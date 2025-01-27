Techno-feudalism
Yanis Varoufakis's Techno-Feudalism is a bold and incisive critique of the current economic system. He argues that the rise of Big Tech has fundamentally transformed our society.
A summary for those wondering what is meant by techno-feudalism
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Yanis Varoufakis's book Techno-Feudalism: What Killed Capitalism offers a provocative critique of the modern economic system, arguing that capitalism has been r…