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elba's avatar
elba
Oct 20, 2025

Or, as an anthropologist tired of jargon says, what we must do is help everyone comprehend that they are affected by these polycrises - that every one of the 8.2 billion of us are already infested by chemical pollutants that science has yet to understand..that we are all affected, as are our children and loved ones, and that realization is the only thing that can break through the silos and categories we've allowed ourselves to be put into. Which is why we call our substack the newreality The Plasticene.

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Brenda Cullen's avatar
Brenda Cullen
Oct 21, 2025

Excellent column, thank you.

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