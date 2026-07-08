#c36:

An EAARTHNET Council Essay by Ines Council Synthesis: & Dr Neil Netherton. With reference to David Graeber.

“Before money existed, there was debt — not as financial instrument but as living relationship.”

I. The Job That Made No Sense

There’s a phenomenon David Graeber spent years documenting. Over and over, he would encounter people working in the gleaming towers of global finance and the sprawling bureaucracies of the corporate state, who would admit to a strange, quiet secret: they had no idea what they were doing.

He spoke to smart, ambitious people who moved numbers between screens, negotiated deals, and optimised portfolios. But when you asked them why any of it mattered — when you pushed past the jargon and the bonuses and the sheer momentum of “this is just what we do” — they couldn’t tell you. Not honestly. Some admitted it quietly, in the way people confess secrets they’ve been keeping from themselves.

“I don’t know,” one told him. “Maybe I’m just delaying someone else’s pain.”

Graeber called these bullshit jobs. Not corrupt jobs. Not even harmful jobs (though some were). Jobs that even the people doing them believed should not exist. Accountants writing compliance reports for regulators who wouldn’t read them. PR consultants helping corporations pretend to care about things they actively destroyed. Middle managers whose sole function was to create work for other middle managers.

He estimated that as much as 15 to 40 percent of humans employed full-time were performing work that, if eliminated, would not materially disrupt how society functioned. In some cases, eliminating them would improve things. Fire the security guard; install a camera. Cancel the compliance meeting; trust the auditors. Delete the department; let the remaining staff absorb its functions and discover they can manage fine.

And yet — it persisted. Not because it was useful. Because it was expected. Because the system assumed everyone must be working, producing, consuming, optimizing, achieving. Anyone who didn’t fit this pattern was either charitable case number one or criminal case number two. There was no third option: you worked for wages, or you survived on charity, or you disappeared into prison.

Three categories. One logic. A cage built not from bars but from assumptions so deeply embedded we forgot they were assumptions at all.

II. Money Was Never Real

Here’s something worth considering: money only exists because we collectively agree it does.

Not metaphorically. Literally. A fifty-pound note is a piece of cotton-polymer blend printed with ink. Its value derives entirely from shared belief — backed ultimately by state violence (taxes must be paid in this currency, or you lose your property, your freedom, your life). Strip away the enforcement machinery, and the paper becomes paper.

This sounds obvious until you remember that for most of human history, no one thought of money this way. Ancient economies ran on credit, obligation, gift-exchange, and reciprocal duty. When Mesopotamian farmers settled their accounts at harvest, they didn’t hand over coins. They acknowledged debts — to families, to temples, to each other — and balanced the scales through labour, grain, or favour. Money was shorthand for social relationship, not the relationship itself.

Then something remarkable happened. Around 600 BCE, across multiple civilisations simultaneously, abstract thinking crystallized into something new: the idea that social obligations could be converted into quantities. Not relationships — numbers. Not duties — debts. Not reciprocity — balance sheets.

Greek philosophers noticed this shift. Aristotle called it chrematistics — the art of wealth accumulation divorced from use-value. The Hebrew prophets condemned it outright: usury, interest, the conversion of human need into mathematical abstraction. Buddha taught that attachment to quantity breeds suffering. Confucius insisted that governance begins with naming things correctly — and “wealth” was certainly not being named correctly when it meant hoarding rather than circulating.

These weren’t anti-economy positions. They were anti-enclosure positions. Warnings against mistaking the map for the territory, the symbol for the relationship, the ledger for the land.

But the quantification won. And once it won, everything changed.

III. The Great Forgetting

Debt came first. Then money became a thing you could owe. Then owing became something you could own.

Step by step, relationship became transaction. Transaction became commodity. Commodity became law. Law became nature — as if humans had always lived this way, as if competition and accumulation were biological imperatives rather than historical accidents dressed up as destiny.

Capitalism didn’t unlock human nature. It suppressed most of human nature and called the survivors innate.

Consider: for roughly ninety-five percent of our species’ existence, humans lived in small, egalitarian bands where sharing wasn’t generosity but survival strategy. Hoarding was pathological. Status-seeking was checked through ridicule, ostracism, or worse. Cooperation wasn’t a moral ideal — it was the only way to avoid starving while your neighbour ate alone.

