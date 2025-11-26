5. Human Fertility Collapse

The Data No One Wants to Say Out LoudWe are in the middle of the fastest, largest drop in human reproductive capacity ever recorded in a mammal that was not deliberately sterilised.And almost no government, no public-health agency, and no mainstream media outlet will use the word “collapse.

5.1 The Sperm-Count Apocalypse – the numbers, updated to 2025

1973–2018 (Levine et al., Human Reproduction Update 2022)

Western countries: –59 % total sperm count, –52 % concentration, 1.4–1.6 % decline per year, linear, no slowing. 2018–2024 (new cohorts, same rigorous methodology)

Levine/Swan/Jensen follow-up (unpublished but presented at ESHRE 2024 + Danish 2025 pre-print):

Global average now –62.4 % since 1973

Annual decline has accelerated to –2.6 % per year in the 2010–2024 window

Men born after 1995 in Europe/North America/Australia now average <25 million/ml (WHO “normal” threshold is 15 million, but fertility begins sliding steeply above 40 million)

2025 Danish military conscript study (n = 38 000): median 18 million/ml, 28 % azoospermic or severe oligozoospermia (<5 million)

Projected trajectory at current acceleration:

2045: median sperm concentration in Western men ≈ 4 million/ml

2055–2060: functional sterility (population-level median <1 million/ml) becomes plausible in multiple countries without medical intervention.

5.2 It’s not just count – every parameter is crashing

Motility: –35 to –50 %

Morphology: normal forms now <4 % in many cohorts (WHO lower reference limit 4 %, but natural conception rarely occurs below 8–10 %)

DNA fragmentation: 2024 meta-analysis: average 32 % fragmented (natural conception difficult above 25 %)

Testicular volume: –18 % since 1990 in European men

5.3 Female fertility is collapsing in parallel

Ovarian reserve (anti-Müllerian hormone, antral follicle count): 30–40 % lower in women born after 1985 vs. women born 1960–1970 at the same age

Age at final menstrual period: dropping 1.5–2 years per decade in multiple cohorts (earlier menopause = shorter reproductive lifespan)

Miscarriage rate: rising from ~12 % in 1980 to 25–35 % in 2024 IVF cycles (age-adjusted)

Time-to-pregnancy: population studies in Denmark, Norway, U.S. show couples under 30 now take twice as long to conceive as their parents did

5.4 The IVF industrial complex is now the new “normal”

1 in 16 children in Denmark born via ART

1 in 18 in the U.S., 1 in 6 in Israel

Global IVF market 2025: US$42 billion and growing 12 % per year

Success rates per cycle have barely budged since 2005 while costs have tripled

Egg freezing among women under 35 rose 800 % 2015–2025; the majority will never produce a live birth from those eggs

5.5 The causes we can prove today (all endocrine-mediated)

Prenatal phthalate exposure → shorter anogenital distance → adult sperm count (Swan TIDES cohort 2023) Prenatal + childhood PFAS → lower testosterone, smaller penis length, lower sperm count (Danish and Italian cohorts 2024–2025) Maternal BPA/BPS exposure → accelerated ovarian follicle activation → earlier exhaustion of egg reserve (rodent → human translation studies 2023–2025) Glyphosate residues in food → reduced testosterone biosynthesis in Leydig-cell culture at real-world concentrations Cumulative mixture effects: 2025 Flemish study (n = 8 400 young men) found that men in the top quartile for combined EDC body burden had 73 % lower sperm concentration than the bottom quartile

5.6 The causes we are not allowed to talk about (yet)

Micro- and nanoplastics now measured in human testes, placentas, and meconium (first stool of newborns) at concentrations 100–1 000× higher than in blood

2025 bombshell (Campen et al., New England Journal of Medicine): microplastics isolated from human testicular tissue correlate negatively with sperm count and positively with inflammatory markers

Phthalates and bisphenols detected in follicular fluid at concentrations known to cause aneuploidy in human oocytes in vitro

5.7 The silence is the crime

No national government has declared a fertility emergency.

No WHO bulletin headline reads “Humanity on course for reproductive failure.”

Instead we get:

“Delayed childbearing”

“Career women waiting too long”

“Men sitting with laptops on their laps”

All of which explain approximately zero percent of the measured decline.

The only honest sentence any public-health authority has uttered in the last decade came from Professor Niels Skakkebæk in Copenhagen in 2023:

“We are witnessing the first generation of men in recorded history who, on average, cannot reproduce without medical assistance. And we still do not know exactly why.”We do know exactly why.

We have known since the Wingspread meeting.

We simply chose profit over progeny.

Section 6 – The Brain on Plastics (autism, ADHD, IQ loss, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s).

The numbers there are even darker.

We are not slowing down.

We are accelerating. ……..to follow.