantic” consultancy sums paid to Tony Blair and aiding Israeli media (Channel-10) in securing a Trump interview during the 2016 race.

A declassified 2020 FBI memo alleges Epstein was a “co-opted Mossad agent,” trained under Barak, and used to compromise figures across borders—including Israelis like Barak himself. The memo further claims Trump was “compromised by Israel,” with Kushner as the conduit, leveraging Chabad-Lubavitch ties to influence policy toward Zionist objectives, such as Greater Israel narratives.

This adds a critical layer to the “Russian Spy” smear. The media screams “Russia” to bury the evidence of Israeli leverage and financial compromise. It is a whitewashing of the highest order.

Empire’s Broader Structures: From Yukos to BlackRock

This Ukraine-Russia dynamic mirrors larger patterns we have long critiqued: NATO’s eastward expansion, Russiophobia as narrative cover, green extractivism repackaged as reconstruction, and financial dominance by BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street steering trillions into “sustainable” investments that accelerate planetary overshoot.

The Epstein files are not an aberration; they are a window into how elite leverage—sexual, financial, and informational—secures these enclosures. Whether it is the “Board of Peace” in Davos or the “Board of Ghouls” in the shadows, the goal remains the same: to fracture rivals (like Russia), enclose resources (like Ukraine), and maintain the flow of wealth to the center.

Toward Unitive Resistance

The cracks are widening. Youth-led honesty amid ecological unraveling, ecological truth-tellers like George Monbiot and Jason Hickel, economic realists like Michael Hudson and Yanis Varoufakis, and edge-AI decentralists refuse the script.

Our #DecolonizeAI mission—Portable Mission Anchors, mycelial nets of interconnection, symbiotic biological-AI merger—points to the counter: democratised commons over corporate overrides, regenerative and distributive design within doughnut boundaries, post-egoic sovereignty that transcends capitalist shackles.

The Epstein files are not just a scandal; they are the empire’s audit. It is time to stop looking at the red herring and start dismantling the machine.

References & Sources