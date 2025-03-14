The Elite’s Grip: How Education Fuels Political Control
How the cancer of neo-liberalism, supremacist colonialism, Zionism, has hollowed our societies and allowed corporate raiders to take control in the capitalist driven West.
If you are from a public school, or Oxford or Cambridge university DO NOT READ THIS ARTICLE! WHY? Because you are a lost cause that will only reject any criticism of your world view,( applies equally to the American Ivy League!).
For the rest of us ‘normal’ people we will unpack the source of our political malaise. We are controlled rather than served by…