Photo by Holly Ward on Unsplash Oh no! The Protocols consists of 24 "protocols," each outlining a supposed strategy for corporate world domination. These are not genuine protocols but fabricated narratives .. Below is a list of the protocols with a brief summary of them.

1. Protocol 1: The Basic Doctrine

- Claims a corporate plan to undermine societal order by promoting liberalism and weakening traditional authority, replacing it with control through manipulation.

2. Protocol 2: Economic Wars

- corporate over global economies through financial institutions, creating economic crises to consolidate power.

3. Protocol 3: Methods of Conquest

- Describes destabilizing governments by fostering poverty, inequality, and discontent among the masses.

4. Protocol 4: Materialism Replaces Religion

- Suggests undermining religious institutions to replace spiritual values with materialism, making societies easier to control.

5. Protocol 5: Despotism and Modern Progress

- Advocates creating centralized control through propaganda and manipulating public opinion to maintain power.

6. Protocol 6: Takeover of Industry

- Claims a strategy to dominate agriculture and industry, controlling resources and labor to weaken non-capitalist economies.

7. Protocol 7: World-Wide Wars

- Alleges plans to instigate global conflicts to weaken nations and facilitate corporate control.

8. Protocol 8: Provisional Government

- Describes appointing loyal agents to infiltrate governments and institutions to ensure compliance with the supposed plan.

9. Protocol 9: Re-education

- Proposes reshaping education to promote ideologies that align with the alleged conspiracy, undermining critical thinking.

10. Protocol 10: Preparing for Power

- Outlines manipulating democratic processes, such as elections, to install puppet leaders.

11. Protocol 11: The Totalitarian State

- Envisions a world government under corporate control, with suppressed opposition and absolute authority.

12. Protocol 12: Control of the Press

- Claims corporate of media to shape public opinion and suppress dissent.

13. Protocol 13: Distractions

- Suggests using entertainment and trivialities to distract the masses from political realities.

14. Protocol 14: Assault on Religion

- Proposes further attacks on religious institutions to erode moral foundations.

15. Protocol 15: Ruthless Suppression

- Advocates for secret societies and brutal measures to crush resistance to the alleged plan.

16. Protocol 16: Brainwashing

- Describes reshaping education and culture to indoctrinate populations into accepting the new order.

17. Protocol 17: Abuse of Authority

- Claims manipulation of legal systems and law enforcement to protect the conspirators.

18. Protocol 18: Arrest of Opponents

- Suggests imprisoning or neutralizing those who oppose the supposed technocratic agenda.

19. Protocol 19: Rulers and People

- Proposes manipulating public opinion to maintain the illusion of popular support for controlled leaders.

20. Protocol 20: Financial Program

- Details controlling global finance through debt, taxation, and banking monopolies.

21. Protocol 21: Loans and Credit

- Alleges using international loans to trap nations in debt, ensuring economic dependence.

22. Protocol 22: Power of Gold

- Claims gold and wealth as tools to dominate global markets and governments.

23. Protocol 23: Instilling Obedience

- Advocates promoting luxury and excess to weaken societal discipline and morality.

24. Protocol 24: Qualities of the Ruler

- Describes selecting and training a autocratic leader to execute the alleged global plan.

So if you made it this far how many of these protocols have you witnessed? So simple when you think, how to bamboozle those asleep at the wheel.