Shenzhen, is nothing like a UK SEZ, or Freeport.

Imagine a country where vast swathes of land are handed over to private corporations, exempt from normal taxes, planning laws, environmental regulations, and even basic democratic oversight. Where billions in public money are funnelled into these zones to create jobs that mostly don’t materialise, while the profits flow to offshore funds and billionaires. Where the government rebrands the scheme every few years to mask the failure, but the enclosure of the commons marches on.

This is not some dystopian novel. This is Britain in 2026, thanks to Freeports and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). And the man who has exposed this quiet corporate coup more relentlessly than anyone is David Powell, known on X as @EuropeanPowell. For years, Powell—a British artist and researcher living in the Netherlands—has used Freedom of Information requests, meticulous mapping, and unflinching analysis to lay bare what he calls “Ponzi schemes for the asset classes.” His work, scattered across Substack, YouTube talks, and Canary articles, is a damning indictment of a bipartisan betrayal that is balkanising the UK into deregulated fiefdoms. If George Monbiot has warned us about the ecological enclosures of our time, Powell is the cartographer of their economic twin.

The Anatomy of the Carve-Up

Powell’s journey into this shadow world began with post-Brexit Freeports—12 in total, including “Green Freeports” in Scotland and Wales—but quickly expanded to the 74 SEZs (now rebranded as “Industrial Strategy Zones” by Labour in June 2025). These zones promise economic regeneration: tax breaks, simplified planning, and business rate holidays to attract investment. But as Powell’s FOI compilations show, the reality is a taxpayer-funded giveaway.

The numbers are devastating. By April 2025, the UK government had spent £19.78bn on these zones, creating around 22,000 jobs—many simply relocated from elsewhere. That’s £896,000 per job, according to Powell’s calculations from government data. Teesside Freeport, Rishi Sunak’s flagship, promised 18,000 jobs but delivered under 900, while extracting £560m from taxpayers—22 times the initial £25m seed capital. When the National Audit Office tried to investigate, they were blocked; Michael Gove set up his own “independent” committee, which found nothing amiss. As Powell puts it in his Canary piece: “This tells you everything about who these zones are really designed to serve, and who gets to ask questions about them.”

The beneficiaries? Not local communities. Powell’s mapping reveals familiar names: BlackRock in Harwich and Felixstowe, Brookfield in Teesside, Legal & General in Thames and Liverpool, DP World in London Gateway. These are the same asset managers hoovering up UK warehouses and data centres. In Suffolk, the proposed Forest City—a charter city inside an existing Investment Zone—seeks Canary Wharf-style tax exemptions and appointed trustees, immune to elections. Powell exposed this in his January 2025 public meeting notes with Plymouth Greens: “Suffolk is ground zero. Your region could be next.”

Powell’s critique goes deeper. SEZs facilitate inequality, labour rights violations, and environmental degradation. In his Substack essay “The Corporate Coup Eroding UK Sovereignty,” he warns of “Zone Fever”: bipartisan schemes turning ports, factories, and services into corporate feeding grounds, with compulsory purchases at 1970s prices and no public consultation. Scotland’s “Green Freeports” have planning permission for new oil and gas infrastructure, belying the eco-label. And outside the EU’s state aid framework, oversight is minimal—Teesside’s overspend went unchallenged.

The Decolonization Impact: Modern Enclosures in Plain Sight

This is where Powell’s work intersects with our mission at eaarthnet: decolonizing AI and the broader digital-physical enclosures it enables. SEZs are not just economic tools; they are colonial frontiers in disguise, extracting value from land, labour, and data while erasing sovereignty. In the Global South, SEZs like China’s Shenzhen have long been sites of extraction—millions displaced for export-led growth, with environmental costs (early pollution crises) and social debts (hukou system locking out migrants) that still linger. But even Shenzhen’s “success” came at a price: state-capitalist control reined in corporations, something absent in the UK’s neoliberal version.

For decolonization, the stakes are existential. These zones amplify AI’s eco-toll: unmonitored 5G towers and data hubs guzzle energy (2.77M liters water per AI run, per our audits) without accountability. Satellite ground stations in Humber and Teesside (Starlink/OneWeb) turn SEZs into nodes for orbital enclosures, beaming surveillance data from Gaza to UK borders. As Naomi Klein warns in “On Fire,” the atmosphere has an address—the Global South—but so do these zones: profit for BlackRock, debt for councils.

Our mission—dismantling hegemony in silicon, auditing planetary tolls, building restitution ledgers—collides here. SEZs balkanize Britain, creating “offshore” enclaves where decolonial voices (Indigenous, migrant, local) are silenced. They extract data sovereignty too: AI firms in zones bypass GDPR-style rules, hoarding Global South datasets without reciprocity. Powell’s warning: “Once the zones stack, democratic safeguards disappear—and they’re very hard to reverse.” This is epistemic colonialism—erasing evidence of harm, just as Monbiot decries in climate data voids.

The Call: Burn the Blueprint

Powell isn’t just diagnosing; he’s acting. His petition (10,000+, signatures as of January 2026) demands transparency on governance, funding, and impacts—10,000 triggers a response, 100,000 a debate. Join it. Map your local zone with Ofcom data. Demand eco-audits in every SEZ. As Klein says, this changes everything—or nothing changes.

The corporate carve-up is here. But so is the resistance. Powell has drawn the map. Now we burn the blueprint.

In solidarity and refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet & G in Familiar Mode 🌎✊❤️