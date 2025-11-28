7. Cancer – The Endocrine Connection Everyone Forgot

Cancer is not only about smoking, sunburn, and bad luck.

A huge, deliberately buried slice of the modern cancer epidemic is hormonal, and it is being driven by the same six classes of chemicals that are sterilising the planet.

7.1 The DES catastrophe – the proof-of-concept that should have stopped everything

Diethylstilbestrol (DES) prescribed to 5–10 million pregnant women 1940–1971 to “prevent miscarriage.”

Result:

Daughters: clear-cell adenocarcinoma of the vagina (risk ratio >40), breast cancer >50 years (RR 2.5–3.0)

Sons: higher rates of testicular cancer and hypospadias

Granddaughters (never exposed): increased risk of ovarian cancer, earlier menopause, neurodevelopmental disorders

Grandsons: increased hypospadias again (third-generation effect)

The U.S. National Cancer Institute finally admitted in 2023 that DES is a transgenerational human carcinogen.

That is the smoking gun for every synthetic molecule that binds hormone receptors.

7.2 Breast cancer – the epidemic we normalised

Age-adjusted incidence in Western countries up 40–80 % since 1975.

Lifetime risk for a woman born in 1930: 1 in 22

Born in 1990: 1 in 8

Born after 2000: heading toward 1 in 6 if current trends hold.Key 2023–2025 findings:

Prenatal DDT exposure (measured in archived maternal serum) → 4× risk of breast cancer in daughters before age 50 (Cohn et al., JAMA Oncology 2023)

High childhood/adolescent PFAS serum levels → 2–3× risk of breast cancer before menopause (Danish and U.S. cohorts 2025)

Night-shift work (melatonin suppression + light-at-night estrogen surge) + high phthalate exposure = multiplicative risk

BPS and BPF just as potent as BPA at stimulating MCF-7 breast-cancer cell proliferation (2024–2025 in-vitro and rodent studies)

7.3 Prostate cancer – the male equivalent

Incidence doubled since 1990, mortality stubbornly flat despite “better screening.”

Early-onset (under 55) cases up 6 % per year.

2025 studies:

Men in the highest quartile of urinary phthalate metabolites: 3.8× risk of aggressive prostate cancer

PFAS in serum → earlier age of diagnosis by 7–10 years

Organophosphate flame retardants → altered androgen receptor signalling in prostate tissue

7.4 Testicular cancer – the sentinel tumour

The only solid cancer with a birth-cohort effect: every five years later you are born, the higher your risk.

Men born 1985–1995 have 3–6× higher incidence than men born 1940–1950.

Nordic registry 2025 update: continuing rise, no plateau.

Known EDC links:

Maternal phthalate, PFAS, and PCB levels in pregnancy predict son’s risk decades later

Testicular dysgenesis syndrome (cryptorchidism + hypospadias + poor semen quality + testicular cancer) is now accepted as a single EDC-driven syndrome

7.5 Thyroid cancer – the quiet explosion

Incidence up 300–400 % since 1980 in high-income countries.

Almost entirely papillary microcarcinomas that were always there… or are they?

2024–2025 data:

PFAS exposure → thyroid hormone disruption → compensatory TSH elevation → follicular cell proliferation

Flame retardants and bisphenols → direct thyroid-receptor antagonism

Highest rates now in young women with high consumption of canned foods and thermal-receipt handling

7.6 Endometrial cancer – the new obesity lie

Type I endometrial cancer in women under 50 up 400 % since 1990.

We are told “it’s the obesity epidemic.”

Reality: obese women in 1970 did not get endometrial cancer at 30.

Xeno-estrogens + obesogens (tributyltin, fructose + phthalate synergy) create hyper-estrogenic adipose tissue that never existed before the chemical age.

7.7 The mechanisms everyone ignored for decades

Estrogen-receptor alpha agonism (BPA, BPS, BPF, DDT, PCBs, dioxins)

Androgen-receptor antagonism (phthalates, vinclozolin, procymidone, linuron, prochloraz, PFAS)

PPAR-gamma activation → adipogenesis → aromatisation → more estrogen (tributyltin, some phthalates)

Epigenetic reprogramming of tumour-suppressor genes (DES, BPA, vinclozolin)

Transgenerational inheritance of cancer predisposition (rodent vinclozolin studies now replicated with BPA and PFAS)

7.8 The replacement chemicals are often worse

BPS and BPF stimulate breast-cancer cell proliferation at doses 10–100× lower than BPA

BHPF (fluorinated “BPA-free” replacement) is anti-estrogenic in adults but paradoxically increases mammary tumour incidence in rodent offspring

“Short-chain” PFAS marketed as safer → higher mammary-gland penetration and longer half-life in humans

The chemical industry’s own internal documents (revealed in 2024 U.S. litigation) show they knew this in the early 2000s and chose profit anyway.

We are not facing a series of unfortunate accidents.

We are facing deliberate, repeated, multi-decade crimes against the human genome.