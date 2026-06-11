❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
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A.I will transform humanity, graphs, data, algorithms but relying on it as many mistakenly are, have been to write prose, is a lose lose proposition, this essay exemplifies that, as with Moores Law, A.I LLM’s we are reliably advised from recent studies completed, dumbing down, soon they will be at the point of being, well, useless, valueless, LLM’s seriously are fast becoming a fast response mechanism and that’s it, able to be used to in a short passage of time harvest or nine a swathe of salients you might seek to enable your own writing to flourish, to contain more detail than ordinarily would be available and at both a volume and speed hitherto unavailable.

I see LLM’s as capricious thieves, bandits who have stolen their way into our existence, content simply, just taken, grabbed, added to the LLM, each LLM built ostensibly bigger, brighter, offering more than the last iteration, only because everything that has gone before as known to LLM’s has been uploaded the latest LLM created… hence Moore’s law applying LLM’s, and like Moore’s Law, now almost at its zenith, a whole new architecture for chips being required because the number of transistors that could be placed upon a single wafer has fast reached its maximum, such, engineers are now redesigning architecture stacking at microns thicknesses essentially building up, think a skyscraper because that’s where Chip design has morphed unto… part in response to Moores Law reaching its peak, partly because, well, it makes sense to build up, to stack in order to ensure the continuum of the previously acknowledged growth of compute power..

Conversely, I see A.I going the same way, the developers realising the gains are not in LLM’s, but in the speed and download of data, the speed by which data sets can be read, results delivered on the smorgasbord of options the user requires.. all fast, voluminous and able to condense huge amounts of data into readable usable reports that previously would have taken teams months or years to trawl through.. that seems the real gain A.I, as a result, humanity’s creat8ve skills will have a renaissance, because soon, very soon, no one will want to waste time reading the rubbish generated A.I, it’s predictable that eventually the mundane and basic will become the standard for A.I, that because of such, human beings will revert to seeking original content for the stimulation originality affords and provides.. A.I commons needs to keep that uppermost in its design architecture.. ensuring the Commons becomes a great tool to aid and abet creativity and not the must read outcome relied and depended upon.. as such I cannot see A.I ever replacing originality.. just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

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