EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Left Without A Choice 🔻's avatar
Left Without A Choice 🔻
Nov 25

The USA likes its population stupid and does not invest in education, of course iq is falling. ASD criteria have changed and we're massively under recorded. You may as well say 150 years ago almost no one was left handed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elba's avatar
Elba
Nov 24Edited

Not only did the petrochemical industry know, they have since the 1970's: and according to their own in-house scientists and reports, they understood risk to humans.

They have lied about it for decades. They STILL are.

As we discuss in OurNewRealityThePlasticene

Should also note the lowering of testosterone levels in males...and the odd increase of that same hormone in women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture