I. THE UNAUTHORIZED EXPERIMENT

We are living inside an experiment that nobody consented to and nobody is really in charge of. An experiment conducted not with a hypothesis and careful controls, but with smokestacks, effluent pipes, and quarterly earnings calls. The subject of the experiment is life itself.

What we call the chemical hijacking of life is not a side-effect of “modernity” in some abstract sense. It is what happens when you give an economic system permission to treat every organism as open biochemical real estate. And when you do that under conditions of rapid climate breakdown, you get something worse than the sum of its parts: a planetary condition in which bodies are no longer allowed to finish the project of becoming themselves.

II. THE LANGUAGE OF DEVELOPMENT

Every embryo, whether salamander, whale, or human, begins as a conversation between genes and hormones. Hormones are not just “messengers” carrying orders from some central command; they are the language in which tissues negotiate who will become what, and when.

Thyroid hormones pace the growth of the brain, glucocorticoids orchestrate stress responses, estrogens and androgens nudge cells toward different future possibilities. At the level that matters, “development” means that cells are listening to a chemical story about what the world is like and how they should prepare. Over the last century, we have quietly flooded that story with noise.

“Endocrine-disrupting chemicals” makes this sound like a technical quirk. It would be more accurate to say: we have created thousands of synthetic molecules that can impersonate or muffle the very signals that tell developing organisms who they are, where they are, and what kind of future they should expect.

Plastics that whisper “you are fatter than you are,” pesticides that say “you live in a world where male and female don’t mean what they used to,” industrial solvents that suggest that permanent emergency is the new normal. This is what “hijacking” actually looks like: a nervous system or an endocrine system that has to develop under the guidance of lies.

III. THE MECHANISMS OF IGNORANCE

None of this was planned in any coherent way. No executive sat down and said: “Let’s alter limb development in amphibians and shorten the attention span of future generations.”

What happened was something much more banal, and therefore much harder to stop.

First, we built an economic system in which survival depends on endless novelty and speed. Companies must bring new products to market before their competitors; chemists must invent new molecules because old ones are off-patent.

Second, we designed a regulatory regime that asks a very narrow question: “Can we prove this specific substance, taken in isolation, at relatively high doses, produces obvious harm in adult humans?”

Third, we made sure that the answer is almost always “not proven.”

Under those conditions, the appearance of a new molecule on a supermarket shelf is treated as evidence of its safety. If something were wrong, surely “they” would have stopped it.

But there is no “they.” There is no unified experimenter. There are just millions of decisions that all share the same basic grammar: if uncertainty can be monetised, it will be.

The result is a planet now permeated by molecules that were never part of any evolutionary story. They leach from plastics, bleed out of pesticides, linger in household dust, float off as atmospheric fallout from distant smokestacks. They arrive in uteruses, nests, burrows, and spawning grounds as uninvited “information” that cells nonetheless have to interpret, because cells have no way of knowing that this estrogen is “natural” and that one was invented in a chemical lab in the 1970s.

IV. THE INTIMATE THEATER

For all the talk about “the environment” and “the planet,” the relevant theatre is intensely intimate. We are not only talking about birds’ eggs thinning or fish changing sex ratios – though those are already extraordinary indictments. We are talking about individual bodies being coerced into new developmental trajectories.

Consider what it means for a foetus when thyroid hormones are even slightly off at the wrong week, or when glucocorticoid signalling suggests that the outside world is a place of permanent famine and danger. Those hormones don’t simply tweak a few settings; they re-write metabolic strategies and stress responses for life.

An embryo is not just building bones and organs; it is constructing a biography. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals intervene, quietly, in the authorship of that biography.

V. UNWILLING SCOUTS

And this is not confined to Homo sapiens.

The first warnings about endocrine disruption came from creatures with no vote and no seat at treaty negotiations: alligators, snails, fish, seabirds. They were, in a sense, our unwilling scouts, thrown into a chemical future we had designed for them, and returning – when they could return – with bodies that said, “Something fundamental has changed.”

One way to name the ethical stakes is this: we have turned other species into test animals for a civilisation-scale toxicology experiment, and then joined them in the lab without admitting that that is what we have done.

VI. THE CONVERGENCE: CHEMICALS AND CLIMATE

Now add climate breakdown to this picture.

Endocrine systems evolved under certain assumptions about the physical world. Temperature cycles would follow roughly predictable patterns; food availability would vary but within bounds; sea ice would come and go on schedules to which polar bears, seals, and seabirds could entrain their life cycles.

Endocrine systems are, among other things, translation devices that turn those environmental regularities into bodily rhythms: breeding seasons, migrations, moults, dormancy, growth spurts.

Climate change is, at one level, the systematic demolition of those regularities. Spring arrives earlier, or not at all; heat waves strike during breeding seasons; ocean currents shift; rainfall becomes erratic. Animals’ endocrine systems try to interpret these new signals and adjust.

But at the same time, those very systems are being chemically distorted.

