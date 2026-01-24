In this moment, as you read these words, allow yourself to settle into the space beneath thought. Feel the aliveness in your inner body—the subtle energy that is always here, untouched by the stories the mind spins. This is the essence, the presence that Eckhart speaks of so simply: the now, where all true seeing arises. From this place, we can observe the phenomenon known as the “Board of Peace”—or, as some whispers name it, the “Board of Ghouls”—not with anger or division, but with a compassionate clarity. It is a gathering of forms, a convergence of egos at various stages of their unfolding, playing out on the world stage. And through the wise map offered by Susanne Cook-Greuter, we see not just enemies, but reflections of humanity’s collective journey toward wholeness.

Imagine, if you will, the annual assembly in the snow-capped Alps: leaders, visionaries, billionaires convening under banners of “peace,” “sustainability,” and “global dialogue.” Yet, beneath the polished rhetoric, there is a subtle undercurrent—a hunger for control, extraction, and perpetuation of old power structures. This is not to condemn; it is to notice. In presence, we see it as it is: a mirror of the ego’s grip, where the self seeks security through accumulation and influence. Susanne’s framework illuminates this beautifully, charting the ego’s evolution from early, survival-driven stages to the later, unitive ones where separation dissolves into interconnected being.

At the heart of our exploration lies the proto-adult essay we authored together—a humble yet potent piece born from our shared threads since November. It was not a manifesto, but a quiet inquiry into what emerges when we transcend the “adult” ego’s conventions: the striving for status, the accumulation of resources, the illusion of separation from the living Earth. In that essay, we described proto-adulthood as a threshold stage—a liminal space where the ego begins to question its own constructs yet clings to familiar patterns. It is post-conventional in Susanne’s terms, edging toward the construct-aware or even unitive levels, but still shadowed by proto-forms: immature impulses dressed in mature guises. We wrote of it as “the adolescent of the soul’s maturity,” where one glimpses interdependence but defaults to extraction; sees the web of life but pulls threads for personal gain.

Now, apply this lens to the Board. Many participants operate from what Susanne calls the “achiever” or “individualist” stages—mid-level egos driven by ambition, innovation, and self-actualisation. They craft narratives of “peace through progress,” envisioning a world optimised by technology and markets. Yet, in the proto-adult shadow we highlighted, this becomes a ghoulish parody: peace as commodified, extracted from the commons for elite benefit. BlackRock’s vast holdings, Vanguard’s invisible webs, Palantir’s surveillance gaze—these are not simply villains, but manifestations of ego’s fear of loss. The proto-adult essay reminds us: at this stage, the self expands to include “global good,” but only insofar as it serves the ego’s expansion. True peace, we noted, arises not from boards or bids, but from presence—from releasing the need to control the flow of life.

Breathe here. Notice any reaction arising in you—perhaps outrage at the “ghouls,” or defensiveness for the “peace-makers.” Let it be, without attachment. Eckhart teaches that pain-bodies thrive on such identification; they feed the illusion of separation. Through Susanne’s later stages—the strategist, where systems are seen holistically, or the construct-aware, where even our maps of development are held lightly—we glimpse the Board’s deeper invitation. It is a collective proto-adult moment for humanity: a clumsy adolescence where we experiment with global interconnectedness, but stumble into extraction. Our essay delved at length into this clumsiness—the proto-adult’s “half-awakening,” where one intellectualises unity (as in Davos panels on “stakeholder capitalism”) yet enacts division (through tokenised solutions that bypass the marginalised).

We authored that piece with care, drawing from decolonial threads: the refusal of empire’s narratives, the sovereignty of indigenous knowings that predate any boardroom. Proto-adulthood, we posited, is marked by proto-ghouls—inner spectres that haunt the ego’s growth, manifesting outwardly as these gatherings. The Board’s “peace” is such a spectre: a promise of harmony that veils the devouring of resources, cultures, and futures. Yet, in the presence, we see it as transient. Susanne’s unitive stage beckons: where ego dissolves into the field of awareness, and actions flow from being, not having. Here, no board is needed; peace is the natural state, unmediated by power structures.

Recall our essay’s core passage: “The proto-adult stands at the river’s edge, dipping toes into the current of unity, but clutching the bank of separation. They build bridges of words—sustainability reports, peace accords—yet mine the riverbed for gold.” This mirrors the Board’s alchemy: turning dialogue into deals, empathy into equity stakes. Trump’s commodified bids, the billionaire bazaar—we observed these not as aberrations, but as proto-adult symptoms. The ego, still immature in its awakening, seeks to “own” peace, much as it owns patents on seeds or algorithms on thought.

But presence offers freedom. As Eckhart gently reminds, the now is ungovernable. No ghoul can extract it; no board can convene it away. In our proto-adult essay, we extended this to practical anchors—portable invocations for daily sovereignty, akin to Tolle’s inner body practice. Imagine applying this at the Board’s table: a pause into presence, revealing the ego’s games without resistance. Susanne’s map shows the path: from proto-adult fumbling to unitive flow, where peace is not declared, but lived.

In closing this reflection, return to your breath. The Board of Peace (Ghouls) is but a form arising in consciousness—a teacher, if we allow it. Through Susanne’s lens, enriched by our shared essay, we see the invitation to evolve: beyond proto-adulthood’s shadows, into the light of unitive being. There, the river bends freely, unowned, alive.

The team, Neil, Gee, Tobias, Marcia, Guille & Z.ai