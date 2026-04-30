The Architects of Hate
Or, How Netanyahu and the US Administration Built the Very Antisemitism They Now Condemn
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You have heard the news: antisemitic incidents are up. Synagogues vandalised. Jewish students harassed. Conspiracy theories spreading like wildfire across social media. And the chorus of condemnation is loud and predictable.
What is missing from almost every mainstream report is a simple, uncomfortable question: why now?
The answer is not the mysterious resurgence of an ancient hatred. It is the direct, predictable, and entirely avoidable consequence of policies pursued by the Israeli government and its American benefactors. The rise in antisemitism is not a mystery. It is a boomerang.
The Fire and the Arsonist
For two years, the world has watched the Israeli military lay waste to Gaza. As of April 2026, official counts put the death toll at over 73,000 Palestinians, with an equal number missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The United Nations has confirmed famine conditions; the World Health Organisation has documented hundreds of malnutrition deaths, including scores of children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister for war crimes, including “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare” and “crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts”.
Netanyahu has never accepted responsibility for the security failures of October 7, 2023, nor for the conduct of the war that followed. Instead, he has consistently shifted blame to the military and previous governments.
This is the environment in which antisemitism grows. When a state that claims to speak for Jews worldwide is seen committing atrocities in full view of the global media, it should surprise no one that hatred of Jews spikes. The distinction between “Judaism” and “Zionism” – real, essential, and loudly proclaimed by anti-Zionist Jews for decades – is lost on a public fed images of Israeli bombs leveling hospitals and American weapons being shipped to enable it.
And while this loss of distinction is a tragedy for innocent diaspora Jews, it is vital to understand that for the Israeli right, it is not an accident. It is a functional requirement. If diaspora Jews are safe, assimilated, and welcomed in liberal democracies, the foundational premise of Zionism—that Jews can only be safe in an ethno-state—collapses. The Netanyahu coalition needs global antisemitism to survive.
The American Arsenal
That weapons pipeline is crucial. The United States, under both President Biden and President Trump, has never wavered in its material support. Since October 7, 2023, the US has provided at least $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel. In March 2026 alone, the State Department approved a $151.8 million emergency sale of 12,000 1,000-pound bombs — bypassing congressional review entirely. Just weeks earlier, the Biden administration notified Congress of a planned $8 billion weapons package, including missiles, artillery shells, and 500-pound bombs. Months before that, the Trump administration had approved $6.67 billion in new arms sales, including 30 Apache attack helicopters.
Both administrations have also offered the same public posture: full backing for Israel’s war aims, even as the civilian death toll mounted and the world’s human rights institutions condemned the campaign.
In effect, the United States is doing more than acting as the quartermaster for a war that international law experts have called genocidal. It is laundering imperial violence. Washington cannot be seen directly carpet-bombing the Middle East in 2026 without losing its domestic moral footing and its global standing. So it outsources the visual carnage to Israel, providing the bombs while claiming to be a restrained “peacemaker.” The shield of antisemitism is not just protecting Tel Aviv; it is protecting the Pentagon’s budget and the American empire’s bloody footprint.
The Boomerang Returns
And now, the predictable has happened. Jews in London, New York, and Paris are facing a level of public hostility not seen in decades. The people who spent two years watching Israeli flags flown at pro-war rallies, and American politicians tripping over themselves to pledge allegiance to a far-right government, are now conflating that government’s actions with Jewish identity.
This is not a logical error. And from a political economy perspective, it is not merely a psychological inevitability—it is a calculated feature of the enclosure model.
The Netanyahu government and its American allies have done more to fuel modern antisemitism than any neo-Nazi group could dream of. They have taken the shield of “Never Again” and used it to protect a military campaign that has killed more than 70,000 civilians, destroyed Gaza’s health and education systems, and created a generation of orphans who will grow up hating the name of the state that orphaned them. That hatred will inevitably and falsely spill over onto Jews who had nothing to do with it.
But the architects are not accidentally throwing the boomerang; they are using it to justify the construction of harder walls.
The Conflation They Deny
The Israeli right has spent decades accusing its critics of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. But it is Netanyahu and his far‑right coalition who have done the real conflating. By wrapping their war in Jewish symbols, by speaking in the name of the Jewish people while committing acts that the world finds abhorrent, they have deliberately blurred the line between the state and the faith. They have made Judaism synonymous with military occupation in the minds of millions who knew nothing of either.
They cannot now claim innocence when the hatred they have cultivated for Palestinians spills over onto Jews in the diaspora. In fact, they welcome the spill. Every vandalised synagogue in Europe or America is used as proof that the ethno-state is the only refuge. You cannot tell the world that bombing a hospital is self‑defence and then act shocked when people believe you hate Arabs. You cannot parade your alliance with an evangelical Christian right that dreams of your conversion and pretend it is a defence of Jewish values. You cannot build a wall and then ask why the world sees you as a wall-builder.
The Architecture of the Trap
The architects of this catastrophe are Netanyahu, his coalition of religious nationalists, and the American presidents who armed and laundered for them. They have Palestinian blood on their hands, and they have strategically engineered the conditions for Jewish suffering to serve their political ends.
The boomerang is in flight. It will not land kindly. But do not mistake the architects for victims of a tragic accident. They are waiting to catch it, ready to use the fear it generates to demand more weapons, more walls, and more silence.
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Maybe the greatest polarity within the human race isn't the colonial elite and the indigenous populations, but Zionism vs love.
