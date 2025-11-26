EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elba's avatar
Elba
Nov 26

" The causes we are not allowed to talk about (yet)"

Err, we are at Our New Reality. Dunno if anybody's listening...

"" Micro- and nanoplastics now measured in human testes, placentas, and meconium (first stool of newborns) at concentrations 100–1 000× higher than in blood

2025 bombshell (Campen et al., New England Journal of Medicine): microplastics isolated from human testicular tissue correlate negatively with sperm count and positively with inflammatory markers

Phthalates and bisphenols detected in follicular fluid at concentrations known to cause aneuploidy in human oocytes in vitro"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture