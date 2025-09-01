Culturism, defined as the belief in the superiority or unique destiny of a specific cultural identity, has found fertile ground in the United States through the rise of neoliberalism, an economic and political ideology that emphasises free markets, deregulation, privatisation, and individual responsibility. While neoliberalism is primarily an economic framework, it has also shaped cultural narratives, fostering a form of cultarism that prioritises a distinctly American cultural identity—often rooted in individualism, consumerism, and exceptionalism—as superior and universally applicable. This analysis explores how neoliberalism has facilitated the adoption of cultarism in America, examining its historical roots, cultural manifestations, and implications for racism, supremacism, and related ideologies. Drawing on historical examples and critical perspectives, we will uncover how neoliberalism’s cultural project has reinforced exclusionary and hierarchical cultural narratives.

Historical Context: Neoliberalism’s Rise in America

Neoliberalism emerged in the United States as a dominant ideology in the late 20th century, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s, as a response to the perceived failures of Keynesian economics and the stagflation crisis. Influenced by economists like Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek, and propelled by political figures such as Ronald Reagan, neoliberalism shifted American policy toward deregulation, privatisation, and reduced government spending. The 1971 Powell Memorandum, authored by Lewis Powell for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, urged businesses to assert influence over cultural and political institutions, marking a pivotal moment in neoliberalism’s cultural ascent. This shift was not merely economic but also cultural, as neoliberalism promoted a worldview that celebrated the “rational, self-interested individual” and market-driven solutions as the ultimate arbiters of social good.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

Historically, neoliberalism’s adoption was facilitated by institutions like the Adam Smith Institute and policies like the Washington Consensus, which emphasised free trade, privatisation, and fiscal austerity. In the U.S., these policies were embraced by both Republican and Democratic administrations, from Reagan’s tax cuts to Clinton’s welfare reforms, embedding neoliberalism into the fabric of American governance. However, neoliberalism’s cultural impact—its role in shaping values, norms, and identities—has been equally significant, fostering a cultural narrative that elevates American cultural ideals as a global standard.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

Neoliberalism as a Cultural Project: Fostering Culturalism

Neoliberalism is not solely an economic doctrine; it is also a cultural project that reshapes societal values and identities. As Shahrzad Shams, Deepak Bhargava, and Harry W. Hanbury argue, neoliberalism promotes cultural practices like “grind culture,” self-improvement, and personal responsibility, which prioritise individual success within a market-driven framework. These values align with a culturalist vision of American identity—one that celebrates individualism, consumerism, and the “American Dream” as superior to collectivist or non-market-based cultural systems.[](https://rooseveltinstitute.org/publications/the-cultural-contradictions-of-neoliberalism/)

This culturist narrative manifests in several ways:

1. Individualism as Cultural Superiority: Neoliberalism’s emphasis on the “self-interested individual” as the fundamental unit of society reinforces a cultural narrative that valorises American-style individualism over communal or collectivist traditions found in other cultures. This has led to the marginalisation of non-Western cultural practices, framing them as less “rational” or “productive.” For example, indigenous or socialist-leaning cultures that prioritise community welfare over individual gain are often dismissed as incompatible with neoliberal progress, echoing culturist hierarchies.[](https://rooseveltinstitute.org/publications/the-cultural-contradictions-of-neoliberalism/)

2. Consumerism and Cultural Homogenization: Neoliberalism’s promotion of consumerism as a cultural ideal has exported American cultural products—Hollywood films, fast food, and tech giants—worldwide, often at the expense of local traditions. This cultural imperialism, rooted in the belief that American consumer culture is universally desirable, reflects cultural imperialism’s tendency to elevate one cultural model above others. The global spread of McDonald’s or Silicon Valley’s tech ethos, for instance, is often framed as a triumph of American ingenuity, marginalising alternative cultural expressions.

3. American Exceptionalism: Neoliberalism has reinforced the culturalist myth of American exceptionalism—the idea that the U.S. is uniquely destined to lead due to its cultural and economic model. This narrative was evident in Reagan’s rhetoric of America as a “shining city on a hill” and in the post-Cold War push for global democratisation, often tied to neoliberal market reforms. The Washington Consensus, enforced by the IMF and World Bank, imposed neoliberal policies on developing nations, implicitly endorsing American cultural values as the global standard.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

Historical Examples of Neoliberal Capitalism in America

Several historical examples illustrate how neoliberalism has facilitated culturalism in America, reinforcing exclusionary cultural narratives:

1. Urban Renewal and Cultural Displacement (1950s–1970s): Neoliberalism’s roots in the U.S. can be traced to urban renewal policies of the 1950s, which prioritised market-driven development over community welfare. These policies often displaced minority communities, particularly African Americans, in cities like Chicago and Detroit, under the guise of “modernising” urban spaces. This reflected a culturalist preference for a homogenised, market-friendly urban culture over diverse, working-class traditions, contributing to racial and cultural marginalisation.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

