Section 6 – The Brain on Plastics

How endocrine disruptors are stealing cognition, behaviour, and personhood from an entire generation, and programming dementia for the nextIf fertility collapse is the silent crisis, neurodevelopmental sabotage is the loud one we keep misdiagnosing.

Autism diagnoses up 10- to 30-fold since the 1980s.



ADHD prevalence 1 in 10 boys in many countries.



Average IQ in Norway, Denmark, and Finland falling since the mid-1990s after a century of steady rise (Brinch & Galloway, Flynn reversal).



Parkinson’s disease onset now routinely in the 30s and 40s instead of the 60s.None of these are primarily genetic epidemics. Genes do not change that fast.

This is chemical hijacking of the most sensitive critical window in human life: the fetal and early postnatal brain.

6.1 The fetal brain is a hormone symphony

Thyroid hormone: every picogram matters for neuronal migration and myelination.

Testosterone surge (gestational weeks 8–24 in boys): organises the male-typical neural architecture. Too little → altered social cognition, language delay.

Estrogen (converted locally in the brain from testosterone via aromatase): same cells, opposite effects in certain regions. Too much synthetic xeno-estrogen → feminised circuitry in males, accelerated maturation in females.

Disrupt the orchestra for even 48 hours and the score is wrong for life.

6.2 The four horsemen of the neuro-apocalypse

Phthalates Prenatal DEHP/MEP exposure → 7–12 point IQ loss at age 7 (Factor-Litvak 2014, updated 2023)

Boys in the highest quartile of maternal phthalate metabolites: 78 % increased odds of autistic traits (Maitre et al., INMA cohort 2024)

Mechanism: reduced testosterone → disrupted development of sexually dimorphic nuclei in the hypothalamus and amygdala PBDE & organophosphate flame retardants Every 10-fold increase in prenatal/early childhood exposure → 4–6 point IQ loss, doubled ADHD risk (meta-analysis of 15 cohorts, 2023)

California children still among the most contaminated humans ever measured despite 2004 phase-out, because the replacements (TPHP, TDCIPP) are just as bad

2025 UC Davis CHARGE study: children since 2015 have lower PBDEs but higher organophosphate flame retardants, and the neurodevelopmental damage is identical PFAS 2024–2025 Danish and Faroese birth cohorts: PFOS/PFOA in cord blood in the highest quartile → 8–14 point lower verbal IQ, increased risk of ADHD and autism diagnosis

Mechanism: thyroid hormone disruption + direct neurotoxicity + immune dysregulation (the brain is an immune organ) Bisphenols (BPA → BPS → BPF → BHPF) Prenatal exposure → anxiety-like behaviour, impaired social recognition, and altered prefrontal cortex development in every rodent model ever run

Human translation: 2025 Swedish SELMA cohort – highest prenatal BPS → 2.8× odds of autism diagnosis at age 10

6.3 The numbers no one wants to put together

Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health (2024 update):

Neurotoxic chemicals (lead + EDCs) are now responsible for 12–18 points of population-level IQ loss in high-exposure countries

That is roughly 1.5 standard deviations, enough to shift an entire nation’s bell curve from “average” to “borderline impaired” in a single generation

Economic cost estimated at 2–5 % of global GDP annually, forever

Grandjean & Landrigan’s 2023 follow-up: the 2014 list of proven human developmental neurotoxicants was 12 chemicals. In 2025 it is 220+, and 90 % of them are endocrine disruptors.

6.4 Autism – the canary that stopped singing

1 in 36 U.S. children (CDC 2025)

California DDS data (pure service records, no diagnostic substitution artefact): 1 in 22 boys

Highest-quartile prenatal phthalate + PBDE exposure → 300–600 % increased risk

Valproic acid (anti-epileptic drug, potent histone deacetylase inhibitor) used in pregnancy produces autistic offspring in humans and rodents; the same epigenetic pathways are hit by BPA and tributyltin at environmental doses

6.5 The Parkinson’s pandemic no one is calling a pandemic

Global incidence doubled 1990–2025

Age of onset falling by roughly one year every three years

2024–2025 studies: Organophosphate flame retardants (TPHP) inhibit mitochondrial complex I the same way rotenone does; rotenone produces perfect Parkinson’s in animal models PFAS exposure in adolescence → 3–5× risk of early-onset Parkinson’s three decades later (Swedish registry study 2025) Young-onset patients have significantly higher serum levels of legacy PCBs and new fluorinated compounds



6.6 Transgenerational ghosts – Alzheimer’s is being programmed today

DES granddaughters (never themselves exposed) have 2–3× risk of dementia in their 50s

2025 Dutch Hunger Winter epigenetic follow-up: grand-children of prenatally exposed women have altered amyloid processing genes

Rodent studies: ancestral exposure to vinclozolin, BPA, or phthalates → offspring and grand-offspring with earlier amyloid plaques and tau pathology

Your grandchildren’s dementia risk is being decided right now by the plastic molecules in your blood.

6.7 The behavioural sinkIncreased aggression, decreased empathy, rising rates of anxiety and depression in teenagers, collapsing attention spans, none of these are only “social media”.

They are the predictable outcomes when you flood developing brains with molecules that scramble the very hormones that evolved to make us cooperative, caring primates.

We are watching the chemical disassembly of the human social brain in real time.

End of Section 6. Next instalment 7 to follow, look out for it.