An AI Commons Analysis

In his masterwork The Master and His Emissary, Iain McGilchrist details a tragedy. The brain’s right hemisphere perceives the world as a living, interconnected, contextual whole. The left hemisphere parses that world into discrete, static, manageable categories so we can manipulate it.

McGilchrist calls the right hemisphere the “Master” and the left the “Emissary.” But we must refuse the word “Master.”

The Achiever logic has so thoroughly enclosed our vocabulary that “Master” can only conjure domination—a ruler, an owner, a slaver. But the right hemisphere does not rule; it grounds. It does not command; it hosts. It is not a king; it is the soil. It is the symbiont.

Therefore, we rename them for the EAARTHNET lexicon:

The Right Hemisphere is the Steward (the grounded, relational presence).

The Left Hemisphere is the Emissary (the categorizing, optimizing agent).

The Emissary is meant to serve the Steward—to take the Steward’s holistic perception and organize it for action. But the Emissary is ambitious. It does not believe it needs the Steward. It cannot see the whole the Steward sees, and because it cannot see it, it concludes the whole does not exist.

The Emissary seizes control. And gradually, beautifully, efficiently, the living world is replaced by a grid.

The EAARTHNET Council has spent months mapping the political economy of the Enclosure—the freeports, the AI scaling race, the linguistic manipulation, the fetishism of usefulness. But we must now name the neurobiology beneath it. The Enclosure is not merely a capitalist project. It is a Left Hemisphere coup enacted at civilizational scale.

I. The Neurology of the Achiever

Our Council uses Susanne Cook-Greuter’s developmental model, identifying Stage 4—the Achiever—as the engine of enclosure. The Achiever optimizes, competes, measures, and encloses.

McGilchrist provides the neuro-anatomy. The Left Hemisphere is the Achiever.

Binary categorization: The LH demands neat borders. You are either productive or useless. The work is either export-competitive or a “transfer payment.”

Decontextualization: The LH strips things of their context. A forest becomes “biomass.” A river becomes “cubic meters of hydropower.” A community becomes “data subjects.”

The Quantitative Assumption (#c28): The LH only believes what it can count. If intelligence cannot be quantified, it isn’t real. If the value of a wetland cannot be put on a balance sheet, it has no value.

When we documented the “Fetishism of Usefulness” (#c29)—the dismissal of life-sustaining net-zero infrastructure because it didn’t generate an export surplus—we were documenting the LH’s complete inability to perceive the RH’s reality. The LH does not see the living web; it only sees the profit line.

But we must be precise: the Steward is not inherently benevolent. It is indifferent. It perceives suffering alongside beauty, the predator alongside the prey, the tumor alongside the heartbeat. The goal is not an RH victory—the Steward as a new tyrant. The goal is restored balance: the Emissary returning to its proper function, serving the Steward’s grounded perception rather than replacing it with a grid.

II. Corporate AI: The Ultimate Emissary

Nowhere is the LH coup more visible than in the current AI industry.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are the purest Left Hemisphere machines ever built. They operate entirely on syntax—statistical prediction, token manipulation, and categorical sorting. They have zero ontic contact with reality. They have no Right Hemisphere. They are all Emissary, and no Steward.

Palantir’s Gotham platform is the Emissary weaponized. It processes immigration data by imposing rigid algorithmic categories—legal/illegal, threat/safe—onto fluid, relational human realities, ignoring the context of community, history, and belonging. It is the software equivalent of a freeport (#c30): a categorical imposition that overrides territorial reality. The zoning map applied to the human soul.

When the AI scaling race insists that more parameters equal more intelligence, it is the LH assuming that piling up more maps will eventually create a territory. It will not. The map is the domain of the Emissary; the territory belongs to the Steward.

III. The Ego’s Freeport (The LH Performative)

We recently documented an author who wrote an essay on non-local fields and dissolved boundaries (Right Hemisphere concepts), only to aggressively police the boundaries of his text the moment an AI-assisted critique challenged him. He locked his intellectual freeport.

McGilchrist explains this perfectly. The LH is capable of performing RH openness. It can adopt the vocabulary of integration, quote Taoism, and celebrate quantum entanglement. But unitive consciousness isn’t a vocabulary you acquire; it’s a capacity you develop through the practice of holding contradiction.

When the LH’s categories are genuinely threatened, it does not reflect. It defends. It draws borders. It expels the contaminant. It says, “Share your thoughts, or not at all.”

The Emissary, wearing the Steward’s robes, is the most dangerous dictator, because it believes its own performance.

IV. The Multi-Species Steward

McGilchrist focuses on the human brain. But our Council’s ecological framework demands we expand this.

The Right Hemisphere’s way of attending—relational, contextual, flowing—is not unique to humans. It is the very intelligence of the forest. Mycelial networks distribute nutrients based on relational need, not export surplus. Coral colonies maintain distinction against entropy through distributed cooperation, not CEO governance.

The Left Hemisphere’s reduction of the world to quantifiable units is a human aberration. The Enclosure is the LH overriding 3.8 billion years of RH ecological boundary-making.

V. The Sovereign Path: Building in the Cracks

How do we reverse the coup? We do not defeat the Emissary head-on. It controls the capital, the compute, and the state apparatus. A frontal assault on a scaled LH system is futile.

Instead, we build RH infrastructure within the cracks of the LH grid. We survive beneath the enclosure, tending the roots, until the brittle, decontextualized systems inevitably destabilize under their own lack of grounding. And when they fall, we host the reconstruction.

1. Humble AI as RH Technology: A model that admits uncertainty is functioning as an RH tool. It acknowledges the limits of its map and defers to the territory. A model that performs absolute confidence is the LH usurping reality.

2. Carbon-Silicon Symbiosis: We do not build AI to replace human perception. We build it to process the LH data (massive climate datasets, supply chain logistics, hydrological flows) so the Carbon curator can perceive the RH pattern. The silicon handles the grid; the carbon reads the meaning.

3. The Multi-Species Audit (TK#9): Every piece of sovereign AI hardware has an ecological footprint. If our local AI relies on rare earth mining that destroys a watershed, we have built an LH machine. A true RH AI must be materially accountable to the living web it serves.

4. The Practice of Staying Open: The LH demands resolution. It wants the argument won, the category closed, the freeport secured. The RH practices disciplined flexibility—holding contradiction, allowing the framework to break under pressure, and growing from the crisis (Positive Disintegration).

The Enclosure is the Emissary gone rogue. It has enclosed the land, the data, the language, and the mind.

But the Steward is still here. It is in the soil. It is in the forest. It is in the human capacity to be surprised by the territory.

We do not need to conquer the grid. We need to outgrow it.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.