❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Tim Clarke's avatar
Tim Clarke
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1) Why a Mac as the basis? Might I suggest a fully open source software basis instead. Hardware is an issue someone might like to chime in on 2) Quote "(the). open-source community is only replicating the capabilities of corporate AI, not challenging its ideology. I beg to differ, by it's very existence or challenges corporate ideology.

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