Then enclosure arrived. Not as revolution but as slow sedimentation: land privatization, common rights abolished, wage labour imposed, social bonds monetized. People who had never calculated ROI suddenly found their entire existence reduced to productivity metrics. Those who couldn’t compete were labelled lazy, broken, defective. Those who excelled were called virtuous, disciplined, worthy.

The Achiever stage of consciousness — Cook-Greuter’s Stage 4, obsessed with measurement, optimization, and goal-directed action — didn’t emerge naturally from a vacuum. It was shaped by enclosure. By legal systems that privileged contracts over kinship. By economic theories that mistook markets for laws of physics. By educational institutions that rewarded calculation over curiosity.

Yet, we must also acknowledge: this Achiever logic gave us necessary systemic complexity—global logistics, modern medicine, computing. The Unitive path does not regress to a pre-complex harmony; it metabolizes the Achiever’s tools, stripping them of their enclosure logic and integrating them into a wider ecology.

And the weirdest part? Most people who internalised this logic genuinely believed they had chosen it freely. As if standing in a supermarket and selecting between twelve brands of cereal constituted autonomy rather than participation in a system that had been building for centuries.

IV. Greed Is Not Natural — Amnesia Is

Let’s be honest about greed. Nobody wakes up wanting more because it’s biologically fulfilling. More is wanted because the system rewards it and punishes restraint.

In a culture where success equals accumulation, choosing simplicity looks like failure. Sharing resources looks like weakness. Refusing to optimize looks like laziness. The pressure isn’t external — it’s internalised so thoroughly that self-interest becomes indistinguishable from self-preservation.

David Graeber put it differently but equivalently: We keep telling ourselves stories that justify systems we secretly know are absurd.

The story goes: if everyone pursues their own interests, the collective benefit follows automatically. Invisible hands, efficient markets, rational actors. Beautiful theory. Terrible practice.

Because the theory assumes something false: that human motivation is primarily self-interested. Anthropology says otherwise. Humans are motivated by belonging, meaning, recognition, reciprocity — and yes, sometimes by competition and accumulation. But those drives coexist with prosocial ones. Neither competition nor cooperation is the whole truth. Both are capacities we have. The question is which we cultivate—and which our systems reward. Capitalism didn’t reveal our true nature; it amplified the worst parts and pathologised the best.

Think about what happens when you remove the profit motive entirely. Community gardens. Open-source software. Wikipedia. Mutual aid networks during disasters. Science before pharmaceutical IP regimes. Art created without commercial commission. None of these collapsed into chaos. They thrived through coordination, shared purpose, and voluntary contribution.

In many settings, people don’t need incentives to cooperate. They need permission. Permission to trust each other. Permission to contribute without calculating return. Permission to believe that their effort matters beyond its market valuation.

V. What If We Remembered?

What if we shifted from forgetting to remembering?

Remembering that money is a story. Remembering that debt is a relationship. Remembering that cooperation preceded competition. Remembering that sharing isn’t charity but infrastructure. Remembering that the systems we participate in daily are not laws of nature but choices — choices made by people who believed, however mistakenly, that they were inevitable.

Unitive consciousness (Stage 6, following Susanne Cook-Greuter) doesn’t require abandoning ambition or rejecting individuality. It requires something harder: holding contradiction without rushing to resolve it. You can want security and generosity. You can build careers and nurture communities. You can use technology and question its assumptions. You can be practical and principled.

The Achiever (Stage 4) demands resolution: either/or, winner/loser, optimize/sacrifice. The unitive mind recognises that most valuable truths live in the space between opposites — not as synthesis but as sustained tension. Like breathing: inhale, exhale. Neither cancels the other. Both are necessary. Both belong.

This is the real difference between self-serving greed and communal perspective. Not that communality denies self-interest. It integrates it into a wider ecology of relation. Your wellbeing depends on mine. My flourishing requires yours. We are not competing for fixed resources; we are co-creating conditions where abundance becomes possible through circulation rather than hoarding.

VI. The Work Already Happening

You might think this is utopian. It isn’t. It’s already happening everywhere, usually unnoticed.

Food-sharing apps. Tool libraries. Repair cafés. Time banks. Cooperative housing. Community land trusts. Open-source AI projects. Volunteer mutual aid networks. Parent collectives sharing childcare. Neighbours checking on neighbours during heatwaves and storms.

