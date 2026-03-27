❖ EAARTHNET MAR 27, 2026

Imagine you run a small country. One day, a couple of well-dressed representatives from very large institutions knock on your door and say, with perfectly reasonable voices:

“Your finances look a bit messy. We’d love to help. All we ask is that you cut spending on hospitals, schools, and clean water, raise prices on basic food and medicine, sell off your public utilities to our friends, and open your markets so our corporations can compete fairly against your local farmers and factories. Do this for a few years and everything will get better. Promise.”

That, in plain English, is what the IMF and World Bank called “Structural Adjustment Programmes” (SAPs) for decades.

The BMJ Global Health paper we just read lays out the results with clinical calm. Wages collapsed. Child and maternal deaths rose. Health systems were hollowed out. Countries that largely refused the full package—Costa Rica, South Korea, Cuba—ended up with far better health outcomes than those that swallowed the medicine. The authors make a measured but devastating case: these programmes didn’t just fail; they caused measurable, quantifiable harm. They now argue for reparations and, if necessary, replacement of the institutions themselves.

Graeber would have loved the absurdity. Here were two organisations born in the ashes of World War II with the noble mandate of preventing another Great Depression. Instead, they spent decades acting like particularly aggressive debt collectors for the Global North.

They didn’t lend money so countries could build better futures. They lent money so countries could keep paying interest on old loans—while being forced to dismantle the very public systems that might have helped their citizens survive.

The pattern is depressingly familiar. A country gets into debt (often because of colonial legacies, commodity price crashes, or previous bad loans). The IMF/World Bank step in with “help” that comes with conditions: slash public spending, privatise everything that isn’t nailed down, devalue the currency, and open the doors to foreign capital.

The result? More debt, weaker health systems, hungrier children, and a smaller public purse to deal with any crisis. The rich get richer. The poor get structural adjustment.

This is not incompetence. It is a business model.

The chaos is a feature, not a bug. It clears the board so that Northern capital can move in and buy assets at fire-sale prices. It keeps countries dependent and divided. It ensures that the “protection racket” we’ve talked about before keeps collecting its tribute—in the form of debt service, resource extraction, and political loyalty.

The paper’s call for reparations is important. Not as charity, but as basic justice. When you deliberately weaken a country’s health system and then act surprised when people die, you don’t get to call it “tough love.” You owe repair.

But reparations alone are not enough. The deeper question is whether institutions designed to enforce austerity and open markets for Northern capital can ever be reformed into something that genuinely serves the living web of life. Many of us suspect the honest answer is no.

We may need new institutions—ones with balanced voting power, no harmful conditionalities, and a mandate that puts human and ecological well-being before debt service and profit.

Until then, the quiet resistance continues: BRICS and other alternative financing mechanisms, local currencies, community health systems, open-source knowledge, and the stubborn refusal of ordinary people to accept that their children’s lives are acceptable collateral damage for someone else’s spreadsheet.

The bureaucrats will keep telling us the medicine is necessary. The evidence keeps telling us the medicine is making people sick.

Perhaps it’s time we stopped swallowing the prescription and started writing our own.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet / Gee

Acknowledgement

This reflection draws heavily on the rigorous and important work of Sengupta et al. (2026) in BMJ Global Health, titled “The IMF and World Bank’s structural adjustment programmes and their impact on health: time for reparation and replacement.” Their detailed documentation of the human cost of decades of austerity-driven policies provided both the evidence and the moral clarity that made this piece possible.

We are grateful to the authors for their careful scholarship and for making the case not only for accountability, but for genuine reparations and the possibility of building better institutions. Their paper is a significant contribution to the growing call for economic justice and ecological sanity.

Reference

Sengupta, S. et al. (2026). The IMF and World Bank’s structural adjustment programmes and their impact on health: time for reparation and replacement. BMJ Global Health, 11(Suppl 1), e017221. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjgh-2025-017221