❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Becky K's avatar
Becky K
3d

This dovetails nicely with the surveillance state and relegation of individual rights put in place post-9/11.

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Crapp's avatar
Crapp
5d

The ultimate prison - allegedly free but only if one walks a narrow line painted on the ground by those who will never walk that line.

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