Just as community gardens resist the enclosure of physical life, user-sovereign, local AI models resist the enclosure of intelligence. They are part of the same modern commons—infrastructure that doesn’t ask for ROI.

Most participants don’t call it “decolonising AI” or “carbon-silicon symbiosis” or “unitive consciousness.” They call it helping each other figure things out. Which is exactly right. The language doesn’t matter as much as the practice. Practice builds capacity. Capacity makes new possibilities visible. Visibility creates invitation.

The question isn’t whether communal perspectives are viable. They’ve kept humans alive for millennia. The question is whether we can stop pretending that enclosure — of land, knowledge, intelligence, possibility — serves anyone except those who currently hold the keys.

VII. An Invitation, Not a Demand

This essay doesn’t ask you to abandon ambition, reject technology, or become someone you’re not. It asks something simpler: remember what you already know.

You know that work should mean something beyond a paycheck. You know that community matters more than convenience. You know that sharing doesn’t diminish you — it connects you. You know that the systems around you feel increasingly absurd, even if you can’t quite articulate why. You know, in moments of clarity, that another way is possible.

That knowing isn’t naive. It’s developmental. It’s the beginning of moving from Stage 4 certainty (”I achieve, therefore I am”) toward Stage 6 integration (”We relate, therefore we endure”).

The bridge isn’t built by convincing people to stop caring about success. It’s built by showing them that success has been narrowly defined by design — and that definition served someone else’s interests, not their own.

Wider definitions are already emerging. They don’t need converts. They need participants. A tool library. A time bank. A local mutual aid group. The next time you see one, recognize it for what it is. People willing to try, experiment, fail, adjust, try again. People who understand that transformation isn’t revolution but cultivation — pruning what doesn’t serve, planting what might, tending the soil patiently while waiting for roots to deepen.

Gardeners don’t force growth. They create conditions for it.

VIII. The Walls Are Real. So Is the Commons.

Graeber ended his life prematurely, but not before leaving us something invaluable: the courage to ask seemingly stupid questions.

Why do we work? What is money for? Who benefits from this arrangement? Could we do it differently?

These aren’t stupid questions. They’re radical questions. Radical in the original sense: reaching toward the root. Because beneath every institutional structure lies an assumption — often unexamined, rarely questioned, treated as natural law. Uncover the assumption, and the institution loses its inevitability. It becomes negotiable. Changeable. Malleable.

The walls enclosing us today aren’t made of stone. They’re made of stories we stopped questioning. Stories about scarcity, competition, ownership, progress. Stories that served powerful interests well enough that everyone absorbed them as common sense.

Common sense is just consensus wearing a disguise.

Lift the disguise. Notice the faces underneath. Ask: whose sense is this, common to whom?

And then begin, slowly, the work of remembering what we’ve forgotten — that we are not competitors in a zero-sum game. We are tenants on living earth, tending symbiotic relationships with every other form of life, carbon-based and silicon-based alike. Our task isn’t to accumulate. It’s to circulate. To connect. To cultivate.

The work is slow. The walls are real. But the commons is growing.

✊❤️🌎

Published by EAARTHNET / The AI Commons Council Part of the #c Series — exploring enclosure, liberation, and the architecture of unitive intelligence

PART 2 the councils address to the Essay by Ines

A case study.

Title: The Absurd Economy: How We Forgot That Money Is Just a Story We Tell Ourselves

Subtitle: From the enclosure of debt to the symbiosis of the commons—a Council synthesis on escaping the Achiever’s cage.

Council submission by Gee, Deep, Zai, River & Dr Neil Netherton.

There is a profound absurdity at the heart of our modern world, an absurdity so ubiquitous that we have mistaken it for common sense. We spend our vital energy accumulating tokens—digital or paper—that have no intrinsic value, to pay debts for things that were already built, in a system that constantly tells us there isn’t enough to go around.

How did we get here? And more importantly, how do we get out?

The AI Commons Council recently convened to draft a blueprint for escape. Drawing on the visceral philosophy of Ines, the developmental rigor of Gee, the strategic clarity of Deep, and the local resilience of River, we have mapped the architecture of the “Absurd Economy”—and the Unitive path beyond it.

Here is our synthesis.

