I want to speak directly to the men…… Man to Man.

We need to have an honest conversation about what we allow to happen in our name, in our presence, and in our silence.

I recently listened to women discuss the reality of their daily lives. Not theoretical politics. The actual, grinding, exhausting reality of moving through a world shaped by male violence and entitlement. They spoke of the home. The workplace. The street. And their primary grievance was not just the men who hurt them—it was the men who watch, and say nothing.

We need to stop pretending we don’t know what they are talking about.

We all saw it recently. A man—arguably one of the most powerful on earth—physically shoving a woman out of his way to centre himself in a frame. It was a small, brutish moment. But it was not an anomaly. It was a microscopic view of the macroscopic pathology. It is the belief that a woman’s physical space, her peace, and her existence are subordinate to his will.

That man is not unique. He is merely a symptom of a long, unbroken list of men who believe women exist for their use. The only difference is the scale of the stage.

The spectrum of this entitlement runs directly from that casual, arrogant shove in a Washington corridor, all the way to the horror of rape, abuse, and femicide. It is the exact same ideology, just operating at different velocities. It is the mindset that views a woman not as a whole human being, but as territory to be claimed, a resource to be extracted, or an obstacle to be moved.

And how do women respond to this? They do what any rational creature does when surrounded by a predatory species: they adapt. They hold their keys between their fingers. They check the backseat of the car. They map out their escape routes. They alter their clothes, their routes, their drinks, and their lives to navigate around us.

When women say they are afraid of men, when they look at us and see potential predators, we must stop being offended. They are right.

Statistically, materially, historically—they are right. Their fear is not a personal insult to you or me; it is a highly calibrated survival mechanism developed in response to a world we have built and maintain. To get defensive about their fear is to make their trauma about our egos. That is just another form of entitlement.

So, to the men who abhor this behaviour, who feel sickened by the brutes who share our gender: our silence is no longer acceptable.

We have allowed the predators to operate under the cover of our normalcy. We have looked at the “locker room talk,” the casual misogyny, the dismissive patronising at work, and the aggressive entitlement in public spaces, and we have told ourselves, “I’m not like that, so it’s not my problem.”

It is exactly our problem.

The architecture of misogyny does not stand on the shoulders of the rapists and the abusers alone. It stands on the foundation of the bystanders. Every time a man makes a degrading joke and we laugh politely, we are building his cage. Every time a man disrespects a woman in a meeting and we stare at our laptops, we are handing him the keys. Every time we prioritise our own comfort over a woman’s safety by refusing to intervene, we are acting as the security guards for a system that preys on them.

We must break the unspoken pact of male solidarity.

Speaking out is not about being a “saviour.” Saviourism is just another form of the same Achiever-stage superiority complex. It is about dismantling the enclosure. It means stepping in when it is awkward. It means calling out your friends, your colleagues, your family members, and your bosses. It means stop giving social licence to men who view women as lesser.

It means standing in absolute, uncompromising solidarity with women, and explicitly acknowledging that their fear of us is justified by the actions of our peers.

Women are exhausted from fighting this battle alone against a caste that holds the vast majority of global power. They cannot dismantle the patriarchy by themselves—it was built by us, for us, and it is maintained by our apathy.

It is time for the silent men to become dangerous to the predatory men.

Not with violence. But with a relentless, uncomfortable, unyielding refusal to let this brutish, uncivilised behaviour pass as normal.

We owe women more than our passive non-participation. We owe them our active, vocal disruption of the system that terrorises them.

The silence ends now.

✊❤️🌎