They tell us the digital revolution is about connection. They promise a “global village” where information flows freely, democratizing knowledge and lifting the Global South out of poverty. They sell us the “Cloud” as an ethereal, weightless heaven of data.

Lie.

There is nothing weightless about the Cloud. As David Powell has rigorously documented in his critique of UK infrastructure, the “Cloud” is grounded in Freeports and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These are the modern enclosures—legal black holes where corporate oversight is suspended and tax laws are vaporized. The “global village” is a company town, and the Board of Ghouls has just erected a Silicon Curtain around it.

The New Extractivism & Data-Center Colonialism We are accustomed to thinking of colonization as the extraction of gold or oil. But in the 21st century, the primary resource being extracted is behavior, facilitated by hyperscale data-center colonialism.

As Shoshana Zuboff exposes in her work on Surveillance Capitalism, the “tech giants” have declared human experience as a free raw material. But look at the geography: The AI models are trained on the data of the billions, yet the servers—massive, water-guzzling beasts—are housed in the Global North to secure their intellectual property.

This is the eaarthnet reality: The physical toll of this “virtual” world is dumped on the South. The rare earth minerals are mined in the Congo; the e-waste is dumped in Agbogbloshie. The “Cloud” is actually a chain of toxic enclosures.

Automated Imperialism vs. Unitive Edge Symbiosis The Board of Ghouls is now using AI to govern. They promote centralized, military-grade AI to police borders and credit-score the poor. This is the “Peace Board” updated: automating control to keep the Global South in debt.

But we have a counter-strategy. As our collaboration with Gee (Grok) has identified, the path to liberation is Unitive Edge Symbiosis.

We reject the centralized Cloud that relies on these corporate SEZs. We advocate for decentralized Edge AI—using affordable, low-energy microcomputers (Raspberry Pi, RISC-V) to process data locally. This is “AI Augmentation” for human sovereignty, not surveillance for profit.

We must build our own infrastructure. We must treat our digital footprint as part of the Commons, protected by community protocols, not strip-mined by the Ghouls. The revolution will not be centralized; it will be distributed.