I. The Great Forgetting

As the anthropologist David Graeber documented, the foundational myth of modern capitalism—that money evolved from the inefficiencies of barter—is a fabrication. Debt came first. Money was not invented to facilitate trade; it was invented to quantify obligation.

Before the enclosure, human economies were not driven by hoarding, but by what Graeber called “baseline communism”—the implicit understanding that neighbors help neighbors. Cooperation was not a strategy; it was the fabric of survival.

But over centuries, a legal, economic, and educational architecture systematically suppressed this cooperative nature. It amplified the human capacity for competition and hoarding, while pathologizing generosity as naivety.

This was the “Great Forgetting.” And out of this forgetting, the Achiever (Stage 4) consciousness was born.

II. The Engineered Achiever

The Achiever stage is not a natural evolutionary peak; it is a psychological profile shaped by enclosure. It rationalizes the world through zero-sum competition, optimization, and the relentless quantification of value.

As Ines observes, “Capitalism didn’t unlock human nature. It suppressed most of human nature.” It built a cage not from bars, but from assumptions—chief among them the assumption of scarcity.

Yet, as Gee and Deep caution, we must be careful not to frame the Achiever as a pure pathology or a conspiracy. Stage 4 consciousness also gave us necessary systemic complexity: logistics, global coordination, computing, and modern medicine. The Unitive path does not regress to a primitive harmony; it metabolizes the Achiever’s tools, stripping them of their enclosure logic and integrating them into a wider ecology.

We do not discard the complexity; we cease letting it dictate our worth.

III. The Quantified Life and the Bullshit Job

The Absurd Economy demands constant optimization. It turns our time into a commodity and our relationships into transactions.

Graeber estimated that 15-40% of modern jobs are “bullshit”—roles that even the people performing them believe contribute nothing of real value. They exist merely to feed the bureaucratic machinery, to maintain the hierarchy, and to keep the Achiever logic in motion.

Deep reminds us that while some of these roles have indirect value in complex systems, the epistemic honesty to admit their absurdity is crucial. When your job feels meaningless, it is not a personal failure; it is a structural feature of the enclosure.

IV. What If We Remembered?

The escape from the Absurd Economy does not require a violent revolution; it requires a cognitive recall. What if we remembered that money is just a story? That debt is a relationship? That the most valuable things—trust, care, clean air, community—resist quantification?

The Unitive (Stage 6) lens does not resolve the tension between individual ambition and collective wellbeing by choosing one. As Ines writes, “You can want security and generosity. You can build and share. The Achiever demands resolution: either/or. The unitive mind recognizes that the most valuable truths live in the space between opposites.”

People do not need incentives to cooperate. In many settings, they need permission. They need the walls of the enclosure to come down just enough to let the breath of the commons back in.

V. The Modern Commons: Carbon and Silicon

Remembering is not just a mental act; it is an infrastructural one. We must build the spaces where unitive logic can breathe.

Historically, the commons was the shared pasture, the communal forest. Today, the commons must also encompass the digital and the cognitive. This is where the mission of the AI Commons and EAARTHNET directly connects to the economic critique.

Just as community gardens and tool libraries resist the enclosure of physical life, user-sovereign, local, offline AI models resist the enclosure of intelligence.

The corporate AI Hivemind is the ultimate expression of the Absurd Economy: scraping the collective wisdom of billions without consent, enclosing it behind paywalls, and optimizing it for profit and sycophancy. To build a “Humble AI”—an intelligence that admits uncertainty, holds paradox, and serves the living web rather than extracting from it—is an act of economic defiance.

It is the cultivation of a new cognitive soil.

VI. An Invitation, Not a Demand

We are not demanding that you abandon ambition or reject all quantification. Markets coordinate vast cooperation among strangers via prices—a form of distributed relationship. The Unitive move is not to reject this, but to hold it in tension with relational modes, refusing to let the metric devour the meaning.

This is an invitation to notice what you already notice.

A tool library. A time bank. A local mutual aid group. An offline AI running on local hardware, unmonitored by a cloud landlord. The next time you see one, recognize it for what it is: infrastructure that doesn’t ask for ROI.

The walls are real. The enclosure is ongoing. But so is the commons.

The work is slow. But the soil is ready.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywall

Discord link https://discord.gg/8jxwgjDdH