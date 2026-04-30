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Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
just now

Maybe the greatest polarity within the human race isn't the colonial elite and the indigenous populations, but Zionism vs love.

This section of your substack is most accurate and compelling:

"This is the environment in which antisemitism grows. When a state that claims to speak for Jews worldwide is seen committing atrocities in full view of the global media, it should surprise no one that hatred of Jews spikes. The distinction between “Judaism” and “Zionism” – real, essential, and loudly proclaimed by anti-Zionist Jews for decades – is lost on a public fed images of Israeli bombs leveling hospitals and American weapons being shipped to enable it.

And while this loss of distinction is a tragedy for innocent diaspora Jews, it is vital to understand that for the Israeli right, it is not an accident. It is a functional requirement. If diaspora Jews are safe, assimilated, and welcomed in liberal democracies, the foundational premise of Zionism—that Jews can only be safe in an ethno-state—collapses. The Netanyahu coalition needs global antisemitism to survive."

Thank you.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
2h

Part 1 of 1

The architects of this catastrophe are Netanyahu, his coalition of religious nationalists, and the American presidents who armed and laundered for them. They have Palestinian blood on their hands, and they have strategically engineered the conditions for Jewish suffering to serve their political ends.

What you omit to point out is that the U.S electorate, an electorate that is so flawed due its abject ignorance has habitually abided and enabled the endless illegal, contrived, orchestrated Wars, Sanctions, Blockades death, destruction and injury to which this world has been subjected, the result hundreds of millions of innocents have been impacted resulting these illegitimate acts, U.N approved, f..k right off, they’re government and its representatives delight in lying, obfuscating, bullshitting the world then in order to ensure their lies and contrived justifications are adopted, arm twist, coerce, intimidate and threaten to ensure votes in the U.N, a corrupted past its use by date institution, are passed, think the last effort… Iraq, Powell bullshitting the World with his “ Yellow Cake” done to manipulate the U.N, how did that work out? A big nothing burger, built upon lie after lie in order those profiting from, orchestrating the conflagration get their jollies resulting the deaths, injuries, destruction wrought.

We know that the U.S as a nation has this penchant for blood letting in its DNA, a nation we know that has as its track record the following all enabled generation to generation by its voters, the American electorate… thus they, these dummies, ignorant are the real problem, re-electing the Lindsay Grahams and others who call endlessly for death, destruction and injury, f..k the lot of them I say, rightfully despised, hated now together Israel it’s IDF, as well, evil people… until they wake up, change, nothing will change… that’s the reality..until then, the rest of the World sees them, their warmongering allies, Israel, U.K, E.U, NATO, Ukraine as more of the same… deserving of the opprobrium of humanity…

U.S Record of Killing, Regime Change

Nations Invaded, Coup de tat’d or Leaders Assassinated by The U.S, its Intelligence Agencies or via a U.S Proxy since WW2… Inclusive Indiginous Native American Indian’s Genocided… evil personified and the following doesn’t even touch upon the actual Wars perpetrated the U.S and by its warmongering so called elites, cowards the lot of them…. Bolton, HRC, Albrecht, Cheney who dodged Military Service multiple times yet champions War, the call for armed conflict…. Cheney and Bush …

*** Continental U.S 1776 - 1880’s …. American Indiginous Indians 55millions Native Indians were Genocided, all but wiped out by the U.S Army who followed on from the French, Spanish and British before them who warred with Indians, killing, raping, destroying them… This was done 1776 all through late 1800’s ***

Kingdom of Hawaii 1898 Dole Brothers instigated U.S Regime Change of Royal Family in order to secure Sugar Cane Monopoly… U.S government obliged and this set in motion a reenactment of the recent Phillipines War debacle undertaken the U.S government setting in motion a series of events that has continued virtually unabated since as the U.S has murdered, assassinated, regime changed and plundered its way around the World ever since… Ref outstanding report Hawaii that follows….

https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/the-kingdom-of-hawaii-year-132-under?utm_source=post-emailtitle&publication_id=2735407&post_id=154173896&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1iecun&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

China 1945/46

Syria 1949

Korea 1950 - 53

China *again 1950 - 53

Iran Legitimate Government Coup’d and Shah installed 1953

Guatemala 1954

Egypt 1956 Suez Crisis orchestrated U.S proxy Israel Post Suez completed.

Tibet 1955 - 70’s

Indonesia Dictator Suharto Put into Power 1958

Cuba 1959 Government Coup’d later overthrown by Revolutionary Castro

Democratic Republic of Congo 1960 - 65

Iraq 1960 - 63

Dominican Republic 1961

Vietnam 1961 - 73 *** After Coup of Government..War Fought and Lost

Brazil 1964

Belgian Congo 1964

Guatemala *again! 1964

Laos 1964 - 73 Attempt to Oust Govt, Part of Vietnam War.. A War U.S Lost.

Dominican Republic *again 1965-66.

Peru 1965.

Greece 1967.

Guatemala *Again For **Third Time 1967 - 69.

Cambodia 1969 - 70 part of Vietnam, A War The U.S got Spanked in.

Chile *Again 1970 - 73 Murderer/Dictator Augusto Pinochet put in Power.

Australia 1975 P.M Gough Whitlam deposed/Coup’d for Anti U.S Policy.

Argentina 1976.

Turkey 1980.

Poland 1980/81.

El Salvador 1981 - 92 Long Guerrilla War Fought.

Nicaragua 1981 - 90 Guerrilla War Fought and Iran Contra Scandal.

Cambodia 1980 - 95 Imposed Pol Pot a Brutal Dictator murdered millions.

Angola 1980 Another Brutal Civil War killed hundreds of thousands. Phillipines

1986 - “Second” time following Wars 1890’s - early 1900’s.

Libya 1986 - Oil, again Oil and control of such the catalyst.

Iran *Again 1987/88.

Libya *Again 1989 Until Muammar Gaddaffi Deposed U.S puppet.

Continue Part 2 of 2

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