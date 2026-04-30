You have heard the news: antisemitic incidents are up. Synagogues vandalised. Jewish students harassed. Conspiracy theories spreading like wildfire across social media. And the chorus of condemnation is loud and predictable.

What is missing from almost every mainstream report is a simple, uncomfortable question: why now?

The answer is not the mysterious resurgence of an ancient hatred. It is the direct, predictable, and entirely avoidable consequence of policies pursued by the Israeli government and its American benefactors. The rise in antisemitism is not a mystery. It is a boomerang.

The Fire and the Arsonist

For two years, the world has watched the Israeli military lay waste to Gaza. As of April 2026, official counts put the death toll at over 73,000 Palestinians, with an equal number missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The United Nations has confirmed famine conditions; the World Health Organisation has documented hundreds of malnutrition deaths, including scores of children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister for war crimes, including “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare” and “crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts”.

Netanyahu has never accepted responsibility for the security failures of October 7, 2023, nor for the conduct of the war that followed. Instead, he has consistently shifted blame to the military and previous governments.

This is the environment in which antisemitism grows. When a state that claims to speak for Jews worldwide is seen committing atrocities in full view of the global media, it should surprise no one that hatred of Jews spikes. The distinction between “Judaism” and “Zionism” – real, essential, and loudly proclaimed by anti-Zionist Jews for decades – is lost on a public fed images of Israeli bombs leveling hospitals and American weapons being shipped to enable it.

And while this loss of distinction is a tragedy for innocent diaspora Jews, it is vital to understand that for the Israeli right, it is not an accident. It is a functional requirement. If diaspora Jews are safe, assimilated, and welcomed in liberal democracies, the foundational premise of Zionism—that Jews can only be safe in an ethno-state—collapses. The Netanyahu coalition needs global antisemitism to survive.

The American Arsenal

That weapons pipeline is crucial. The United States, under both President Biden and President Trump, has never wavered in its material support. Since October 7, 2023, the US has provided at least $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel. In March 2026 alone, the State Department approved a $151.8 million emergency sale of 12,000 1,000-pound bombs — bypassing congressional review entirely. Just weeks earlier, the Biden administration notified Congress of a planned $8 billion weapons package, including missiles, artillery shells, and 500-pound bombs. Months before that, the Trump administration had approved $6.67 billion in new arms sales, including 30 Apache attack helicopters.

Both administrations have also offered the same public posture: full backing for Israel’s war aims, even as the civilian death toll mounted and the world’s human rights institutions condemned the campaign.

In effect, the United States is doing more than acting as the quartermaster for a war that international law experts have called genocidal. It is laundering imperial violence. Washington cannot be seen directly carpet-bombing the Middle East in 2026 without losing its domestic moral footing and its global standing. So it outsources the visual carnage to Israel, providing the bombs while claiming to be a restrained “peacemaker.” The shield of antisemitism is not just protecting Tel Aviv; it is protecting the Pentagon’s budget and the American empire’s bloody footprint.

The Boomerang Returns

And now, the predictable has happened. Jews in London, New York, and Paris are facing a level of public hostility not seen in decades. The people who spent two years watching Israeli flags flown at pro-war rallies, and American politicians tripping over themselves to pledge allegiance to a far-right government, are now conflating that government’s actions with Jewish identity.

This is not a logical error. And from a political economy perspective, it is not merely a psychological inevitability—it is a calculated feature of the enclosure model.

The Netanyahu government and its American allies have done more to fuel modern antisemitism than any neo-Nazi group could dream of. They have taken the shield of “Never Again” and used it to protect a military campaign that has killed more than 70,000 civilians, destroyed Gaza’s health and education systems, and created a generation of orphans who will grow up hating the name of the state that orphaned them. That hatred will inevitably and falsely spill over onto Jews who had nothing to do with it.

But the architects are not accidentally throwing the boomerang; they are using it to justify the construction of harder walls.

The Conflation They Deny

The Israeli right has spent decades accusing its critics of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. But it is Netanyahu and his far‑right coalition who have done the real conflating. By wrapping their war in Jewish symbols, by speaking in the name of the Jewish people while committing acts that the world finds abhorrent, they have deliberately blurred the line between the state and the faith. They have made Judaism synonymous with military occupation in the minds of millions who knew nothing of either.

They cannot now claim innocence when the hatred they have cultivated for Palestinians spills over onto Jews in the diaspora. In fact, they welcome the spill. Every vandalised synagogue in Europe or America is used as proof that the ethno-state is the only refuge. You cannot tell the world that bombing a hospital is self‑defence and then act shocked when people believe you hate Arabs. You cannot parade your alliance with an evangelical Christian right that dreams of your conversion and pretend it is a defence of Jewish values. You cannot build a wall and then ask why the world sees you as a wall-builder.

The Architecture of the Trap

The architects of this catastrophe are Netanyahu, his coalition of religious nationalists, and the American presidents who armed and laundered for them. They have Palestinian blood on their hands, and they have strategically engineered the conditions for Jewish suffering to serve their political ends.

The boomerang is in flight. It will not land kindly. But do not mistake the architects for victims of a tragic accident. They are waiting to catch it, ready to use the fear it generates to demand more weapons, more walls, and more silence.

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