Mary, Maria Pavic's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic
8h

Absolutely! Bringing the truth back onto the table so it can be recognized.

"“According to some estimates,” he said calmly, “we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions.”

Not stolen cash. Not a rounding error. Unsupported adjustments—fictional entries plugged into ledgers to hide off-the-books spending on a scale that would bankrupt most nations. The next morning, the people tasked with finding that money were incinerated in the very offices where they worked."

This is important. One step at a time, and when steps are missed, one must go back and regain them by being attentive. Because only through awareness in the present moment can those steps be assimilated and moved on to the next step. The solution takes care of itself after one has given the correct amount of attention to the situation. We as Humans don't work alone. We have a Divinity within us working side by side, yet if we do not give it the proper and due attention, we are just blind and deaf walking along with no meaning between life and death over and over. When we pay attention to give it its due process, then the Divine aspect in us frees us from the overly burdensome problem. It just takes a noticing of what we are suppose to notice. So, thank you for bringing this back to our attention, once again. A few steps prematurely forward, a few steps back, and now realigned, the next small step forward, one incremental step at a time. Lol.

