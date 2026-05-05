The claim that antisemitic violence is caused solely by antisemitism, independent of Israel’s actions, is presented as a moral defence. It is, in fact, a logical and empirical failure. Let us dismantle it systematically.

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1. The False Analogy: China, Russia, and the Special Case of Jews

The argument asks: when China represses Uyghurs, does anyone warn Muslim communities in Paris? When Russia invaded Ukraine, were Russian restaurants in London attacked? No. Therefore, the argument concludes, the link between Israel’s actions and antisemitic violence is an invention.

This comparison is methodologically unsound because it ignores a crucial variable: the symbolic and theological status of Jews and Israel in Western antisemitic mythology.

· Uyghurs and Russians do not occupy a central place in Western conspiracy culture. Jews, by contrast, have been imagined as a transnational, powerful, malevolent force for millennia – the Elders of Zion, the root of capitalism and communism, the puppet masters of global finance.

· Israel is not just any state. In the antisemitic imagination, Israel is the concrete embodiment of that supposed Jewish power. When Israel acts violently, it confirms the conspiratorial worldview that “Jews are brutal, imperialist, and control the media.”

· The mechanism is not rational, but symbolic. The attacker who firebombs a synagogue in Paris is not performing a diplomatic protest. He is acting out a script in which “the Jew” and “the Zionist” are indistinguishable. The Chinese state’s actions do not feed an analogous myth about Uyghurs as a global cabal. Therefore, the absence of attacks on Uyghur restaurants proves nothing about the Jewish case.

The argument fails because it compares unalike phenomena. It demands that a unique historical pathology behave like other, structurally different forms of bigotry. That is not analysis. It is motivated reasoning.

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2. The Data Do Not Say What You Claim

The piece cites French data from the SPCJ to argue that antisemitic violence follows antisemitic violence, not Israeli policy. Let us examine the claim carefully.

The Toulouse and Hypercacher examples – Merah’s attack in 2012 and the Hypercacher attack in 2015 did indeed produce spikes in antisemitic acts. The piece uses this to argue that antisemitic violence is self‑perpetuating, independent of Israeli policy. But correlation is not causation. The spike after a high‑profile antisemitic murder is not evidence that Israeli policy plays no role. It is evidence that one sub‑mechanism (copycat effects, emboldening of existing bigots) exists alongside others. The argument commits a fallacy of composition: because some spikes follow purely antisemitic murders, therefore no spike can be attributed to Israeli actions. That is a non sequitur.

The October 7 spike – The piece notes that antisemitic acts in France spiked on October 7 itself, before Israel’s response. It uses this to claim that the cause was the Hamas attack, not Israeli policy. But this is a misdirection.

· The spike on October 7 was a reaction to a mass slaughter of Jews by a terrorist group that openly declares its genocidal intent. That violence was perpetrated in the name of “resistance” to Israel. The attackers who firebombed synagogues in France were not protesting Israeli policy; they were celebrating the killing of Jews.

· The piece ignores the duration of the spike. Antisemitic acts remained elevated for months after, during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Are we to believe that the long‑term elevation had no connection to the images of destruction coming out of Gaza? That is empirically untenable. Polling of antisemitic attitudes in Europe has repeatedly shown that they track with Israeli‑Palestinian violence.

The data do not support the claim that Israeli policy has no effect. They show that there are multiple pathways to antisemitic violence – some purely ideological, some spurred by events in the Middle East, some both. The argument’s insistence on a single cause is not science; it is apologetics.

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3. The Moral Inversion Is Yours

The piece accuses its opponents of “moral inversion”. That is projection.

The argument it attacks is not that “Israeli policy causes antisemitism” in the sense of excusing bigots. The argument is that Israeli government actions, when they are perceived as brutal or expansionist, activate and intensify pre‑existing antisemitic tropes. This is not an exoneration of antisemites. It is a description of a causal chain that any public health or political violence researcher would recognise.

· The piece is silent on the documented rise in antisemitic incidents after the 2014 Gaza war, after the 2021 Sheikh Jarrah evictions, and after the 2025 Al‑Aqsa clashes. These spikes were not preceded by antisemitic murders; they followed Israeli military operations. To ignore this is to select data that fits a narrative and discard data that refutes it.

Furthermore, the piece never engages with the distinction between anti‑Zionism (criticism of the policies of the state of Israel, including its occupation and treatment of Palestinians) and antisemitism (hatred of Jews as an ethnic or religious group). By conflating any criticism of Israel with attacks on Jewish communities, the piece itself contributes to the very confusion it claims to expose. When Jewish critics of Israel are called “self‑hating”, when Palestinian rights advocates are labelled antisemitic, the effect is to hollow out the term and make genuine antisemitism harder to identify and combat.

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4. The Real Causal Chain – A Scholarly Consensus

A substantial body of peer‑reviewed research contradicts the single‑cause thesis. For example:

· EUFRA (2023) found that European Jews who perceived a direct link between Israeli government actions and local antisemitic harassment were not “making excuses”. They were reporting an observable pattern: spikes in antisemitic incidents had a consistent temporal association with escalations in the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict.

· The Community Security Trust (UK) has documented that after each major Israeli military operation in Gaza, antisemitic incidents rise by a factor of two to four within days.

· Bilewicz & Soral (2020) in the Journal of Social Psychology found that media coverage of Palestinian casualties mediates the relationship between Israeli policy and antisemitic hate crimes in Europe. The mechanism is not rational: it is emotional and symbolic. But it is real.

The piece dismisses this mountain of evidence with a handful of carefully selected counterexamples. That is not scholarship. It is cherry‑picking.

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5. The Uncomfortable Conclusion

Antisemitism has many causes: historical prejudice, conspiracy theory, economic scapegoating, and also the actions of the state of Israel when those actions are framed by antisemitic media as “proof” of Jewish evil. To deny the last is to willfully ignore the lived experience of Jewish communities in Europe and elsewhere – communities that report feeling targeted precisely at moments when Israel is in the headlines for bombing hospitals or demolishing homes.

The argument that “antisemitic violence has one cause: antisemitism” is a tautology. It says: hate is caused by hate. That tells us nothing. It explains nothing. And it forecloses the possibility of effective intervention – because if Israeli policy has no effect, then changing that policy cannot help Jewish communities. That is a political conclusion masquerading as descriptive truth.

We can simultaneously:

· Condemn antisemitic violence unequivocally.

· Hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions.

· Recognise that those actions, when extreme, feed the very bigotry that harms Jews worldwide.

This is not moral inversion. It is moral adulthood. And it is the only position consistent with both data and dignity.

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