What They Knew in 1991 and Why Almost No One Listened

In July 1991, twenty-one scientists from seventeen different disciplines gathered at the Wingspread Conference Center in Racine, Wisconsin. They were not there to celebrate progress. They were there because something terrifying was happening across the kingdoms of life, and almost nobody in power wanted to hear it.

Theo Colborn, a zoologist who had spent years studying the dying offspring of gulls and cormorants on the Great Lakes, had noticed a pattern. Eggs were hatching chicks with crossed bills, missing eyes, missing thyroids, extra ovaries, no testicles, or both. Mothers were abandoning nests. Males were displaying female courtship behavior. The contaminants in the lakes (PCBs, dioxins, DDT metabolites) were present at levels far below what traditional toxicology considered “safe.” Yet reproduction was collapsing.

Colborn invited epidemiologists, toxicologists, endocrinologists, psychiatrists, developmental biologists, and wildlife researchers. For three days they compared notes. By the end, they produced a single page that should have changed history:

“We are certain of the following:

A large number of man-made chemicals that have been released into the environment… have the capacity to disrupt the endocrine system of animals, including humans… The patterns of effects vary among species and among compounds… Many wildlife populations are already affected… Unless the environmental load of synthetic hormone disruptors is abated and controlled, large-scale dysfunction at the population level is possible…

”They called it the Wingspread Consensus Statement on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). It was published in 1992. Almost nothing happened.

Industry called it alarmist. Regulators said the doses were too low to matter. Journalists filed it under “interesting but complicated.” The chemical industry launched a multi-decade, multi-billion-dollar campaign to manufacture doubt that is still running in 2025.

Thirty-four years later, everything the Wingspread group predicted has come to pass, and worse. Sperm counts have fallen 62 % in less than half a human lifetime. Girls enter puberty years earlier than their grandmothers. One in thirty-six American children is now diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Intersex fish swim in every major river on every continent. Florida panthers have atrophied testicles and high levels of estrogenic chemicals in their fat. Beluga whales in the St. Lawrence estuary carry PCB loads that would qualify as hazardous waste on land. Coral reefs bleach while simultaneously suffering reproductive failure linked to sunscreen oxybenzone. Honeybees exposed to neonicotinoids produce fewer queens and more deformed larvae.

We did this. Not by accident, but by design: a design called “better living through chemistry” that never accounted for the fact that molecules do not respect parts-per-million when they mimic estradiol at parts-per-trillion.

This document is the update the Wingspread scientists never got to write. It is written in anger, in grief, and in unbreakable determination. Because the same corporations that buried the 1991 warning are still writing the regulations in 2025, still replacing BPA with BPS, still calling PFAS “chemicals of emerging concern” while they leak from every firefighting foam dump and every fast-food wrapper on Earth.

We are out of time for politeness.