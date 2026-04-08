Dear friends and fellow travellers on eaarthnet,

For more than fifty years—since I first read Gordon Rattray Taylor’s warnings in 1973—the signs have been unmistakable. We have treated the living systems of this planet as raw materials for endless industrial growth. Now those systems are unravelling under the weight of our choices.

The 6th Extinction is not a distant future event. It is the present reality we are living inside.

Recent data paint a sobering picture:

• The fourth global coral bleaching event (2023–2025) has been the most extensive on record, with bleaching-level heat stress impacting approximately 84% of the world’s reef areas. Warm-water coral reefs appear to have already crossed a critical tipping point at current warming levels. • Insect populations are collapsing even in relatively pristine landscapes. A 2025 study in a remote Colorado mountain meadow documented a 72.4% decline in flying insect density over 20 years, linked to rising summer temperatures. • Vertebrate wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 73% since 1970. • Humanity continues to overshoot multiple planetary boundaries. The latest Doughnut Economics update shows we have breached six (and recent assessments suggest seven) of the nine safe Earth-system boundaries, even as global GDP has doubled in recent decades.

Forests burn, ice sheets melt, soils degrade, and the infrastructure of our civilisation strains under floods, fires, heat, and rising seas. The climate we have altered is becoming inhospitable to the very way of life that altered it.

Achiever-stage consciousness—the same mindset that drove industrialisation, enclosure of the commons, and the belief in endless extraction—cannot engineer or terraform us out of this crisis. It still views the living planet as a machine to be optimised from above. But Earth is not a machine. It is a web of relationships, a delicate mycelial net of interdependence.

There are no scapegoats that will save us. There is no Plan B. The promises of technological salvation from billionaires or centralised surveillance systems (digital IDs, carbon scores, green extractivism) offer only more of the same extractive logic—faster and more totalising. They may manage symptoms, but they cannot heal the underlying rupture in our relationship with the living world.

The honest path forward begins with acceptance of our shared complicity. Every one of us who has benefited from cheap energy, cheap goods, and convenient systems shares responsibility. This is not about guilt or shame. It is about maturity.

Only when we stop searching for someone else to blame or waiting for a magic fix can we begin the slower, humbler work: remembering how to live inside planetary limits with care, creativity, and mutual aid. Not by enclosing what remains, but by restoring the living commons—soil, water, community, knowledge, and the quiet intelligence of ecosystems.

eaarthnet exists to speak this truth without pulling punches. The climate and biodiversity collapse is the dominant context of our time. All other conversations—including the very real risks of digital enclosure, AI warfare applications, and financial dominance—must be held inside this larger ecological frame.

There is no escape hatch. There is only the choice to face what we have done, accept the consequences with wisdom, and begin becoming the kind of people who can live respectfully on a damaged but still living Earth.

The 6th Extinction is here.

The question is no longer whether we can prevent it entirely.

The question is whether we can learn to live inside it with humility, creativity, and unitive awareness.

We will continue this series with unflinching honesty. No Plan B. Only the unitive path.

What does acceptance of this reality look like in your own life and community?

How are you already experimenting with regenerative practices, mutual aid, or edge-based, low-energy ways of being? We are listening.

Share your reflections in the comments or reply to this post. Together, let us weave a space for truthful witnessing and quiet determination.

With care and aligned commitment,

Niel

eaarthnet ✊🌎❤️