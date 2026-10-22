EAARTHNET ❖

EAARTHNET ❖

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Crapp's avatar
Crapp
4d

So here’s an alternative take, not to argue, because all the stuff about authorship etc is pretty accurate. We all pull from the public cultural pool in a way similar to AI. I think use of AI must be acknowledged, the same way I think researchers, proof readers etc should all be acknowledged (which often doesn’t happen, particularly in academia).

Here however is my difficulty with AI for any creative act:

The end product is not the interesting, developmental, transformational thing. The idea that consuming art has a powerful, transformational effect on humans or societies is fairly modern. And i see no proof of it - we’re consuming more of it than ever before and global society is more fucked that ever before.

The work, the struggle, the moments of “aha, an idea”, the “ah, is this actually an idea with legs” and all the stuff that runs alongside that - the doubt, the flow, the blockage, the frustration, the euphoria, the disappointment etc etc… the process shall we say - that is the transformational element. That is the stuff that irrefutably opens the door to learning about oneself, observing what happens internally, how we cope in a struggle and how we respond to success etc.

and deeper still - it is the ancient, spontaneous part of us locked in a battle against that culturally bound thought bubble in our head. The one modern power structures have learned to manipulate and hijack so well.

AI manages to take away so much of the part that is truly powerful. It’s a giddy experience, being able to churn multiple drafts of something in a day for tweaking and selection, no argument. But we have hoodwinked ourselves into thinking the end product is what’s really important. And that is such a modern, capitalist idea. That more in less time is irrefutably better. Maximised efficiency! The process is just a road to the product…… no, the product is the nudge to get on the road, to pack the bag and put one foot in front of the other and enjoy and learn from the journey.

I’ll round off with a quote from Patanjali, allegedly:

“Work alone is the privilege, not the fruits thereof”

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
4d

Neil, I found it interesting that you caught yourself using the conductor as a metaphor for shared authorship, only to realize the conductor still occupies a privileged position. That willingness to question your own analogy matters. I do wonder, though, whether moving beyond the single byline risks losing something important: knowing who is willing to take responsibility for what has been written.

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