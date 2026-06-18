Kernow Damo link to patreon.

Right, that didn’t take long.

Starmer’s government fights hard to keep Palestine Action proscribed, wins the legal result it wanted, and almost immediately one of its own ministers treats the ban like a political loyalty test on Twitter.

This isn’t just another “minister says something stupid online” story. This is a Home Office minister, Mike Tapp, using freshly upheld terror legislation as a gotcha trap against Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

Polanski had criticised the proscription, calling it authoritarian and a dangerous precedent for protest. Tapp’s response? Straight to the loaded question: “Do you support Palestine Action Group?”

A question that now carries up to 14 years in prison if answered the “wrong” way.

When challenged — including by Owen Jones — Tapp didn’t clarify or back down. He doubled down with innuendo (“I’m more disturbed that you spent the night thinking about me”) and then reached for the antisemitism card when pushed.

This is not good governance. This is McCarthyite tactics dressed up as counter-terrorism.

Let’s be clear: you can disagree with Palestine Action’s methods. You can criticise direct action, criminal damage, or protest tactics. But turning anti-terror law into a political weapon to bait opponents — and then smearing critics — crosses a line.

The Suffragettes smashed windows, burned buildings, and planted bombs in their campaign for women’s votes. They were militant, disruptive, and proud of it. Yet they are now remembered as pioneers. The selective historical memory on display in recent court rulings is telling.

When protest against arms manufacturers and foreign policy is branded terrorism while far more destructive historical campaigns are romanticised, we should ask what purpose the law is really serving.

Mike Tapp is Minister for Migration and Citizenship. He holds serious power over vulnerable people. That a minister in that position uses terror legislation as a Twitter trap, deploys cheap innuendo, and then hides behind antisemitism smears should concern everyone — regardless of their views on Palestine.

This isn’t about defending one group’s tactics. It’s about whether we still have space for dissent in a democracy, or whether criticism of government policy on Gaza can now be treated as thought crime.

Starmer’s government owns this. They fought for the ban. They now own how their ministers wield it.

The message is becoming painfully clear: we’d rather criminalise protest than listen to it.

Welcome to the new normal.