EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
Nov 28

great stuff, I want to add every article I read leaves out diet! no mention of all the chemicals in junk what they label as food especially during rapid brain development from 2-18 years of age and the effects from horrible chemically laden diets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EAARTHNET
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture