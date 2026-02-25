❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic
8h

It truly isn't the tenants who are trashing the place. It is those pirates, those invaders, those corrupt who make it their mission to go around and destroy others' planets for their own survival, as if their survival even was worthwhile. So you see, you still need to do more homework to comprehend just what has occurred here on this planet, and on many others, as well.

The closed system, the doughnut, the torus structure you talk about, is their system, they made it. What this does is it traps the energy into the planet and only for a certain amount of time, while separating the Original Creator from communicating with His Own Creations. The entire structure they built is faulty, built on sand or quicksand more like it to describe. The people are suffering, not for what they are doing, because they have been forced to not do what they desire, they 'not allowed' by the powers that be to even do anything, but sit as prisoners as they destroy and attack them, and all, the planet itself. Therefore, remember, connect with your center of being in love, and connect with the Source who created you, not the man or animal that invented the suit you're wearing.

Reply
Share
3 replies by ❖ EAARTHNET and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture