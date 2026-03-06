A DEEP DIVE PODCAST.

By the eaarthnet team

I recently listened to a debate between an Israeli Zionist and an Oxford undergraduate. The discussion circled the theological drains until the final comment landed with a dull thud: people, the Zionist argued, need a “Daddy God.”

As a strict secularist observing the geopolitical wreckage of the 21st century, this comment resonated—not as truth, but as a confession. It exposes the madness of religions invented by men to dictate the boundaries of human existence. It reveals a profound system of control emanating from so-called “enlightened” individuals who, through various spurious “visitations,” concocted laws—the Ten Commandments, the Quran, the Torah—that all share Judeo-Christian roots and a peculiarly vengeful, male-dominated deity.

This is not theology; this is the psychology of the Stunted Achiever.

The Arrested Development of the “Win At All Costs” Mindset

In the spiral of human ego development, a disturbing portion of the population—and specifically the elite class—remains stuck at a Stage 4 Achiever mentality. This is a state of arrested development: locked into a “win at all costs,” self-serving drive that is unable to cognize a unitive reality.

The character traits of this stunted Achiever are self-absorption and a fragile ego masked by efficiency. They possess an unrealistic view of their own importance and an inability to consider alternative points of view that do not serve their metric of success. When challenged, they do not debate in good faith; they lose their composure, shout down opponents, and resort to verbal or physical violence. To the stunted Achiever, a differing opinion is not a perspective; it is an obstacle to their dominance.

This psychological frailty creates the perfect market for Supremacism.

The basis of the major monotheistic factions—mostly viewing theirs as the true path and all others as inferior—is a supremacist ideology. It treats “the other” as a threat to be challenged or destroyed. This ideology has led to populations becoming dependent on an external paternal figurehead: the “Daddy God.”

Why do people believe that in the absence of an overarching deity they cannot traverse life without a moral imperative internal to their own cognisance? The answer lies in fear. The promise of heaven or the threat of hell, resting in an imaginary afterlife, keeps the congregation compliant. In contrast, Pagan and Indigenous religions—those free of micro-power structures—celebrated human life in common with the living world, usually with a non-supremacist outlook.

Hierarchical power societies need religion to maintain their structure. And currently, the most virulent strain of this religious supremacism has been weaponized politically.

The Cult of Zionism: A Case Study in “Cultarism”

When we apply the lens of “Cultarism” to the current political landscape—specifically the actions of the State of Israel under the banner of Zionism—the pattern is unmistakable. We are not looking at a religion; we are looking at a political cult that has attempted to appropriate Judaism, conflating the faith with a nationalist, supremacist project.

The evidence suggests that Zionism meets the parameters of cult status with alarming precision. It has defied previous global attempts at accountability through an unusual concentration of power: the bribery of politicians, the control of international banking and media, and the alignment of various religious elites for nefarious, self-serving reasons. This has enabled a cult to form that protects itself behind the shield of faith.

The Parameters of Cultarism in Action:

Charismatic Leadership & Rigid Ideology: The idealization of leadership and the demand for unquestioning loyalty parallel classic cult leader dynamics. The leader becomes the sole source of validation, and the ideology—Zionism—must be strictly adhered to. Questioning the state is equated with heresy. “Us-vs-Them” Mentality: A polarized worldview that views the group as “God’s chosen people” and outsiders as lacking understanding or humanity. This is the apex of supremacist thinking. Information Control & Isolation: The controlling of media narratives and the silencing of critical voices resemble cult tactics of isolating members from outside information. The political funding and international lobbying create an echo chamber, reducing pluralism and critical scrutiny. Manipulation through Fear and Shame: The use of threats—labeling critics as “anti-Semitic” to expose them to social ruin—mimics cult enforcement through social pressure. It is a mechanism to suppress dissent and enforce compliance. Authoritarianism without Accountability: A lack of financial transparency and leaders exempt from the rules or ethical standards applied to followers. The “Board of Ghouls”—those stunted Achiever CEOs, media personnel, and politicians—uses this system to maintain their wealth hoarding.

The Conflation and The Crime

The most egregious tactic of this Cultarism is the conflation of anti-Judaism (anti-Semitism) with criticism of the State of Israel.

This is a trap. If you believe that all people of Jewish faith or birth are members of this Zionist cult, you are falling into the very supremacism we fight. However, to silence those calling out the State of Israel for its appalling conduct, its internationally recognized war crimes, and its inevitable genocide under the banner of Zionism is to be complicit in that genocide.

Judaism is a religion. Zionism is a political ideology. One can respect the former and violently resist the latter.

The Unitive Way Forward

For the record, we are not denying that religions have an important role for some, but only with a unitive perspective. They can provide structure for evolving ego development. However, an elite—themselves stuck in the Stage 4 Achiever trap of narcissism—will always use religion to control and maintain selfish wealth hoarding.

We must reject the “Daddy God.” We must reject the “Cult of Supremacism.”

The path forward is not found in the vengeful deities of the stunted Achiever, but in the internal cognisance of the mature human being. It is found in the Indigenous understanding that we are part of the web, not the masters of it.

The “Eviction Notice” is not just for the climate; it is for the obsolete structures of the “win at all costs” mind. We are being called to evolve past the need for a Daddy, past the fear of the cult, and into a sovereignty of spirit that requires no oppression of others to validate its existence.

