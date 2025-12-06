9. The Regulatory Failure

How the Same People Who Poisoned Us Were Put in Charge of Protecting UsThe chemicals didn’t sneak past us.

They were waved through by agencies that were designed to fail, funded to look away, and staffed by revolving-door executives who knew exactly what they were doing.

9.1 1996 – The moment we almost had them

U.S. Congress passed the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) with a specific mandate to screen chemicals for endocrine disruption and protect children with an extra tenfold safety factor.Result twenty-nine years later:

Zero chemicals have ever been banned or restricted under the endocrine-disruption clause.

The EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP) has cost >$200 million and produced exactly zero regulatory actions.

The tenfold children’s safety factor is routinely waived with “data” supplied by the manufacturers themselves.

9.2 The European REACH betrayal

2007: REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) was sold as the gold standard.

2025 reality:

Of the 24 000+ chemicals registered, fewer than 400 have been evaluated for endocrine properties.

Only five substances have been formally identified as “Substances of Very High Concern” for endocrine disruption (four of them bisphenols, and even then only for environmental, not human-health, reasons).

The “no data, no problem” principle: if industry doesn’t submit endocrine tests, the chemical stays on the market.

9.3 The TSCA “reform” that reformed nothing

2016 Lautenberg Act promised to fix America’s broken Toxic Substances Control Act.



2025 scorecard:

EPA has completed risk evaluations on only 40 of the 86 000 chemicals in commerce.

Not a single existing chemical has been banned.

The ten “priority” chemicals chosen in 2016 (asbestos, TCE, methylene chloride, etc.) are still legal in most uses a decade later.

9.4 The replacement trap – the most cynical shell game in history

Every time a chemical finally becomes too toxic to ignore, industry rolls out a structurally similar cousin and calls it “safer.”

DEHP → DINP/DIDP (still anti-androgenic, longer half-life in the body)

BPA → BPS → BPF → BHPF (all estrogenic, some more persistent)

PBDE flame retardants → organophosphates (TPHP, TDCIPP) → identical neurodevelopmental damage

PFOS/PFOA → GenX and other short-chain PFAS → same or worse thyroid and immune effects

Internal documents revealed in 2023–2025 litigation show manufacturers knew the replacements were biologically active before they hit the market. They called them “drop-in substitutes” and “regrettable only if you get caught.”

9.5 The conflict-of-interest machine

2025 investigation by Le Monde/Guardian: 68 % of members of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) panels on bisphenols and PFAS had direct financial ties to the industries they were regulating.

U.S. EPA’s “Science” Advisory Boards regularly staffed with consultants who earn millions from the same chemical companies.

The International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI), funded by Coca-Cola, Monsanto, and, was caught in 2024 ghost-writing “independent” safety reviews for BPS and PFAS that regulators then cited.

9.6 The testing paradigm that guarantees failure

Current regulatory toxicology still uses:

One chemical at a time

High-dose adult exposures

Endpoints like death, tumours in two-year rat studies

No testing for effects below the “no observed adverse effect level” (even when we know low-dose endocrine effects are the real danger)

This is not incompetence.

It is a feature, not a bug.

9.7 The silence of the public-health agencies

WHO, CDC, and national health ministries have issued zero public warnings about the fertility or neurodevelopmental effects of phthalates, bisphenols, or PFAS at real-world exposure levels.

Instead we get:

“More research is needed”

“The evidence is not conclusive”

“Consumer choice and personal responsibility”

While sperm counts fall off a cliff and childhood obesity quintuples, the official message remains “wash your fruit.”The same agencies that moved heaven and earth to warn about smoking, asbestos, and lead have been struck mute by molecules that make corporations hundreds of billions a year.

That is not caution.

That is complicity.