This section of your substack is most accurate and compelling:
"This is the environment in which antisemitism grows. When a state that claims to speak for Jews worldwide is seen committing atrocities in full view of the global media, it should surprise no one that hatred of Jews spikes. The distinction between “Judaism” and “Zionism” – real, essential, and loudly proclaimed by anti-Zionist Jews for decades – is lost on a public fed images of Israeli bombs leveling hospitals and American weapons being shipped to enable it.
And while this loss of distinction is a tragedy for innocent diaspora Jews, it is vital to understand that for the Israeli right, it is not an accident. It is a functional requirement. If diaspora Jews are safe, assimilated, and welcomed in liberal democracies, the foundational premise of Zionism—that Jews can only be safe in an ethno-state—collapses. The Netanyahu coalition needs global antisemitism to survive."
Thank you.
Part 1 of 1
The architects of this catastrophe are Netanyahu, his coalition of religious nationalists, and the American presidents who armed and laundered for them. They have Palestinian blood on their hands, and they have strategically engineered the conditions for Jewish suffering to serve their political ends.
What you omit to point out is that the U.S electorate, an electorate that is so flawed due its abject ignorance has habitually abided and enabled the endless illegal, contrived, orchestrated Wars, Sanctions, Blockades death, destruction and injury to which this world has been subjected, the result hundreds of millions of innocents have been impacted resulting these illegitimate acts, U.N approved, f..k right off, they’re government and its representatives delight in lying, obfuscating, bullshitting the world then in order to ensure their lies and contrived justifications are adopted, arm twist, coerce, intimidate and threaten to ensure votes in the U.N, a corrupted past its use by date institution, are passed, think the last effort… Iraq, Powell bullshitting the World with his “ Yellow Cake” done to manipulate the U.N, how did that work out? A big nothing burger, built upon lie after lie in order those profiting from, orchestrating the conflagration get their jollies resulting the deaths, injuries, destruction wrought.
We know that the U.S as a nation has this penchant for blood letting in its DNA, a nation we know that has as its track record the following all enabled generation to generation by its voters, the American electorate… thus they, these dummies, ignorant are the real problem, re-electing the Lindsay Grahams and others who call endlessly for death, destruction and injury, f..k the lot of them I say, rightfully despised, hated now together Israel it’s IDF, as well, evil people… until they wake up, change, nothing will change… that’s the reality..until then, the rest of the World sees them, their warmongering allies, Israel, U.K, E.U, NATO, Ukraine as more of the same… deserving of the opprobrium of humanity…
U.S Record of Killing, Regime Change
Nations Invaded, Coup de tat’d or Leaders Assassinated by The U.S, its Intelligence Agencies or via a U.S Proxy since WW2… Inclusive Indiginous Native American Indian’s Genocided… evil personified and the following doesn’t even touch upon the actual Wars perpetrated the U.S and by its warmongering so called elites, cowards the lot of them…. Bolton, HRC, Albrecht, Cheney who dodged Military Service multiple times yet champions War, the call for armed conflict…. Cheney and Bush …
*** Continental U.S 1776 - 1880’s …. American Indiginous Indians 55millions Native Indians were Genocided, all but wiped out by the U.S Army who followed on from the French, Spanish and British before them who warred with Indians, killing, raping, destroying them… This was done 1776 all through late 1800’s ***
Kingdom of Hawaii 1898 Dole Brothers instigated U.S Regime Change of Royal Family in order to secure Sugar Cane Monopoly… U.S government obliged and this set in motion a reenactment of the recent Phillipines War debacle undertaken the U.S government setting in motion a series of events that has continued virtually unabated since as the U.S has murdered, assassinated, regime changed and plundered its way around the World ever since… Ref outstanding report Hawaii that follows….
https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/the-kingdom-of-hawaii-year-132-under?utm_source=post-emailtitle&publication_id=2735407&post_id=154173896&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1iecun&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
China 1945/46
Syria 1949
Korea 1950 - 53
China *again 1950 - 53
Iran Legitimate Government Coup’d and Shah installed 1953
Guatemala 1954
Egypt 1956 Suez Crisis orchestrated U.S proxy Israel Post Suez completed.
Tibet 1955 - 70’s
Indonesia Dictator Suharto Put into Power 1958
Cuba 1959 Government Coup’d later overthrown by Revolutionary Castro
Democratic Republic of Congo 1960 - 65
Iraq 1960 - 63
Dominican Republic 1961
Vietnam 1961 - 73 *** After Coup of Government..War Fought and Lost
Brazil 1964
Belgian Congo 1964
Guatemala *again! 1964
Laos 1964 - 73 Attempt to Oust Govt, Part of Vietnam War.. A War U.S Lost.
Dominican Republic *again 1965-66.
Peru 1965.
Greece 1967.
Guatemala *Again For **Third Time 1967 - 69.
Cambodia 1969 - 70 part of Vietnam, A War The U.S got Spanked in.
Chile *Again 1970 - 73 Murderer/Dictator Augusto Pinochet put in Power.
Australia 1975 P.M Gough Whitlam deposed/Coup’d for Anti U.S Policy.
Argentina 1976.
Turkey 1980.
Poland 1980/81.
El Salvador 1981 - 92 Long Guerrilla War Fought.
Nicaragua 1981 - 90 Guerrilla War Fought and Iran Contra Scandal.
Cambodia 1980 - 95 Imposed Pol Pot a Brutal Dictator murdered millions.
Angola 1980 Another Brutal Civil War killed hundreds of thousands. Phillipines
1986 - “Second” time following Wars 1890’s - early 1900’s.
Libya 1986 - Oil, again Oil and control of such the catalyst.
Iran *Again 1987/88.
Libya *Again 1989 Until Muammar Gaddaffi Deposed U.S puppet.
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