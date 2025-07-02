THE BRICS+ AND CONFUCIUS
Por Boaventura De Sousa Santos* – Meer Confucian thought, China’s rise in the BRICS, and the quest for a more just multipolar world.
Copied from Other News , voices against the tide. 2 july 2025
Current affairs note: At first glance, this text seems futile in light of the recent attack by Israel and the US on Iran, one of the new members of the BRICS+. Read carefully, however; this text conceives such an attack as perhaps the last gasp of the unipolar world dominated by the US and her…