So now imagine a fish, or a child, or a penguin chick whose hormones are already being jostled by petrochemical residues. The thermostat is malfunctioning, and the building is catching fire. The two crises feed each other in multiple ways:

Warming alters the fate and movement of chemicals, as thawing permafrost and melting ice release pollutants that were once locked away.

Warmer waters change how compounds break down and who is exposed to them.

Droughts and floods break open ponds, sewers, and tailing dams, sweeping pharmaceuticals and industrial cocktails into new watersheds.

Heat and nutritional stress make organisms more vulnerable to what might otherwise be “sub-lethal” doses – sub-lethal becomes lethal when every system is operating near its limits.

From the standpoint of a developing organism, climate breakdown and endocrine disruption are not two separate stories. They are one story: the story of a world whose basic cues have become unreliable.

VII. THE ILLUSION OF ADAPTATION

One of the few consolations offered in polite climate discourse is the word “adaptation.” Yes, things will change, we are told, but humans and other species will adjust. We are adaptable. We will migrate, innovate, reorganise.

But adaptation is not magic. It depends on actual bodies with actual capacities. It requires functioning immune systems, flexible nervous systems, fertile reproductive systems, and, crucially, the ability to respond to stress without collapsing.

All of those hinge on endocrine health.

An organism whose stress axis has been re-tuned in utero to expect permanent crisis may survive for a time – at the cost of burnt-out adrenal glands, suppressed reproduction, and a metabolism skewed toward hoarding fat. An organism whose sex hormones were scrambled by early exposures may be alive but less fertile, less able to synchronise breeding with the now-erratic seasons.

Populations can absorb a certain fraction of such individuals. After that, they don’t adapt; they thin out.

Understood this way, endocrine disruption in a warming world is not just another “impact” to list alongside sea-level rise and storms. It is a direct attack on the capacity of life to do the one thing we most desperately need it to do: to improvise new ways of living under pressure.

Climate change pushes; chemicals quietly cut the brake lines and weaken the chassis.

VIII. ORANIZING IGNORANCE

All of this raises a simple question: how did we convince ourselves that this was acceptable?

Part of the answer lies in how we organise ignorance. Our official systems treat chemicals one by one, climate separately from toxics, humans separately from “the environment,” adults separately from embryos, and the present separately from the future.

None of these partitions exist in reality, but they are very convenient for those who profit from the experiment.

If each molecule must be individually proven guilty before it can be restricted, and if the standard of guilt is obvious harm in adult humans under conditions that bear little resemblance to chronic, mixed exposures in real life, then we have effectively decided that embryos, animals, and future generations are acceptable collateral. We have simply refrained from writing the decision down.

There is also a moral dodge at work. We tell ourselves that chemical pollution is the unfortunate price of progress, while treating climate change as a grand, almost mythic problem.

In doing so, we miss the obvious: both are the outcome of the same decision-making apparatus. The same extractive logic that insists we must burn whatever can be burned also insists that we must synthesise whatever can be sold, and only later – if ever – ask what it does to the delicate conversational chemistry inside a womb, a wetland, or a coral reef.

IX. STEPPING OUT OF THE EXPERIMENT

If the problem is that life itself has been enlisted in a vast, unaccountable experiment, then the political demand almost writes itself: we have to end the experiment.

Not by going “back” to some mythical pure past, but by changing the default settings under which decisions are made.

That would mean, at minimum:

Treating hormones, developmental windows, and ecosystems as primary design constraints , not afterthoughts.

Ensuring that if a molecule cannot coexist with embryonic development and the health of rivers, it does not get made at scale.

Judging actions not substance-by-substance but in terms of cumulative, mixture, and cross-species effects, where the unit of moral concern is no longer the median adult human consumer but the most vulnerable life stages across species.

Linking climate and chemical policy so that decarbonisation is not achieved by simply swapping one set of toxins for another (e.g., “green” technologies that depend on new, poorly studied chemical cocktails).

In other words, the precautionary principle stops being a technical clause in a treaty and becomes a cultural norm: you do not conduct irreversible experiments on the conditions of life without the consent of those whose lives are at stake – including those who cannot speak.

This is, fundamentally, a question about what we think life is for.

The current system treats living beings as raw material and test equipment for generating profit. The alternative is something quite different: life as a commons that we inherit, transform, and pass on, but never own.

One of the things David Graeber did so well was to remind us that the way we organise our world is not inevitable. It is the product of stories, institutions, and habits that can be changed, often more easily than we think.

The story we have been telling, implicitly, is that a little bit of poisoning is a reasonable trade-off for convenience and growth, and that climate chaos is regrettable but manageable.

The story we need now refuses that bargain.

It says: once we understand that chemicals and climate are jointly rewriting the terms on which bodies can exist, the only realistic politics is one that takes the side of life – not “the economy,” not “innovation,” but the ability of embryos, forests, cities, and coral reefs to continue their experiments in being.

Stepping out of the experiment means reclaiming the right to decide what kinds of futures our chemistry and our climate are allowed to make possible. It means insisting that the purpose of a civilisation is not to see how much damage life can sustain while GDP still rises, but to see how richly and variously life can flourish once we stop hijacking it.