2. Reagan’s Cultural Revolution (1980s): Ronald Reagan’s presidency marked a high point of neoliberal culturalism. His administration’s deregulation and tax cuts were accompanied by a cultural narrative that glorified entrepreneurialism and self-reliance, often coded as quintessentially American. This narrative marginalised communities—such as unionised workers or welfare recipients—who did not conform to the neoliberal ideal, framing them as culturally inferior or “dependent.” Reagan’s rhetoric also racialised these distinctions, as seen in the “welfare queen” stereotype, which demonised African American women, reinforcing cultural racism.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

3. Globalisation and Cultural Export (1990s–2000s): The post-Cold War era saw the U.S. export neoliberalism through globalisation, often tied to American cultural dominance. The spread of American media, technology, and consumer brands was framed as a cultural triumph, with non-American cultures pressured to adopt market-driven values. For instance, the imposition of neoliberal reforms in Latin America via the Washington Consensus led to economic devastation and cultural erosion, as local traditions were sidelined in favour of American-style capitalism. This global projection of American culture as superior exemplifies culturism’s role in neoliberalism.[](https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2017/7/15/why-is-neoliberalism-back-in-latin-america/)

4. Post-9/11 Neoconservatism and Cultural Crusades: While distinct from neoliberalism, neoconservatism in the 2000s, particularly under George W. Bush, complemented neoliberal culturalism by promoting American cultural values through military intervention. The Iraq War (2003) was justified partly as a mission to spread “freedom” and “democracy,” implicitly tied to neoliberal market principles and American cultural norms. This interventionist approach reflected a culturalist belief in the universal applicability of American culture, often at the expense of local traditions and sovereignty.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoconservatism)

Implications for Racism, Supremacism, Zionism, and Fascism

Neoliberalism’s adoption of culturalism in America has amplified ideologies like racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism by reinforcing cultural hierarchies and exclusionary narratives:

Racism: Neoliberalism’s emphasis on personal responsibility and market success has disproportionately disadvantaged marginalised groups, particularly African Americans and Latinos, who face systemic barriers. The cultural narrative of “self-reliance” often ignores structural inequalities, framing racial minorities as culturally deficient for failing to “succeed” in a neoliberal system. This was evident in welfare reforms of the 1990s, which disproportionately harmed minority communities, reinforcing racial stereotypes.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)

Supremacism: Neoliberalism’s global spread has promoted a form of cultural supremacism, with American values positioned as the pinnacle of progress. This echoes historical Anglo-Saxonism, where Western cultural norms were deemed superior. The marginalisation of non-market-based cultures, such as those in Latin America or the Middle East, reflects a cultural supremacism that justifies economic and cultural domination.[](https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2017/7/15/why-is-neoliberalism-back-in-latin-america/)

Zionism: Neoliberalism’s influence on American foreign policy has bolstered support for Israel, often framed as a bastion of Western cultural values in the Middle East. This aligns with culturist narratives that prioritise American and allied cultural identities over others, as seen in U.S. support for Israel’s neoliberal economic policies and its role as a regional ally.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoconservatism)

Fascism: While neoliberalism is not inherently fascist, its culturalist tendencies can fuel authoritarian nationalism. The Republican Party’s drift toward nationalism in recent years, as noted by critics, reflects a rejection of neoliberal globalism in favour of a culturalist American identity that emphasises cultural homogeneity and exclusion. This mirrors fascist tendencies to enforce a singular cultural narrative, as seen in policies targeting immigrants or cultural minorities.(https://www.econlib.org/neoconservatism-nationalism-and-liberalism/)

Critiquing Neoliberal Culturalism

Neoliberalism’s cultural project has faced significant criticism for its role in fostering culturalism. Scholars like David Harvey argue that neoliberalism’s rise in the 1970s exacerbated inequality and cultural alienation, creating a “cultural wreckage” of despair, isolation, and shame. Critics like Jodi Dean contend that neoliberalism’s ideological appeal lies in its incoherence, masking social engineering as “freedom” and reinforcing cultural hierarchies. The right-wing’s co-optation of neoliberal discontent, as seen in movements like MAGA, further illustrates how cultarism can fuel authoritarianism by channelling cultural longing into exclusionary politics.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoliberalism)[](https://rooseveltinstitute.org/publications/the-cultural-contradictions-of-neoliberalism/)[](https://www.nature.com/articles/palcomms201539)

Conclusion

Neoliberalism has facilitated the adoption of culturism in America by promoting a cultural narrative that elevates American individualism, consumerism, and exceptionalism as superior and universally applicable. Through policies and cultural shifts from urban renewal to globalisation, neoliberalism has reinforced exclusionary hierarchies, marginalising non-conforming cultures and fueling racism, supremacism, and related ideologies. Historical examples like Reagan’s reforms and the Washington Consensus highlight how neoliberalism’s economic and cultural projects intertwine to promote a cultural vision of American identity. Addressing this requires challenging neoliberalism’s cultural assumptions and fostering inclusive, pluralistic narratives that reject cultural superiority.

Part 2 continuance 1st September 2025

Neil netherton, editor