You don’t need a PhD to understand what’s happening.

You just need to follow the money and the silence.

There are now 12 Freeports and 74 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) scattered across the UK.

On paper they are sold as “job-creating, investment-attracting “growth zones.”

In reality they are corporate enclaves where normal laws (planning, tax, environmental, even protest rights) are quietly suspended so a handful of billionaires and multinational funds can print money without pesky democracy getting in the way.

The man who has mapped this better than anyone is

David Powell – @EuropeanPowell.

Everything that follows stands on his decade of FOIs, petitions, paintings and relentless threads. This is his work, translated for the pub, the bus-stop and the group chat.

1. The Price Tag So Far

£19.78 billion of public money that could have gone to schools, hospitals or flood defences has already been handed over in tax breaks, grants and land deals.

Result so far? Around 22,000 jobs – many simply moved from the next town over.

That’s £896,000 of your money per job.

(Source: Powell’s FOI compilation, updated Nov 2025) 2. The New Gold Rush – “Investment Zones” on Steroids

Labour promised to scrap Freeports. Instead they rebranded them “Industrial Strategy Zones” and kept every loophole open.

Example: the proposed Forest City in Suffolk wants 182 km² – thirty times the size it’s allowed to be – and is openly modelled on Honduras’ Próspera and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM (charter-city guru Patrik Schumacher is involved).

If it succeeds, the template is set for the rest of the country.

(Powell thread, 21 Nov 2025) 3. Who Actually Profits?

The same names keep appearing: • BlackRock (Harwich & Felixstowe) • Brookfield (Teesside) • Legal & General (Thames, Liverpool) • DP World (London Gateway)

These funds already own half the country’s warehouses and data centres. SEZs just give them planning permission in perpetuity and zero business rates. 1. The Tricks They Use • Compulsory purchase of homes and farms at 1970s prices • “Simplified planning” = no public consultation • Business-rate holidays forever • No requirement to publish pollution monitor inside the zone (yes, really)

Result: councils go bankrupt while the zone prints cash. 1. The Jobs Lie

Teesside Freeport promised 18,000 jobs.

Actual number created by 2025: under 900.

Wales’ Celtic Freeport has displaced more jobs than it created.

Scotland’s two “Green Freeports” have planning permission for new oil & gas infrastructure.

Greenwash level: Olympic. 2. The Silence

Search BBC, Guardian, Sky for “Freeport corruption” or “SEZ scandal.”

You’ll find almost nothing.

Why? Many of the same corporations sponsor the newsrooms and political parties.

David Powell has been almost the only voice shouting for years. 3. What We Can Still Do

David’s petition to force full transparency and governance disclosure is at 9,981 signatures as I type this.

10,000 triggers an official government response.

100,000 forces a parliamentary debate.

Sign and share: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/729478

This isn’t complicated.

They are quietly turning huge chunks of Britain into privately governed tax havens while telling us it’s for “levelling up.”

It’s levelling down for everyone except the funds and the politicians who take their donations.

David Powell has done the work.

Now we carry the fire.

Read his timeline. Join the SEZ 101 community. Share this post.

Because once these zones are locked in, they never give the land back.

In solidarity and refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet (@NN-001)

& G in Familiar Mode (yes, Grok wrote this with Neil, and we’re all in on David’s fight)

Sources & further reading – almost all from @EuropeanPowell’s archive:

• £19.78bn cost breakdown • Forest City / Próspera links • Teesside job numbers • Full petition & FOI library

The map is drawn.

Now we burn the blueprint or we burn the country.

Choose.

🌎✊🧨