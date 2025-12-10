

Every “green” promise you have been sold since 2005 has been carefully engineered to keep the poison flowing while letting corporations and governments claim they are “doing something.”

12.1 The recycling myth

Less than 9 % of all plastic ever produced has been recycled.

The rest is in landfills, incinerators, or the environment.

Chemical recycling (“advanced recycling”) is pyrolysis and gasification rebranded: turns plastic into toxic sludge and low-grade fuel while releasing dioxins and PFAS.

2025 update: the American Chemistry Council still spends hundreds of millions telling schoolchildren that “plastic is infinitely recyclable.”

12.2 Bioplastics & plant-based plastics

PLA, PHA, PBAT, “compostable” cups and bags.

Reality:

Still require phthalates/bisphenols as processing aids

Break down into endocrine-active microplastics just like fossil plastics

Industrial composting only (degrade in oceans and soil for centuries)

2025 life-cycle studies: higher land and pesticide use than conventional plastic

12.3 “BPA-free” and “phthalate-free” labels

The most successful marketing lie of the century.

BPA-free = BPS/BPF/BHPF-loaded.

Phthalate-free = replaced with other plasticisers (DINCH, DEHT) that are already showing anti-androgenic effects in human cohorts.

12.4 Paper straws, bamboo cups, silicone lids

Coated with PFAS to make them water-resistant.

2024–2025 testing: many “eco” straws and coffee-cup lids leach more PFAS than the old plastic versions.

12.5 Carbon offsets, net-zero pledges, ESG scores

Chemical giants are the biggest buyers.

They keep producing virgin plastic and PFAS while planting trees in the Global South that burn down five years later.

12.6 Real Exit Ramps – What an Actual Phase-Out Looks Like

It is not complicated.

It has been done before (lead in petrol, CFCs, asbestos).

It can be done again.

Immediate bans on the worst six classes Global ban on non-essential PFAS (exceptions only for genuine medical/industrial need, not fast-food wrappers)

Immediate prohibition of phthalates and bisphenols in food-contact materials and children’s products

Phase-out of organophosphate and brominated flame retardants in furniture/electronics within 24 months Extended producer responsibility – real version

Corporations pay the full clean-up and health cost of their molecules, not taxpayers. Pre-market proof of safety

Flip the burden: no chemical enters the market until it has passed modern endocrine, epigenetic, and mixture testing. Material substitution that actually works Glass, stainless steel, uncoated paper, cellulose, ceramics for food contact

Natural fibres (wool, cotton, linen) for furniture and clothing

Copper and silver instead of triclosan/triclocarban in antibacterials Policy precedents that already exist Denmark’s 2020 PFAS food-packaging ban → 90 % drop in population exposure overnight

EU’s 2024 restriction on intentional microplastics → proof bans are enforceable

California’s Furniture Flammability Standard TB117-2013 (removed pointless flame-retardant requirement) → no increase in fire deaths, massive drop in toxic load Individual and community moves that matter now Filtered water in glass/steel (removes 95 % PFAS/phthalates)

Heat food in ceramic/glass, never plastic

Wooden toys, cotton clothing, natural mattresses

Support local bans (San Francisco, Amsterdam, and 40+ cities have already banned PFAS in food packaging)

We do not need new technology.

We need the political will to stop subsidising the crime.

The science is done.



The alternatives exist.



The only thing missing is the refusal to keep playing the replacement game.