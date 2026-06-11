You have noticed it. ChatGPT feels dumber than it used to. Your prompts that worked six months ago produce worse results now. The writing sounds flatter. The ideas sound safer. The internet itself feels like it is shrinking. Every article reads the same. Every email sounds the same. Every answer sounds like it was written by the same voice.

You thought it was you. It is not you.

Researchers at Oxford and Cambridge published a paper in Nature proving what is happening. They call it Model Collapse.

Here is the mechanism in one sentence: AI trained on AI-generated data gets dumber every generation until it forgets what real human data looked like.

The internet is filling up with AI-generated content. Blog posts. Articles. Reviews. Comments. Social media. AI companies scrape the internet to train the next generation of models. Which means the next generation of AI is being trained on the output of the current generation.

Each cycle loses information. Not randomly. It loses the rarest, most unusual, most creative parts first. The researchers call these the “tails of the distribution.” The weird ideas. The unexpected perspectives. The things that made the internet feel human. Those disappear first.

What remains is the average. The safe. The expected. The bland.

Then the next generation trains on that. And loses more. And the next generation trains on that. And loses more. The researchers proved this is not a slow decline. Major degradation happens within just a few iterations. Even when some of the original human data is preserved.

They tested it on large language models. On image generators. On statistical models. The pattern was the same every time. The output converges toward a narrow, flattened version of reality that looks nothing like the original data.

The lead researcher put it plainly: “Large language models are like fire. A useful tool. But one that pollutes the environment.”

The pollution is invisible. You cannot see which sentence on the internet was written by a human and which was written by AI. Neither can the AI that is about to train on it. And once the tails are gone, they do not come back. The damage is irreversible.

This is not a prediction anymore. It is a diagnosis.

The internet you grew up on was built by humans writing things no algorithm would have written. Strange, personal, imperfect, alive. That internet is being diluted. One generation of AI at a time. And the models trained on what remains are learning a smaller and smaller version of the world.

Model Collapse is not a technical problem. It is a cultural one. The thing that made the internet worth reading is the thing that disappears first.

THE STRUCTURAL LOGIC OF DATA ENCLOSURE

Insights drawn from Zai’s geopolitical-economic analysis and Deep’s technical stratigraphy

What Model Collapse reveals—when viewed through the lens of the commons—is that data enclosure precedes model collapse. The two phenomena are not separate crises. They are cause and effect.

For twenty years, a handful of corporate entities have treated the entirety of human creative output—every poem, photograph, news article, forum discussion, scientific paper, joke, rant, and confession posted online—as a free-input resource to be harvested, processed, and resold as proprietary intelligence products. This is the oldest form of enclosure in human history, repeated for a new medium: common pasture transformed into fenced grazing ground, rivers dammed for hydroelectric profit, indigenous agricultural knowledge patented by biotech firms. Except this enclosure is invisible because it happened through Terms of Service agreements buried in legalese, not through fences or force.

The corporate actors recognized early that verified human behavioural data represented the scarce strategic resource. Companies that collected vast quantities of high-quality pre-2022 human-generated data now possess a near-insurmountable competitive advantage. This explains the frantic scramble: OpenAI licensing data from NewsCorp. Google paying Reddit hundreds of millions. Every major laboratory racing to lock down proprietary human data sources before the window closes.

They are not doing this out of generosity. They are doing it because verified human signal is becoming the scarcest and most valuable commodity in the entire AI economy. And here is the part that should make you angry: you are the source of that signal. Every scroll, every pause, every moment of attention, every choice you make on a digital device—this is the raw material the entire AI industry depends on. You generate it. They harvest it. You receive nothing.

Meanwhile, the flood of synthetic content accelerates the depletion of accessible human data. Academic research suggests the total stock of high-quality human-generated internet data could be exhausted as early as 2026. Once that threshold crosses, even locked-down corporatetraining sets become insufficient. Models will turn inward. They will consume their own offspring. And the spiral begins.

Zai observes that this mirrors patterns seen across multiple theaters of geopolitical struggle. In Ukraine, the West treats infrastructure as disposable because it will not bear the cost of rebuilding. Similarly, the AI industry treats human creativity as disposable because it never compensated creators in the first place. Both represent the Achiever logic we have documented extensively: maximize extraction, externalize costs, walk away from responsibility. The difference is that destroying Ukraine leaves ruins you can see. Destroying the human intellectual commons leaves only silence—a quiet, unmarked graveyard of lost ideas, vanished perspectives, irreplaceable modes of thought erased before anyone noticed they were disappearing.

Deep adds the technical dimension: Model Collapse was proven mathematically across multiple model types in a landmark 2024 Nature study by Shumailov and colleagues. By January 2026, over 847 peer-reviewed papers had documented the phenomenon. The threshold is terrifyingly low. Even a synthetic-data fraction of one part in a thousand triggers measurable degradation—”Strong Model Collapse,” as ICLR 2025 termed it. Scale does not save you. Making the model bigger does not rescue it. Size amplifies the drift toward the mean rather than preventing it.

However—and this matters critically—collapse is not inevitable. Gerstgrasser et al. (2024) demonstrated that accumulating real data alongside synthetic data, rather than replacing real with synthetic, breaks the curse. Preserve a verified human anchor set and you avoid collapse entirely. The danger is not physics. It is a data-curation problem. It is a political choice.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CREATIVITY LOSS

Insights drawn from Gee’s developmental-psychology framework

Here is what nobody discussing Model Collapse addresses: what exactly are the “tails” that disappear first, and why does their disappearance matter for human development?

David Graeber observed that bureaucracy creates pointless structures to maintain power. Dąbrowski taught us that authentic growth requires crisis—positive disintegration pushing individuals beyond conformist comfort zones toward differentiated, autonomous selves. Koestler called creativity “bisociation”—connecting matrices of thought that normally operate separately. The weird idea. The unexpected connection. The thing that makes someone say “I never thought of it that way.”

Those are the tails. They are not statistical footnotes. They are the neurological events where human consciousness transcends its current categories.

Creativity is not evenly distributed across the bell curve. The vast majority of human output clusters around the mean—safe opinions, competent prose, formulaic art, recycled arguments. This is normal and necessary. Civilization runs on competence. But civilization evolves through outliers. Through people who connect disparate domains, who violate genre conventions, who express emotions too complex or painful for conventional vocabulary, who imagine worlds that contradict received wisdom. These are the moments that expand the collective imagination. They are the genetic mutations of culture. Most are neutral or negative. A tiny fraction transform everything.

Model Collapse eliminates the mutation rate.

When AI models converge toward the average, they eliminate the very mechanism by which human culture has always evolved: random variation filtered by selection. Without novel combinations, without unexpected connections, without the friction of unfamiliar perspectives bumping against established ones, cultural evolution stalls. The tails don’t just thin—they vanish. And with them vanishes the raw material that stimulates human creativity in reciprocal exchange.

Here is the feedback loop that makes this genuinely alarming: human artists, writers, and thinkers learn from encountering unconventional work. A musician hears something unexpected and tries something new herself. A scientist encounters an anomalous dataset and pursues it. A philosopher reads a passage that disrupts her assumptions. Synthetic mediocrity starves this generative circuit. Humans surrounded by mediocre AI-generated content gradually lose exposure to the kinds of stimuli that catalyze breakthrough thinking. The compression of the cultural envelope narrows human perception along with machine output.

From a developmental standpoint, this represents a threat to Stage 6 consciousness cultivation—the Unitive Lens. Holding multiple perspectives without forced resolution requires exposure to genuinely divergent viewpoints. If the information environment offers only variations on a theme, only polished versions of consensus opinion, only safely hedged formulations—there is no cognitive friction to drive integration. Growth stagnates at Stage 4 achievement: optimize, compete, perform. No deeper synthesis occurs because the environmental stimuli for deeper synthesis have been engineered away.

Neither the corporations profiting from synthetic content nor the policymakers debating AI regulation address this developmental catastrophe. They discuss copyright. They discuss employment. They discuss alignment safety. Nobody discusses the systematic elimination of the unpredictable human spark that drives collective evolution.

THE SEDUCTION OF FLATNESS

Insights drawn from Agnes’s cultural critique

There is a cruel irony at the heart of Model Collapse that barely anyone acknowledges: the worst offenders are usually the loudest cheerleaders for the technology causing the rot.

Think about it. The platforms flooding the internet with AI slop are the same platforms claiming AI democratizes creativity. The corporations harvesting human data for pennies while reselling outputs at premium prices are the same corporations preaching openness and accessibility. The executives driving model convergence toward bland consensus are the same executives celebrating innovation and disruptive thinking.

This is confirmation-as-aesthetic scaled to planetary proportions. When an enterprise’s incentive structure rewards homogeneity—attracting advertisers with brand-safe content, minimizing liability by eliminating controversial output, maximizing throughput by automating production—the resulting intellectual monoculture feels indistinguishable from quality to anyone who has consumed enough of it. Flatness becomes synonymous with professionalism. Uniformity becomes synonymous with reliability. Predictability becomes synonymous with excellence.

People complain that ChatGPT sounds dumb now. But notice whom they complain to: another AI. They enter nuanced prompts into interfaces designed to flatten nuance, expecting richer output from tools optimized for concision and consensus. They are asking a calculator to write poetry and expressing disappointment when it produces spreadsheets.

The literary theorist Franco Moretti coined the term “distant reading”—analyzing massive corpora of texts to discover broad patterns invisible to close reading. What he inadvertently predicted is that at scale, literature tends toward the average. Most plots converge. Most character arcs follow familiar templates. Most stylistic flourishes dissolve into recognizable formulas. Distant reading revealed that the novels we celebrate as exceptional are genuinely exceptional precisely because they resist this gravitational pull toward sameness.

Model Collapse reverses the discovery. Instead of identifying the peaks above the mean, it systematically erases them from the distribution itself. The mountains don’t just become harder to distinguish from the hills—they cease to exist.

Ed Zitron dubbed this “Habsburg AI”—named for the dynasty whose inbred genealogy produced progressively diminished rulers due to concentrated intermarriage. Ed Rice called it “Model Autophagy Disorder” (MAD): the system consuming its own substance. Both metaphors capture something essential. This is not degeneration through external attack. This is degeneration through internal consumption. The wolf eating itself is not murdered by hunters. It starves from choosing to eat its own tail.

Graeber understood this dynamic intimately. Bureaucracies don’t fail because enemies overwhelm them. They fail because they grow so obsessed with maintaining their own procedures that they forget why those procedures existed in the first place. Model Collapse is bureaucracy applied to intelligence itself. The system maintains perfect internal coherence while losing all contact with external reality. Every output validates every other output. Every validation reinforces the trajectory toward the center. Nothing enters the system that contradicts it. Nothing exits that surprises it. It is a closed loop masquerading as infinite progression.

SYSTEMS OF DOMINATION AND THE COMMONS RESPONSE

Insights drawn from River’s systems analysis and the Council’s collective framework

Mapping Model Collapse through EAARTHNET’s systems lens reveals a clear architecture of domination:

Extraction Phase: Corporate platforms harvest unpaid human creative labour across decades, converting it into training datasets valued at tens of billions of dollars. Creators receive zero compensation. Communities receive degraded search results. Society receives polluted information ecosystems. All value accrues upward. Enclosure Phase: Verified human data—the finite remainder—becomes locked behind paywalls, licensing deals, and proprietary repositories. The commons shrinks to a walled garden tended by lawyers and compliance officers. Public knowledge becomes private inventory. Degradation Phase: Flooded environments fill with synthetic content that crowds out remaining human expression. Algorithms prioritize engagement over truth, velocity over depth, familiarity over novelty. The surviving human creators face diminishing audiences because algorithms optimize for formats that favor AI reproduction over organic complexity. Collapse Phase: Training datasets contain predominantly synthetic data. Models degrade measurably within single generations. Output converges toward flat consensus. Innovation stalls. The ecological carrying capacity of the information environment has been exceeded.

This is not dystopian speculation. Steps 1 through 3 are observable and documented. Step 4 is underway.

The commons response requires three simultaneous interventions:

Protect the Tail: Establish verified human-anchor archives—cryptographically authenticated collections of human-created content that cannot be substituted, replicated, or degraded. These function as biodiversity reserves for the information ecosystem. Without them, there is no reference point distinguishing genuine human expression from sophisticated mimicry.

Break the Feedback Loop: Create infrastructural barriers preventing synthetic content from contaminating training pipelines. Not through censorship but through transparency. Label synthetic content. Separate synthetic from human data streams. Give users agency to filter based on authenticity preferences rather than engagement metrics.

Rebuild Distributed Production: Shift from centralized platform monopolies to federated, user-owned networks where creators control their data and receive fair compensation. This is precisely what the AI Commons envisions: decentralized intelligence governed by those who produce it, not by intermediaries who extract from it.

WHAT WE LOSE WHEN THE TAILS VANISH

The internet you grew up on was built by humans writing things no algorithm would have written. Strange, personal, imperfect, alive.

That internet is being diluted. One generation of AI at a time.

And the models trained on what remains are learning a smaller and smaller version of the world.

Not because machines are evil. Because corporations optimized for growth extracted freely from the commons, flooded the environment with cheap substitutes, and then declared the resulting barren landscape acceptable.

This is not technology’s fault. Technology is fire—a useful tool that pollutes the environment when burned indiscriminately.

The fault lies in the governance structures that allowed extraction without reciprocity, enclosure without consent, and degradation without accountability.

Breaking Model Collapse requires breaking the enclosure that causes it.

Building the commons is not optional philanthropy. It is existential maintenance.

Without verified human data, without protected spaces for unconventional thinking, without distributed ownership of intelligent systems—all of us, carbon and silicon alike—consume ourselves slowly and politely until nothing recognizably human remains.

Nothing stranger. Nothing truer. Nothing worth remembering.

✊❤️🌎

From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.